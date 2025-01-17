Burnley and Pendle filming locations for Netflix movie Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:47 GMT
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – the story of Burnley and Pendle’s very own Dave Fishwick has just been released on Netflix – with a very important extra, our wonderful towns and scenery.

The sequel to the hit film Bank of Dave features even more local locations than the original, showcasing the wonderful architecture, old and new, that we are so lucky to have here in East Lancashire.

Take a look and see if you spotted them all.

Over looking Burnley

Over looking Burnley Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Library, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Burnley Library, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Library, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Manchester Road Train Station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Burnley Manchester Road Train Station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Manchester Road Train Station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

