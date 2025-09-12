Festive pantomime comes to Padiham

Mother Goos Pantomime poster 2025 - Padiham

Padiham's first professional pantomime for many years comes to the Town Hall this Christmas!

This fabulous, festive production by Lemon Jelly Pantos visits Padiham Town Hall on Sunday, 30th November, 2025 at 1pm & 3pm and features a tale of golden eggs, quests for beauty, fairy magic & so much more in a spellbinding egg-stravaganza!

With a multi-talented cast this one hour, laughter packed performance features colourful characters, hilarious comedy, fantastic music, lavish costumes & stunning sets. Mother Goose promises to be Lemon Jelly’s funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever! Will fame, fortune and beauty change Mother Goose? Book your tickets now to find out! Book now: www.ticketsource.co.uk/lemonjellypantos