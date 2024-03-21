Ensemble Renard wind quintet to visit Lancashire next month

Ensemble Renard was formed in 2018 by musicians and friends from the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School. It is a wind quintet playing exciting and varied performances for audiences of all backgrounds.The Ensemble's members are some of the most promising young classical musicians of the moment who have performed with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra, Riot Ensemble, Manchester Camerata, London Philharmonic Orchestra, English Touring Opera, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra and the English National Opera, to name a few.