Egg-citing Easter fun at the East Lancs Railway

Hop aboard the East Lancashire Railway (ELR) this Easter break. With a packed schedule, ranging from family events to dining experiences, there is something for everyone to enjoy at ELR this Spring season!

Intrepid explorers! Hop onto a dino-proofed steam train and join us as you learn all about ELR’s baby dinosaurs.

If your little one is a dino enthusiast, then come down to ELR on April 10.

Join Peter Rabbit for some family fun this April

You’ll get to learn all about these adorable dinosaurs from our expert handlers in this fully interactive experience that is both educational and entertaining for all the family.

Come along to create the palaeontologists of the future!

This Easter, the cheeky, bob-tailed bunny himself, Peter Rabbit, is making a special stop at Bury Transport Museum!

The Dino Adventure cast at the East Lancashire Railway

Capture an unforgettable moment as you snap a photo with Peter Rabbit on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th April.

Little ones can also enjoy three toddler-friendly fun fair rides, transform into their favourite characters with face painting and get creative with craft activities.

Your ticket also includes a ride on any train on the day, so why not make it a full day family adventure!

Jump into the magical world with ELR’s wacky and wonderful Wizarding Adventure (9th April) and learn how to master spectacular sorcery.

During this interactive experience, you'll learn powerful spells, receive lessons on how to converse with a tawny owl and tackle the basics of broomstick flying.

This adventure is perfect for those between the ages of 5 and 12, but everyone is welcome to enrol for a day of family fun!

Looking for an activity without the kids? Whether you're drawn to the Lancastrian Lunch or prefer a classic afternoon tea, there's something to satisfy every taste this Spring.

If you opt for the Lancastrian Lunch, expect a sparkling welcome drink upon boarding and a sumptuous three course, silver served meal, followed by coffee and after dinner chocolate.

With your own personal waiter/waitress for the afternoon, you can relax knowing every aspect is of a high standard.

The ELR Afternoon Tea offers a variety of finger sandwiches, homemade scones, and a selection of pastries, all freshly prepared by our local chefs, complemented by unlimited tea and coffee.

Mike Kelly, Chairman of the East Lancashire Railway, said: "We’re thrilled to once again bring a lineup of events for all to enjoy this Easter half-term.

“From classic dining experiences to wizarding fun, we love offering different experiences that make sure an enjoyable time is had by all.

"With heritage train rides through the picturesque Irwell Valley, it’s the perfect setting for little ones to imagine Peter Rabbit hopping through the countryside or dinos stomping down the tracks"

Don’t miss out – book your tickets on the East Lancashire Railway now. With limited availability for some of the events, it’s the best way to make sure you and your family make the most of all the exciting experiences this Easter.