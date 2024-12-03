Eco-stars in Fence

Festive lighting switched on in Fence on Monday has an eco-message for the village.

Entitled 'Twinkle, twinkle Eco Star', the light display is on view outside the village Methodist Church on Wheatley Lane Road and is the traditional Nativity scene re-imagined in an eco-friendly way.

The usual illuminated figures have been replaced by a silhouette crib scene with figures made from recycled wood. The stars in the sky are recycled CDs and yoghurt pot lids decorated to reflect light, and folk-art tin can star lanterns are at the base.

The scene has been organised by Mrs Denise Wheeler, created by numerous church members and includes craft work by members of Junior Church.

A twinkling scene at Wheatley Lane.

To add to the children's involvement, the choir of Wheatley Lane School sang carols at the well-attended lights-on event Monday night and enjoyed a count-down to the switch on.

Eco initiatives are currently to the fore at the church and Wheatley Lane has rececently received a bronze level award from the Christian environmental group A Rocha for progress with its environmental goals.

The Nativity lights are also later part of the church's events for this year which has been the church building's 200th anniversary. The next event is on Sunday; a 1824-style Christmas fair, for which some church members will be in Regency costume. The event starts at 10.45am in church.