East Lancashire User Forum: A Platform for Community Recovery

The East Lancashire User Forum, scheduled for March 13th at Padiham Town Hall, is set to become a pivotal event for the local community. This gathering aims to bring together various organisations and individuals to facilitate a dialogue on the region’s recovery efforts.
By Esmee BoothContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:53 GMT
The forum promises to be a dynamic platform where residents can actively participate in shaping the trajectory of their communities. Among the highlights of the day are the compelling life stories shared by Emma and Bridget, shedding light on their journeys of recovery.

Representatives from prominent organisations such as Elisha House, Bright Start, Billy Project, and Street Angels will also be present to showcase their contributions to the local community. Their presence underscores the collaborative spirit driving the forum and underscores the diverse range of initiatives aimed at bolstering community well-being.

The event holds significance not only as a forum for discussion but also as a testament to the resilience and determination of East Lancashire residents to foster positive change. It serves as a reminder that recovery is not a solitary endeavor but a collective effort that thrives on community engagement and support.

The East Lancashire User Forum stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity, embodying the spirit of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. As participants gather at Padiham Town Hall, they embark on a journey toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all residents of East Lancashire.

