East Lancashire User Forum a Day for Recovery

East Lancashire User Forum (LUF) recently hosted an uplifting gathering that brought together over 150 individuals to celebrate recovery and foster community connections at Padiham Town Hall.

The event, held in the heart of the local community, showcased the solidarity and support of various organisations dedicated to aiding recovery efforts. Representatives from these organisations took the stage to enlighten attendees about their initiatives and opportunities for involvement within the recovery community.

“We had an amazing day immersing ourselves in the community spirit,” remarked a spokesperson for LUF. “Local organizations turned out in force to stand in solidarity with LUF, shedding light on their invaluable contributions to the recovery landscape and extending invitations for community members to join hands in this noble cause.”

East Lancashire User Forum - March 2024

The success of the event was credited to the meticulous planning and dedication of the East Team, who ensured that every aspect of the day unfolded seamlessly. Additionally, gratitude was extended to all individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes to guarantee the event’s success.