Dale Head Harvest Service to take place on October 12

Dale Head Church

The annual Harvest Thanksgiving Service at St. James’ Church, Dale Head, near Slaidburn will take place on Sunday 12th October at 2.00pm. It will be followed by a Jacobs Join tea at Tosside Community Hall and everyone is welcome to attend.

This special service is always well attended, as people with connections from far and wide return to the small church at Dale Head. The church was rebuilt after the opening of Stocks Reservoir in 1932, which flooded the valley and the village of Stocks in Bowland, with its cottages, Inn, shop and Post Office, reading room and smithy, along with several farms.