Curtain Up For A Cause

Raising money for the Stroke Association

After suffering a stroke in June last year I received wonderful care at the hospital and from the Stroke Therapy team at home. I wanted to raise money for the Stroke Association and also awareness of how serious strokes can be - there often isn’t any warning but suddenly life changes. Thankfully I have made an almost full recovery but some people aren’t as fortunate.