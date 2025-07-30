Curtain Up For A Cause
This is going to be an afternoon of musical theatre songs
After suffering a stroke in June last year I received wonderful care at the hospital and from the Stroke Therapy team at home. I wanted to raise money for the Stroke Association and also awareness of how serious strokes can be - there often isn’t any warning but suddenly life changes. Thankfully I have made an almost full recovery but some people aren’t as fortunate.
My daughter Leanne and some of her theatre friends are performing songs from the shows - it will be a really fun afternoon and all for a very worthwhile cause.
Tickets are available from the Mechanics Theatre.