Crabblebottom to Clitheroe

Trinity Drama Group are backstage rehearsing for three evenings of murder, mystery and mayhem!

Taking place on November 14th, 15th and 16, ‘The Great British "Bump" off’, sees a murder committed during the annual baking competition at the Crabblebottom Village Fete.

The audience will be invited to try and work out who committed the murder while enjoying a pie and peas supper. There will be a much-needed pudding interval as well, to give the audience time to fill out their accusation sheets.

The identity of the murderer will then be revealed by a local detective during the final act, with members of the audience, who have also solved the mystery, being congratulated.

Admission is £15 including the pie and pea supper, to purchase ring 01200 427655.