Colne’s Easter Extravaganza: A fun-filled day for the whole family

Save the date! Easter in Colne is back on Saturday, April 19. This year, we have pulled out all the stops to create an unforgettable Easter event and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Whether you’re looking to unleash your inner adventurer, or simply enjoy a day out, Easter in Colne has something for everyone!

There is so much taking place on the day with a fantastic variety of FREE entertainment including FREE Bungee Run, FREE Easter Egg Hunt, FREE Total Wipeout, FREE Face Painting, FREE Craft Activities, FREE Donkey Rides, FREE Punch & Judy Shows, FREE Easter Crazy Golf, FREE Comedy Magic Shows, FREE live music from Sean Toms and Ally & Joe, plus so much more!

The event will also feature a HUGE Easter market consisting of over 45 fantastic stalls, a variety of funfair rides and special guest appearances from Bluey & Bingo!

Colne Town Council’s Events & Facilities Officer, Mr. Nathan Cutler, said: “We are so excited to hold our first event of 2025, we have so much going on from climbing walls to crazy golf, donkey rides to craft activities, we have something for everyone to enjoy!”

“The event will include so many brilliant FREE activities and performances allowing everyone to come and celebrate Easter here in Colne!”

Make sure you put the date in your diary and join us for an unmissable day here in Colne!

This event is very kindly sponsored and supported by BRSK and Farmhouse Biscuits!

