Clitheroe Castle Bonfire & Firework Display tickets now on sale

All proceeds to local charities and community organisations.

September 2024 - Tickets are now on sale and planning is now underway for this year’s Clitheroe Castle Bonfire. This year’s Bonfire and Firework Display will be on Saturday, November 2 on the Castle Field from 5pm.

And as ever – in addition to providing Clitheroe with great entertainment for the evening, the team of volunteers plans to raise thousands of pounds for our local groups and charities.

Last year’s bonfire was not only a sell-out but a record-breaking, roaring success - and the organisers are expecting a repeat this year.

‘Last year’s Bonfire saw record profits and enabled us to plough £16,500 into local organisations and charities, said Chairman of the Bonfire Team Andy Belcham. ‘ We have already accepted applications from a large number of charities and organisations for this year and will be announcing who will receive donations soon.’

Tickets went live this week online – via the link at the top of our Facebook page @BB7CastleBonfire – and as ever, there was an immediate uptake in sales. Tickets are also available to buy from Banana News – now in its new location on Moor Lane.

‘This event is ticketed – we sell out every year – so our message as always is not to leave your purchases too late and not be disappointed,’ said Andy. ‘We have held our prices again – providing various combinations of tickets, including Family £12, Adult £5, Teen £3 and Child £2.’

The Castle Bonfire offers great value entertainment for all – with food and drink on the Castle field from 5pm, along with on-field entertainment and activities. Music will be provided by Ribble FM with the bonfire being lit just after 6pm. The firework display, set against the stunning backdrop of Clitheroe Castle, will commence at around 7pm.

Every year the Bonfire Team listens to feedback from attendees and looks to improve the event. ‘We always take on board comments from the previous year and try hard to offer a good range of price points so there is something for everybody.’

‘We’re confident that we are providing good value, family entertainment to our community and that the community knows that their money is going to supporting a number of invaluable groups and charity organisations within Clitheroe and the immediate area.’

For up-to-date information regarding this year’s bonfire – including FAQ, we are on Facebook @BB7CastleBonfire – and Instagram @bb7clitheroebonfire.

The Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws 1000’s of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local groups and charities who are actively engaged within our local community.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Rotary, Clitheroe Round Table, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Lions. It is one of the town’s major community events each calendar year.