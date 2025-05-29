Burnley’s first Pilates Studio

Mat classes

I realised after getting my Pilates qualification that Burnley was missing a studio for people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I started Pilates a few years ago and fell in love with it, I then decided to progress and get my qualifications in it. It was only after that when I was looking for somewhere to teach that I realised Burnley was missing a Reformer Pilates studio for the people.

So I decided to take a leap and create my own. Flow studio is a safe space for people to come no matter what their goal is whether it’s physical or mental. We welcome all abilities from beginners to advanced and make it our mission to make absolutely everybody feel welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have worked incredibly hard to turn a run down office building into a gorgeous two story studio with a reformer room downstairs and mat room upstairs. I hope everyone can feel the effort and love that has gone into the studio as soon as they walk through the door.

So far I have absolutely loved teaching everyone and I am so excited to continue and welcome people and help them to fall in love with Pilates too.