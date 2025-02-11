Burnley to Mark National COVID-19 Day of Reflection with Special Event at Towneley Park

Sunday 9th March 2025 is the Day of Reflection across the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time. Events are taking place across the UK and there will be lots of ways to get involved, both at home and in local communities.

In Burnley, residents are invited to gather at Towneley Park on Sunday 9th March at 11am. The event will take place near the front entrance of Towneley Hall, around a cherry tree which was planted in memory of those we lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor of Burnley and guest speakers will reflect on the five year anniversary of the pandemic. The reflection will praise key workers, consider the difficult times people faced, and discuss what has changed since the pandemic.

As part of the ceremony, a yellow heart-shaped wreath—a national symbol of remembrance—will be laid to pay tribute to those who were lost. Throughout the day, visitors to Towneley Park will be able to leave messages of reflection on memory boards and attach them to a communal yellow walkway.

Additionally, a reflective walk hosted by Burnley Leisure and Culture will guide participants along a peaceful route through the park. Along the walk there will be opportunity for quiet contemplation and reflection points, offering visitors a chance to connect with nature while remembering those lost.

Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council said: "The Day of Reflection is a chance for us all to pause, remember, and come together as a community to honour those we have lost and show our support to everyone who was bereaved."

The event will take place at Towneley Park near The Hall & Stables, Todmorden Road, Burnley, BB11 3RQ at 11am on Sunday 9th March 2025. Parking at Riverside car park* / Hall car park towneley.org.uk/visit/towneleymap/

A Facebook event has also been created, which you can join here.