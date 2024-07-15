Burnley nursery raise money for Barnardos
Children at Happy Faces Childcare raised £240 for Barnados
The children at Happy Faces Childcare in Burnley, took part in a jungle themed assault course raising sponsorship of £240 as part of the Barnardo's Big Toddle.
Children had to slither like snakes, swing like monkeys and jump like frogs to achieve their medals and certificates. A Roarsome time was had by all.
Happy Faces is a small charity nursery in south west Burnley.
We were recently graded Good by Ofsted who praised our confident children and excellent support systems for children with special needs.
