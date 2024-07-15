Burnley nursery raise money for Barnardos

By Emma Platt
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Children at Happy Faces Childcare raised £240 for Barnados

The children at Happy Faces Childcare in Burnley, took part in a jungle themed assault course raising sponsorship of £240 as part of the Barnardo's Big Toddle.

Children had to slither like snakes, swing like monkeys and jump like frogs to achieve their medals and certificates. A Roarsome time was had by all.

Happy Faces is a small charity nursery in south west Burnley.

We were recently graded Good by Ofsted who praised our confident children and excellent support systems for children with special needs.

