Burnley Municipal Choir presents The Armed Man and Missa in Angustiis

The 100-strong choir will be led by Director of Music, Nigel Wilkinson and will perform in the first half, Haydn’s ‘Missa in Angustiis’ (A Mass in Troubled Times), often referred to as 'Nelson Mass’. This will be followed by the ever-popular Karl Jenkins’ work ‘The Armed Man’.

The two pieces of music provide a remarkable contrast of styles, but both interestingly, were written in response to international conflict.

Haydn’s work was written in the late 18th Century and is often referred top as ‘Nelson Mass’ as it was regarded at the time, as a tribute to Haydn’s friendship with Admiral Lord Nelson, who was heralded at the time, as the ‘Saviour of Europe’.

‘The Armed Man’ is a contemporary piece of music. Karl Jenkins recently celebrated his 80th birthday and wrote this work as a commission for the Royal Armouries, to mark the Millenium. It was dedicated to the victims of the Kosovo conflict.

The choir will be accompanied by the East Lancs. Sinfonia, with Duncan Robertson on the piano. The guest professional soloists are Joseph Buckmaster (tenor), David Cane (bass), Grace O’Malley (soprano), and Samantha Oxborough (mezzo soprano).

The concert promises to be a wonderful evening and an event not to be missed.