Burnley College opens its doors to future students at open evening

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre is proud to announce its calendar of Open Events for the 2024-25 academic year for those learners planning their future after GCSEs, whether that’s A Levels, Vocational study, T Levels or an Apprenticeship.

· Wednesday, September 18, 2024

· Thursday, October 3, 2024

· Tuesday, October 29, 2024

· Tuesday, November 26, 2024

· Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Open events run from 5-30pm to 8-30pm, please allow at least an hour for your visit, there’s so much to see and do.

100% A Level Pass Rate – Burnley College Students celebrate their success on Results Day.

A new A Level Experience and an Expo of our exceptional Enrichment activities are just two of a myriad of exciting, innovative and educational showcases taking place at Burnley College, the Number 1 College in England since 2018*.

The A Level Experience will encompass an expansive ‘marketplace’ where visitors will be able to chat to Tutors and Learners from all 41 A Level programmes on offer in 2024 and discover why, this year, our learners achieved a 100% pass rate in all subjects.

From Maths and English to Electronics and Classical Civilisation, Spanish to German, Geography to Geology and Physical Education to Politics, Chemistry to Music, you are sure to find the perfect mix of subjects to fuel your passion and ambition.

Plus, our Enrichment Expo will showcase the outstanding range of additional experiences Students enjoy as part of the Burnley College experience – from visits to Norway and New York, to West End tours; inspirational societies including the Medical Society and Honours Society; friendly clubs, including Chess Club and Creative Crafts Club; the Duke of Edinburgh Award; sport, fitness and wellbeing activities.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan says:

“We’re so excited to offer a warm, Burnley College welcome to prospective new students at our forthcoming Open Events.

“It’s a great opportunity to come along and discover just what makes us the Number 1 College in England and how we place our students at the heart of everything we do.

“You’ll get an opportunity to explore our modern Campus, which is just a stone’s throw from Burnley town centre; meet our friendly Tutors and staff dedicated to your success; access individualised advice and guidance on your options after GCSEs and enjoy our unrivalled hospitality.

“Whether you know exactly what you want to do in future or you’re still considering your options, we are looking forward to seeing you and supporting you in making these important decisions.”

There will be regular talks by the Principal and Deputy Principal, School Liaison Team and A Level Tutors at every Open Event, plus an opportunity to find out about our free bus service, our popular Burnley College Programmes and Additional Learning Support.

This year Burnley College students achieved exceptional results:

· 100% pass rate across all A Level subjects

· 32% of Students achieved at least one A*-A grade

· 70% of Students achieved at least one A*-B grade

· 92% of Students achieved at least one A*-C grade

· 100% T Level pass rate in Health, Healthcare Science, Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction

· 99.7% Advanced Vocational pass rate

Plus an outstanding 97% of Students were accepted by their first choice of University.

Book your place now an experience your future at Burnley College: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/

*in the latest Government National Achievement Rate Tables for student success aged 16-18.