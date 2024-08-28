Burnley brother and sister sell their toys to raise money for The Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 18th August Ellie aged 8 and her brother Rhys aged 10 purchased a stall at the annual Ightenhill festival. Ellie once again sold her precious teddies and Rhys sold his animal collection with all proceeds going to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

They both used their toys and teddies to do a lucky dip, a tombola, guess the name of the rescue sea turtle and sold the remainder of them on the stall. They also had some fantastic donations of toys and teddies from their friends at Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School.

It was an amazing day and so many people came and supported which resulted in Ellie and Rhys raising a total of just over £315. All of which will be donated to the Cornish Seal sanctuary.

Toy sale

Both Ellie and Rhys recently visited the site and were lucky enough to go behind the scenes and see all the effort and hard work it takes each day to support and rehabilitate the injured seals and puffins. They also learnt about how the donations support the Sanctuary with this and decided they needed to do something to support this amazing charity.

They were amazed by everyone's generosity on Sunday which has meant they are over half way to their target of raising £500 which allows the sanctuary to provide life saving surgery for one of their animals.

They are hoping to do more fundraising events soon and are currently setting up a just giving page to continue with their hard work.