Burnley Artisan Market returns this Saturday
Independent Street, known for its events around the North will be dropping anchor on St James Street and undercover in Charter Walk.
With a whopping 60 stalls, new music performances, fresh faces, free children’s craft table and a sand art workshop there is something to keep everyone busy!…
This much loved and vibrant event promises a delightful showcase of unique handcrafted goods, artisan foods, and creative crafts from local talents. Whether you're an art lover, a food connoisseur, or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, the Burnley Artisan Market offers something for everyone.
It's a perfect opportunity to support local artists and makers while enjoying a day out in a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Don't miss out on this celebration of creativity and community spirit!
With thanks to the Burnley Bid and Burnley Council for their support as we head into our 4th year on the Burnley High Street
