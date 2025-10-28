Bravo Bravissimo: Burnley Municipal Choir presents Italian Gala

Burnley Municipal Choir presented their Italian Gala to enthusiastic and appreciative audience on Thursday evening.

The concert opened with a rousing chorus of Funiculi Funicula from the choir, which was followed by solo items by each of the guest artists. Sarah Helsby Hughes skilfully portrayed the contrasts in the character of Rosina in her interpretation of Una voce poco fa from Rossini’s Barber of Seville. The audience was whisked to Naples by Dean Robinson with his heartfelt Non ti scorda di me, followed by the choir’s soulful rendition Verdi’s Chorus of the Hebrew slaves. Kathleen Wilkinson delivered a captivating and nuanced performance of Caccini’s Ave Maria. Returning to Naples, Tom Smith deftly conveyed the torment of lost love in his rendition of Core n’grato. The main work of the evening, Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, was neither ‘small’ nor ‘solemn’, with exuberant and joyful choral and solo singing, which at times was almost operatic in character. The audience adored it and the concert concluded with rapturous applause.