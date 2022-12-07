One Christmas Wish by M Christina Butler and Tina Macnaughton

Age 3 plus:

One Christmas Wish

M Christina Butler and Tina Macnaughton

Reach out and touch the red magic of Christmas as Little Hedgehog returns with another snow-filled adventure. This is the 14th festive outing for everyone’s favourite hedgehog whose crowning glory is his velvety, touch-and-feel red woollen hat and which always seems to save the day! The baby mice have just one Christmas wish... to build snow mice. But there just isn’t enough snow. So Little Hedgehog and his friends set off on a snow hunt. On the way home, the mice share their snow with others in need. Will there be enough left to make their wish come true? Little Hedgehog creators M Christina Butler and Tina Macnaughton capture all the warmth and gentle reassurance of shared friendship in this beautifully illustrated Christmas extravaganza. And little ones will love getting their hands on that fun and fuzzy hat! Hats off to another happy hedgehog Christmas…

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

A Puppy’s First Christmas

Holly Webb and Sophy Williams

Much-loved children’s author Holly Webb is enchanting young readers again with the incredible 50th heartwarming adventure in her adorable Animal Stories series which has sold hundreds of thousands of copies since the first book hit the shelves in 2006. Webb has written over 100 books for youngsters and in this adorable Christmas story, we meet Aria who is excited to celebrate her puppy Jackson’s first Christmas… they’ll make snowmen, eat lots of food, and she has bought him a special present with her pocket money! But when Aria’s family come to stay, Jackson becomes over-excited and scares Aria’s younger cousin. On Christmas morning things get worse. Jackson is shut out of the living room while gifts are being opened, Aria can’t find his present, and then the puppy eats Grandma’s fluffy winter boots. With her parents refusing to take her side, will Aria and Jackson get their perfect Christmas after all? Sophy Williams provides the gorgeous black and white illustrations for this beautifully created adventure which is guaranteed to capture the heart of any child who can’t resist the magic of animals!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £5.99)

Age one plus:

Is it Christmas Yet?

Jane Chapman

Whoever said that anticipation is better (well, almost better!) than realisation certainly got it right when it comes to the run-up to Christmas. So here’s a beautiful, heartwarming story to share with the youngest members of the family as the big day draws ever nearer and the excitement mounts. Christmas is coming and little bear Ted is so excited that he is just about ready to pop! ‘Is it Christmas yet?’ he cries. ‘It is it Christmas yet?’ Poor Ted, will it ever be Christmas… there are presents to wrap and a Christmas tree to find. Big Bear has his work cut out to keep little bear busy all day. This exquisitely produced, chunky board book edition of award-winning Jane Chapman’s favourite Christmas story is full of the fun and spirit of loving and giving that is the hallmark of the Christian festival. The sturdy pages are easy for little hands to turn and the endearing illustrations and comical words and antics make this an advent treat for little ones and their parents.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £5.99)

Age one plus:

Nibbles Christmas

Emma Yarlett

Nibbles, the adorable yellow monster who stole our hearts with his munching antics in Emma Yarlett’s bestselling The Book Monster series, is back for some jolly, holly, jingles madness! Multi-talented author and illustrator Yarlett goes into her special brand of imaginative overdrive again as naughty Nibbles chomps and gnaws his way through a clever, Christmas-themed introduction to counting. Packed with objects to spot and count, and with a fun-filled, bouncy rhyme, this ingenious Nibbles book is brimming with the kind of multi-coloured, lively illustrations that children love, and with the cheeky monster as their guide, you can expect mischief right up to Christmas... and the last page!