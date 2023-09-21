The Dance Deception by Becky Ward: Raunchy, witty, and at times laugh-out-loud funny – book review

When Kate is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating boyfriend Ed, a pal tries to give her back her self-esteem by signing her up to a new Strictly-style reality show.

The Dance Deception by Becky Ward

Despite being horrified at the prospect of seeing herself on the telly, Kate heads off to the interview, and to her shock nets herself a spot on Channel 6’s sparkling new series, Fire On The Dance Floor.

On the first day of rehearsals, Kate is teamed with pro dancer Merle, the smouldering French hunk who is determined to win, whatever it takes – and the shenanigans begin. Merle finds a unique way of getting Kate to relax into the dance, and in the opening show their steamy take on the kizomba sends temperatures soaring among both judges and viewers.

But Merle’s coaching methods seemingly backfire when a video appears online showing him and Kate in a somewhat compromising position.

Humiliated and penitent, Kate is expecting to be kicked off the show when she’s dragged into the office for an awkward interview. But it seems that far from being shame-making, the video is viewing gold which has sent the show’s rating racing up the popularity charts, and Kate discovers she is being given another chance with a new partner – Merle’s brother-in-law Aleksis. Merle, meanwhile, is teamed with Aleksis’s ex-partner, the points-perfect Emilia.

And so the show goes on, complete with fake tans, flimsy frocks and loads of glittery green eyeshadow, for the perfect holiday read full of fun characters squaring up for a final showdown in dance wars.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will love Becky Ward’s sizzling debut novel set in the glam and glitzy world of reality TV dance shows. Raunchy, witty, and at times laugh-out-loud funny, The Dance Deception gives an insight into what might – just might – be happening behind the scenes of some of our much-loved programmes. And if they are… phew! Talk about dirty dancing…