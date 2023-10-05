Set sail with the souls of the Dead in a thrilling gothic fairy tale, unlock the secrets of age-old romances, enjoy a coruscating cornucopia of doggy delights, dive into a colourful ocean of witty and wise poetry, and discover a world of magical unicorns in a sparkling September selection of children’s books.

Island of Whispers by Frances Hardinge and Emily Gravett

Age 12 plus:

Island of Whispers

Frances Hardinge and Emily Gravett

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set sail towards destiny with a thrilling gothic fairytale about mortality, grief, kindness and fate as two outstanding award-winners combine their talents in spectacular form.

Island of Whispers – a riveting coming-of-age story which sweeps readers away on an unforgettable journey – comes from the creative pairing of Costa Book Award-winning Frances Hardinge, author of The Lie Tree and Unraveller, and illustrator extraordinaire Emily Gravett who has twice won the Kate Greenaway Medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richly atmospheric, tingling with suspense, and lavishly illustrated throughout with a luscious blue ink, this haunting adventure conjures up ghosts, magic and the dead in a brand new fairytale which has all the hallmarks of a classic.

On the misty island of Merlank, the souls of the Dead are apt to cause untold harm and must not be allowed to linger but instead carried safely away across the dark sea to the Island of the Broken Tower. The very sight of their ghosts can kill you. When young Milo is unexpectedly thrust into the role of Ferryman following his father’s sudden death, he is the one who must carry away the Dead even though his father had said it was a role that Milo could never take. And on his first perilous journey, Milo is pursued by two malignant magicians and the vengeful Lord of Merlank, who is unprepared to give up the soul of his dead teenage daughter. Milo must navigate strange and dangerous seas where untold threats whisper in the mist. Does he have the courage and imagination to complete his urgent mission?

With wicked magicians, an exhilarating sea chase, swarms of deathly moths, strange headless birds and chillingly shrouded figures of death, this is a fabulously produced gift book full of Hardinge’s exquisite prose, ingenious world-building and important messages about being true to yourself.

Add on Gravett’s stunning and atmospheric illustrations in a symphony of blue, and a hardback cover that glitters all over with shining silver moths, and young readers will be in thrall to this unforgettable and ultimately heartwarming adventure.

(Two Hoots, hardback, £14.99)

Age 12 plus:

Ancient Love Stories

Emily Hauser and Sander Berg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlock the passion of the ancient world with eleven extraordinary stories of jealousy, love and hope. Bask in romance and drama with this striking collection of love stories from ancient history as told by award-winning classicist Emily Hauser and beautifully illustrated by Swedish artist Sander Berg. We don’t have to look to works of fiction to find tales of true love. The pages of history are crammed with stories about love that are, quite literally, true and many of them are among the greatest love stories ever told. Ancient Love Stories brings together some of the most remarkable romances in history... from tales of fearless queens and besotted emperors to men who died fighting for the men they loved. Meet the famous Mark Antony and Cleopatra, Amytis and Nebuchadnezzar, Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, Hadrian and Antonius, and Eloise and Abelard. These accounts of passion, jealousy, hope and longing show that perhaps little has changed over the last three thousand years... and that love, above all, has endured.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £16.99)

Age 8 plus:

Finding Bear

Hannah Gold and Levi Pinfold

Hope is born from the smallest of beginnings in the unmissable follow-up to The Last Bear, the phenomenal award-winning 2021 bestseller which became a battle cry to the whole world to save the planet.

It was written by debut author Hannah Gold who brought readers a magical, mesmerising story about a girl’s battle to save a sick and lonely polar bear, set in the wild wonderland of Norway’s remote Bear Island and brought to life by the stunningly atmospheric black and white illustrations of award-winning Levi Pinfold.

And now Gold once more dons her eco warrior armour and sets her rich imagination in motion for Finding Bear, a lavishly illustrated sequel which will pull on your heartstrings, act as a gateway into the natural world, and make you look at how you too can make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April Wood has returned home from her adventure on Bear Island. But, over a year later, she can’t stop thinking about Bear. When April hears that a polar bear has been shot and injured in Svalbard, she’s convinced it’s her friend and persuades her dad to travel with her to the northernmost reaches of the Arctic. So begins an unforgettable journey across frozen tundra and icy glaciers. But along the way, she discovers much more than she bargained for – a tiny polar bear cub, desperately in need of her help. In freezing temperatures, April must navigate the dangerous Arctic terrain and face her deepest fears if she’s to save him.

Finding Bear is another a magical reading experience as Pinfold provides the finishing touches to an unforgettable tale of love and survival with his gallery of beautiful illustrations which are guaranteed to take your breath away.

Packed with the kind of wildly exciting and timeless adventures that children long for, and written straight from the heart, Gold’s story conveys deeply emotional messages about the fragility and beauty of the planet that resonate far beyond the last pages. A perfect gift for animal lovers of any age, and the ideal vehicle to introduce young readers to the concept of conservation.

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

A Whale of a Time: A Funny Poem for Every Day of the Year

Lou Peacock and Matt Hunt

A whale of a time is certainly guaranteed when you dive into this colourful ocean of witty and wise poetry which has been lovingly poured into one big book to ensure waves of giggles and guffaws on every day of the year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by editor, anthologist and author Lou Peacock, who has 25 years’ experience in children’s publishing, and colourfully and imaginatively illustrated by Matt Hunt, A Whale of a Time has humour written right through every one of its 331 pages of versatile verse.

There are 366 hilarious poems in this truly uplifting collection – ranging from rib-ticklingly funny to wryly witty – and whether it’s an ode to socks or spaniels, eggs or elephants, tantrums or sneezes, all are guaranteed to bring you cheer and laughter every day.

Perfect for reading aloud or sharing with family and friends, the spectacular range of poems for children features work by poets new and old, and includes John Agard, Maya Angelou, Hilaire Belloc, Brian Bilston, Lucille Clifton, Wendy Cope, Roald Dahl, Edward Lear, Spike Milligan, Ogden Nash, Grace Nichols, Jack Prelutsky, Christina Rossetti, Benjamin Zephaniah and many more.

Published in a large and beautifully created gift edition, this spectacular anthology includes luxurious cloth binding and ribbon marker, and will put a smile on the faces of readers of any age!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £25)

Age 7 plus:

A World of Dogs

Carlie Sorosiak and Luisa Uribe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can a dog smile, can dogs really understand us, and do dogs have feelings? If these questions are just a few of your ponderings on what makes man’s best friend so irresistible, then you’d be barking mad not to get your paws on this coruscating cornucopia of doggy delights!

Throughout human history dogs have been by our side, with their paw prints following our footprints wherever we have roamed, and to celebrate what must be one of the planet’s closest human-animal relationships, bestselling American children’s author Carlie Sorosiak and Colombian illustrator Luisa Uribe bring us a truly captivating canine extravaganza.

Sorosiak, who reveals she is an American Dingo-owner after accidentally adopting one, puts dogs of every shape, size and colour in the spotlight for this gorgeous treasury of fascinating facts and amazing real-life stories.

From tracing the evolutionary history of dogs to explaining the science of doggy senses, find out how pups communicate, whether they understand us, and if they really love us back! Meet the hounds of ancient history, worshipped as gods, and painted in works of art from the Stone Age to the modern day, and explore the stories of real-life doggy heroes, dogs with jobs, and how dogs help humans every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beautifully packaged with a silver-foiled cover, this gorgeously illustrated gift book explores everything you ever wanted to know about our very best friends, and will be treasured by dog lovers of every age.

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £16.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Magical Unicorn Society: Baby Unicorns

Anne Marie Ryan, Olga Baumert and Kristina Kister

Good news for unicorn fans! The Magical Unicorn Society is opening its doors again to deliver eight brand-new stories about the world’s most magical and elusive creatures, and this time we get to find out more about the most mysterious unicorns of all... baby unicorns.

For those not yet in the know, The Magical Unicorn Society has existed for centuries and is dedicated to studying and protecting the incredible magical creatures known as unicorns. The society also unites people across the globe who love unicorns, so if you want to find out everything there is to know about unicorns, you’ve come to the right place.

Baby Unicorns is the fifth book in a marvellously magical series which has included The Magical Unicorn Society, The Magical Unicorn Society Official Colouring Book, The Magical Unicorn Society: The Golden Unicorn – Secrets and Legends, and The Magical Unicorn Society: Unicorns, Myths and Monsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And youngsters will love feasting their eyes on this exquisitely colourful new compendium which reveals little-known facts about young unicorns (which are notoriously secretive and difficult to study) and brings together tales of rare encounters with young unicorns, called younglings, from each of the eight unicorn families.

Each story tells the tale of a special relationship formed between a youngling and a baby animal, as witnessed by a young person who is then bonded with the unicorn for life. Find out how a Mountain Jewel unicorn creates a lifelong bond with a wild panda cub and a young man, and follow the Water Moons as they help a young girl and a baby dolphin save their island from a sea monster.

Discover the differences between younglings and adult unicorns, from magical powers that are just developing to the colours of their coats and tails, follow the flow chart to find out which baby unicorn would be your best friend, and find out what happens when a unicorn is born and what their favourite foods are.

Written by Anne Marie Ryan, and illustrated by Olga Baumert and Kristina Kister, this gorgeous book also features an introduction by Valentina Luz, the head of the Baby Unicorn division at the Magical Unicorn Society. So what are you waiting for... the world of younglings is waiting to greet you!

(Michael O'Mara Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: The Impossible Pig

Jamie Smart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hold on to your hats and watch out for trouble… Bunny and Monkey are back in their exhilarating remastered series which delivers all the comedy and chaos of the daffy duo’s helter-skelter world! This outrageously funny eighth book in the super-popular series – published in a special hardback edition – introduces youngsters to the hilarious, all-powerful pig, and features 230 pages of fast and furry-ous exuberant fun and a draw-it-yourself activity.

Bunny and Monkey are part of the Phoenix Presents series, published by David Fickling Books in partnership with The Phoenix comic, which is going from strength to strength, and much of that success is due to the genius of the extraordinarily talented illustrator Jamie Smart whose ingenious comic-strip Bunny vs Monkey books are causing giant laughter waves.

So welcome back to the Woods where chaos reigns supreme once more! There is uproar everywhere because Pig has vanished. What could have happened to him? And who is this familiar-looking bearded figure sitting on a cloud? Could they be connected?

Laugh-out-loud comical and ingeniously addictive, these manic, high-energy stories were just made for fidgety readers who like their books to come with plenty of comic-strip pictures and loads of snorts and sniggers. Madcap antics for a new generation of action kids!

(David Fickling Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 8 plus:

Peanut Jones and the End of the Rainbow

Rob Biddulph

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for his fantastic #DrawWithRob sessions which kept youngsters entertained throughout Covid lockdowns, writer and artist Rob Biddulph dazzles again with the thrilling third and final book in his much-loved debut middle grade adventure series. Peanut Jones and the End of the Rainbow delivers another thrill ride into a magical world, with a highly illustrated, epic tale threaded through with danger, magic, friendship, art, and a celebration of the power of the imagination. Some legends are born, some are drawn… drawing feels like magic to Peanut Jones and it has led her into a strange called Chroma. But now it notorious villain Mr White is determined to stop at nothing to wipe out colour and creativity everywhere. But he’s gone too far! This time he has lured Peanut’s mum into terrible danger and only Peanut and her friends can save her. An action-packed mission to the heart of the magical Illustrated City tests friendships and leads to a final showdown that makes Peanut question everything she thought she knew. Positively buzzing throughout with energy, creativity, fabulous two-tone illustrations, and Biddulph’s trademark warmth and humour, this is a fast and furious final rip-roaring romp full of laughter, devilish twists and turns, and breathless action. The perfect sign-off to Biddulph’s all-round storytelling triumph!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £13.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Beast and the Bethany: Child of the Beast

Jack Meggitt-Phillips and Isabelle Follath

If your fancy is thrilling adventure tales that put guffaws into the gruesome, and magic into the malevolent, then this modern classic series is a must for all fun-loving youngsters.

A major film deal has already been announced with Warner Brothers and Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts producer, David Heyman, for The Beast and the Bethany books which are the work of exciting new writing talent Jack Meggitt-Phillips and Zurich-based illustrator Isabelle Follath.

With his sharp eye for macabre humour and storylines brimming with originality and zany action, Meggitt-Phillips brings us hilarious romps starring the 512-years-old Ebenezer, a beastly beast with a hunger for children, and a little orphan girl who can (fortunately for us all!) outwit her enemies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the fantastic fourth adventure, there are surprises in store for Bethany about her missing family. For centuries, the beast has tormented the world but now, there’s a change to a menu, and the beast is going cold turkey – which essentially means eating no priceless works of art, purple parrots, or child-sized pranksters. Ebenezer and Bethany are attempting to help the beast vomit some good into the world... even though they really haven’t come anywhere close to managing the business of do-gooding themselves. But Bethany is distracted by her date-not-a-date with Geoffrey, while Ebenezer is worried by a file which reveals a truth about Bethany’s parents that might just ruin life for everyone at the 15-storey house. The beast, meanwhile, is left to teach itself how to be good. But its impulses can’t be ignored, and all the worst parts of the beast crawl out of the beast’s belly to form a dreadful child. At first the beast is charmed by its ghastly progeny but to its surprise, it develops something approaching a conscience. When the child finds out the truth about Bethany’s parents and plans to use it against her, can Ebenezer and the beast stop it from destroying Bethany’s hopes and dreams for ever?

Wordsmith Meggitt-Phillips has a ball with this madcap adventure which delivers everything a discerning young reader desires… an extraordinary heroine to shout for, a beast who needs to be less beastly, laugh-out-loud antics, and some moments of unexpected tenderness.

With terrific twists to keep the pages turning, and Follath’s brilliant gallery of black and white illustrations which put extra life and energy into the story, this is a delightful and dazzling series for all the family to enjoy.

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Dragon Force: Infinity’s Secret

Katie Tsang and Kevin Tsang

When fire-breathing dragons live alongside you, adventures are always going to be epic! Husband and wife team Kevin and Katie Tsang, authors of the bestselling Dragon Realm books, are back with another red-hot fantasy series featuring dragons, danger and daring deeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And young adventure fans will certainly be fired up when they share more missions seemingly impossible alongside Dragon Realm star player Billy Chan and some new friends as they joined forces to fight deadly enemies.

It’s been five years since the Dragon Realm fell into the Human Realm and both populations are now living side by side. But dangerous magical creatures are threatening to disrupt the peace and it’s up to a new group of heart-bonded humans and dragons to protect the world – the Dragon Force. Under the watchful eye of seventeen-year-old Billy Chan, Lance Lo, his younger sister Zoe and a new group of fighters enrol at Camp Claw to learn all the skills they need to become Dragon Force protectors of the world. But when Camp Claw is mysteriously attacked and an evil plot is exposed, it’s up to the latest recruits to prove they’ve got what it takes to save the day.

Dragon Force is another fabulous, fun-filled escapist adventure series for youngsters who love fantasy, fiery action, friendships and humour, and all set against the fabulous backdrop of Chinese mythology and legends.

With the tension ratcheting up at every turn of the page, a brilliantly imagined cast of characters, and a thrilling brand of storytelling wrapped up in mystery and magic, this is a dazzling, daring and dynamic new series from a truly delightful duo!

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Great Minds

Joan Haig, Joan Lennon and André Ducci

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover some of the incredible ideas that changed the world in a brilliant new book exploring 2,500 years of thinkers and philosophers. In the pages of Great Minds – written by Doctors Joan Haig and Joan Lennon, and illustrated by André Ducci – readers meet nineteen of the world’s greatest minds. Meet Aristotle whose ideas shaped our understanding of the natural world for hundreds of years and the Socratics who upturned everything we previously knew, learn about Yacob’s Hatäta which laid the grounds for equality long before our time, find out about Gandhi’s philosophy which inspired non-violent protest movements all over the world, and explore how Langer shook up our understanding of what art is and can be. The brilliant ideas from each of these amazing thinkers have stayed with humans for centuries, teaching us new ways of uncovering our world, understanding our very existence, and how things can be changed for the better. Readers can also explore the time periods that shaped each thinker’s ideas, unpack the theories in accessible, easy to digest text and discover the impact they had for the years to come. Presented in a colourful graphic novel style by comic artist Ducci, this is a book to inspire a new generation of thinkers, visionaries and philosophers.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £16.99)

Age 8 plus:

Scarygirl: The Origin Story

Nathan Jurevicius

Picture this... a girl abandoned on a remote beach who doesn’t know who she is or where she comes from. What will she find and what adventures is she going to have? Inspired by his own daughter, illustrator, director, toy designer, author and concept artist Nathan Jurevicius broke new ground with his wordless graphic novel, Scarygirl, in 2009 and used its publication for the foundation on which he built other stories, video games, toys, gallery exhibitions, VR experiences and, most recently, an animated feature film. Jurevicius specialises in creating immersive worlds inhabited by unique characters and the world of Scarygirl has produced an ever-evolving plethora of characters. So welcome to the world of Scarygirl in this beautifully created and glossy origin story. Abandoned on a remote beach, Scarygirl doesn’t know who she is or where she’s come from. Blister, a kind and intelligent giant octopus, wants to keep her safe but Scarygirl needs answers. Who is the strange man haunting her dreams? Will Bunniguru help her unlock the mysteries of her past and can she trust the wily forest dwellers? Her journey takes her to the edge, and beyond. With never-before-seen drawings from Jurevicius’ sketchbook, this visually stunning book with its bold, psychedelic artwork and original 2D glory is guaranteed to delight all young adventurers.

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, paperback, £12.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Memory Thieves

Dhonielle Clayton

Dhonielle Clayton, an American author whose first love is magic, returns to whisk us away to her specially and lovingly created Marvellerverse, a fantastical world for all youngsters who, like her, have grown up feeling ‘invisible’ but crave magic and adventure. So if mesmerising magic is your first love too, immerse yourself in this thrilling and empowering sequel to The Marvellers. It’s Year Two at the Arcanum Training Institute for Marvelous and Uncanny Endeavors and Ella, Jason, and Brigit are back at the global magic school in the sky. But not everyone is happy that Ella has returned, and when an illness begins affecting the students’ marvels, she is in the spotlight once more. As tensions between Marvellers and Conjurors reach an all-time high, Ella and her friends are determined to unlock the secrets of the Arcanum Training Institute’s past. Why is the truth about the Conjure architect who founded the Arcanum Training Institute being kept hidden? To discover what mysteries their school holds, they will need to track down the stolen memories. Clayton’s Marvellverse is a wondrous, world-building invention, a place full of rich, exciting and diverse characters where secrets abound, all cultural traditions mix together and Ella must work hard if she is to fit in. Enjoy enthralling adventures filled with courage, love, wit and warmth whilst exploring themes of family, prejudice, bullying, acceptance, and learning to take responsibility... and prepare to be swept away!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Life

Elli Woollard and Dorien Brouwers

‘In the time before time, when the world had its birth, There was nothing that lived on the whole of the Earth.’ Immerse yourself in a lyrical and colourful journey through the story of life on Earth in this stunning picture book from author Elli Woollard and Netherlands-born illustrator Dorien Brouwers. Life is a beautiful extended poem with gorgeous illustrations, focusing on Earth’s beginning through to the present day, taking in the environmental issues facing today’s world along the way, but finishing with a hopeful message for the future generations who read this beautiful and revealing book. From tiny dots of microscopic bacteria to enormous dinosaurs, through Ice Ages and the gallop of evolution, Woollard’s lyrical text is a pitch-perfect blend of storytelling, science and wonder. Life is guaranteed to fascinate, inform and entertain curious young minds while Brouwers’ atmospheric artwork heightens the beauty and awe of this beautiful book’s epic scope.

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 5 plus:

Lizzie and Lucky: The Mystery of the Lost Chicken

Megan Rix and Tim Budgen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abracadabra! Enjoy lots of fun and frolics with young detective Lizzie and her adorable puppy Lucky as they work hard to track down a missing rabbit in their fourth mystery-solving adventure. Author Megan Rix and illustrator Tim Budgen work their special magic on this enchanting new chapter for a little girl growing up with hearing loss. Drawing on her own experiences of living with partial deafness, Rix blends gentle adventures with fun activities and the basics of sign language to add extra sparkle to her story. Lizzie and Lucky are visiting the Five Freedoms Sanctuary. It’s a lovely place for all sorts of rescued animals. When a local farmer announces some terrible plans for his land that could endanger the surrounding wildlife, our dynamic duo know they must investigate the case. Can they use their detective skills to stop him? While looking for clues, Lizzie spots some strange footprints and an unusual blue creature that stands out from the rest! What is it, where did it come from, and could it be the key to saving the day? Featuring short chapters ideal for new readers, packed with Budgen’s charming and heartwarming illustrations, an adorable Dalmatian pup as a detective sidekick, fun activities to try, and some useful tips on keeping your pet chicken happy, this delightful detective adventure is a dream read for budding sleuths and animal lovers.

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

Last-Place Lin

Wai Chim and Freda Chiu

Winning isn’t always the greatest victory in an inspirational picture book from Wai Chim, a Chinese-American-Australian author who is determined to send out the message that coming last in a race isn’t the end of your own success story. It’s Sports Day and everyone has a different House colour. One little girl is in the Red House and Go Red is her team’s refrain! First off is the sack race. On your marks, get set, go... but not everyone can come first. Coming last seems like the end of the world but sometimes winning means finishing, even if you finish last! Last-Place Lin is award-winning Wai Chim’s first picture book and was inspired by her time on the Down Under reality TV show Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn. With a gallery of colourful and lively illustrations by acclaimed artist Freda Chiu, and the reassuring celebration of the spirit to keep going, this upbeat and uplifting tale is guaranteed to win every reader’s heart.

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Oak Tree

Julia Donaldson and Victoria Sandøy

Watch a thousand years unfold under the branches of one magnificent oak tree in a beautiful and beguiling picture book from celebrated children’s author Julia Donaldson and Norwegian illustrator Victoria Sandøy.

With Donaldson’s evocative rhyming text and a gallery of stunning pictures inspired by Sandøy’s love of Scandinavian nature and folklore, The Oak Tree is both a paean to the natural world and a moving reminder of the cycle of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thousand years ago, a tiny acorn fell to the ground. As the years pass, it grows and grows into an enormous oak tree. As the centuries sweep by, children play games around the tree, families dance about it, and a fleeing king hides inside its hollow trunk! The tree also gives food and shelter to a host of animals, from squirrels and badgers to birds and beetles. And after a thousand years, the ancient tree finally falls in a storm... only for a new acorn to sprout and its life begins all over again.

The tree’s magical life story springs to life through Donaldson’s rich and drama-filled rhyme while Sandøy’s atmospheric illustrations perfectly capture the changing seasons, and the people and wildlife that pass it by.

Children will love spotting all the creatures in the pictures, and seeing the games children play around the tree, whilst the inspirational story encourages all readers to look closely at nature and appreciate the wonder of our ancient trees.

And as a fitting finale to this dazzling and creative picture book, the end pages contain extra fascinating facts about oak trees and the animals that depend on them.

(Alison Green Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Zoom!

Sam Usher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blast off into space with a boy and his resourceful grandad in the first of a captivating new picture book quartet from the multi-talented author and illustrator Sam Usher. Fans of Usher will already have met these two lovable characters in a previous series and now the duo capture hearts again as they use their resourcefulness to mend, recycle and re-use to create a variety of vehicles which will take them on exciting adventures around the world. ‘When I went to bed last night, I couldn’t sleep. It was the hottest day of the year.’ The Boy and his Grandad are sweltering in the heat. ‘There’s only one thing for it,’ says Grandad. ‘Let’s go up on the roof.’ Gazing up at the stars through their telescope, they spot a planet... and a space module that’s in trouble! It’s Grandad and Boy to the rescue... but first they need to build a supersonic rocket! This fun-filled, colourful sky-high adventure is the perfect launch-pad to subtly explore science and engineering facts, and celebrate the enduring and heartwarming relationship between the two generations of a family.