Pendle library to close for two months

The library will be closed to the public from Monday September 27th while work takes place to replace the building's boiler and heating system.

It is thought this work will be completed by Monday November 29th, however visitors are asked to check the library website for updates.

People are asked not to return books to Earby Library while it is closed. Books can be returned to any other Lancashire Library, renewed in person, by phone, or online.

Earby Library

The nearest alternative library is at Barnoldswick, on Fern Lea Avenue.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We're sorry for any inconvenience while Earby Library is closed, and would ask people to consider using the many services available online, or a nearby alternative, for the next couple of months.

"The essential maintenance to the building that is needed will be carried out during those two months. However, as part of this involves replacing the boiler and the heating system, these tasks can only be done while the library is closed to the public.

"We hope that we'll be able to reopen Earby Library within this timeframe, however please check our website where we'll put an update as soon as we know exactly when we're able to reopen the library."

More information about Earby Library is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/libraries/find-a-library/earby-library/.