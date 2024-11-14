Not a Shaggy Dog Story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ginny Aighton and Sam Rudd, from Wilpshire, near Blackburn, have lived in the next roads to each other for over twenty years. However, they only became friends relatively recently and that was through walking their dogs, Lola and Mollie.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they have developed a working partnership, creating beautiful books for young children.

Ginny explained, ‘Most people round here, who have dogs, often chat to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I regularly saw Sam out with Mollie while I was walking Lola. Sometimes we would stop and have a little chat. We usually just talked about everyday things and then one day she happened to mention that she was a professional illustrator.

Digby Daydreamer

I told her that I loved writing children’s stories and asked her if she would like to look at one of my ‘efforts’.

So, Sam did have a look - and the rest, as they say, is history!

To my delight she told me that she really liked my story so we began to work together to produce our first children’s book!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam studied Fine Art at University and after working as a greeting card designer for twenty-five years, she is now a freelance illustrator working on books and cards.

The Chittery Chatterers

Ginny worked for over thirty years as a Primary School teacher, working mainly with the younger children. Over the years she has dabbled in various writing projects, including producing a World War 2 book about her father, a ‘Covid Diary’ and a personal memoir about growing up in Accrington in the Fifties and Sixties.

‘However,’ says Ginny, ‘it is the children’s stories which are my main passion. I believe children can learn so much through story. So, although I try to make my stories fun and entertaining, I also want them to be educational.

I would be happy to read my books and lead story time sessions in schools, nurseries and libraries.

We have the puppets and the work sheets ready!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginny and Sam have sold their books locally and they have been very well received. They are now making inroads into the wider market.

Up to press, together they have produced just two books together- ‘The Chittery Chatterers and the Flittery, Jittery day’ and ‘Digby Daydreamer’. However, they have another story on its way and quite a few other ideas in the pipeline!

Ginny says, ‘It’s more complicated than you think! But fun!’

She continues, ‘Having a dog is a great way to meet people. I was so fortunate to meet Sam. I think she is a brilliant illustrator. It is a wonderful thing to see my ideas come to life in a book. And it probably wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Lola and Mollie.’

Ginny and Sam’s books are available from Amazon, Waterstones and Gardners, amongst other outlets.