A dream of being an author has been turned into a reality for Su Murley who has had her first rhyming children’s book published with her character living in Burnley.

‘Shirley Murley’ is about a little girl who lives a rhyming life with her parents and her friends in Burnley. She has curly hair and is never late, she is an always-early, curly, Shirley Murley from Burnley. Publishers Austin Macauley have put the book on sale online, including from Amazon, WHSmith and Waterstones.

“Whether you are just starting out as a new reader and beginning to enjoy reading on your own, or you are reading together and sharing a book during story time, rhyming Shirley Murley will always make you smile,” said Su.

“There are also lots of little extra details in the illustrations to search for and point out on every page.”