Magical misfits, girlish giggles and sea storms by various authors – children’s book reviews

Age 8 plus:

Arkspire

Jamie Littler

Age 8 plus:

Arkspire

Jamie Littler

Magic, mayhem and misfits! Welcome to the world of Arkspire... a city of twists, turns, tricksters and extraordinary secrets which only one girl can uncover.

Jamie Littler, renowned creator of the bestselling Frostheart books, is back to amaze and entertain us with an extraordinary new middle-grade fantasy series full of thrills, chills, comedy and the talented author-illustrator’s stunning artwork.

Arkspire is a city obsessed by magic. The five Arcanists – a group of all-powerful magicians – have protected the great city for as long as anyone can remember. Within the hustle and bustle of these cobbled streets lives Juniper Bell, a thief who would do anything for her family... even her unbelievably annoying twin sister, Elodie.

Then one night, something incredible happens. A mysterious stolen relic (nothing to do with Juni, ahem) explodes, revealing a mysterious creature, Cinder, who appears to ‘bond’ with Juni. Problem is that the only creatures that are like Cinder are allegedly dangerous enemies of the Arcanists... and it's not long before they turn their attention to Juni. Soon Juni, Cinder and everyone she loves are pulled into an extraordinary world of magic, power and prestige... but also grave danger. It seems the world Juni thought she knew is nothing but a lie, and now only Juni and Cinder can bring it down.

Magic – powerful magic – lies at the beating heart of Littler’s masterful new series as Juni must pretend to be something she isn’t, struggle to survive living a lie, and cope with a magical creature that has been inadvertently freed from its ancient prison.

Packed with the sort of fabulous characters we have come to expect from Littler, glorious illustrations, and a mesmerising story that reminds us to never give in to self-doubt and to treasure our friends and family, this is storytelling and adventure at its very best.

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Lottie Brooks’s Totally Disastrous School-Trip

Katie Kirby

‘Woe is me. So much is wrong in my life... 1. Still look like a tomato 2. Am stuck indoors whilst my friends go bowling without me (RUDE) 3. My parents are leaving me to go out on a ‘Date Night.’ GROSS!

If the tone of that message strikes a chord, then you’ll be heading straight off to the shops to buy the fourth brilliant book in Katie Kirby’s hilarious and relatable tales of Lottie Brooks’ adventures and misadventures... part of a runaway successful series that is being devoured by readers in the unique ‘tweenage’ years.

Kirby, who writes and illustrates this perfectly pitched series, has a natural gift for finding humour in recognisable, everyday challenges, and the mega-funny Lottie Brooks books capture all the giggle-worthy and cringe-inducing essence of this often awkward pre-teen time of life.

And after Lottie’s mirth-making mishaps in The Extremely Embarrassing Life of Lottie Brooks, The Catastrophic Friendship Fails of Lottie Brooks and The Mega-Complicated Crushes of Lottie Brooks, she’s back for more extremely embarrassing adventures on a residential school trip.

After a summer of meeting handsome French boys and getting a tiny bit sunburnt (OK, fine... a lot sunburnt), Lottie is heading off on a week-long residential school trip to a place called Camp Firefly. It’s going to be a whole week away from embarrassing parents and little brother Toby’s tasty air biscuits! But the trip soon turns into a total disaster. The other girls staying at the camp are MEGA-MEAN, best friend Jess is spending all her time with the new girl, super smiley Isha, and Lottie’s diary gets stolen! Who knew that a school trip could cause so much DRAMA?!

Lottie once more navigates the pitfalls and perils of growing up in this fantastically funny and yet wonderfully life-affirming new story which is filled with friendship troubles, pre-teen politics and embarrassing moments, and is guaranteed to have young readers giggling, gasping and cringing all the way to the start of their own new term!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Alex Neptune, Monster Avenger

David Owen and George Ermos

Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean in another ultimate treasure-hunting, puzzle-solving ocean adventure from David Owen, the exciting author whose YA debut novel, Panther, was longlisted for the Carnegie Medal. Monster Avenger is the third book of Owen’s thrilling, all-action and fun-filled Alex Neptune series for younger readers which was inspired by his self-confessed love for nail-biting heists, fantastical monsters and heartfelt friendships. At its core is Alex, the boy born with the power of the ocean in his hands. In his new mission, Alex finds that the sea creatures near Haven Bay are acting very strangely, attacking boats, and he senses some dark power is controlling them. When he tracks down his friend the water dragon, he finds it has been infected too. If he can’t find a way to stop it, the deadly parasite the water dragon is carrying could spread throughout the seas. After battling storms, electric eels and an army of angry crabs, Alex realises that the only way that he and his team can save the dragon and all their ocean friends is by going inside the dragon... With the power of the sea at the centre of a fast-flowing story, the weirdest cast of characters this side of the tide, eco themes that speak as loudly as the crashing of the waves in Haven Bay and the fantastic illustrations of George Ermos, this sparkling maritime odyssey is must reading for all adventure lovers!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Super Ghost

Greg James, Chris Smith and Amy Nguyen

Award-winning authors and Radio 1 broadcasters, Greg James and Chris Smith, team up again for a superhero adventure that is guaranteed to have readers laughing all the way to Paragon City!

This is the top team that gave us the hilarious Kid Normal series, and the guffaw-inducing The Great Dream Robbery, so expect to split your sides and giggle till your tummy hurts when you join them on this action-packed journey into the unknown.

It's just another day at the office for world-famous superhero Doctor Extraordinary as he battles his arch-nemesis Captain Chaos in yet another epic showdown. Unfortunately this one doesn’t quite go to plan and they both get blown up inside a giant robot. Doc Ex’s number-one fan, twelve-year-old Sonny Nelson, is devastated. A world without heroes is totally rubbish! But things take an even more extraordinary turn when Doctor Ex returns as a ghost and only Sonny can see him. With Paragon City under attack from cute baby pandas, Sonny and his best friend, Spot, must help Doctor Extraordinary save the world one final time.

There are laughs aplenty in this tale of thrills, spills, chaos and crystals as James and Smith plunge youngsters into their unforgettable comedy caper which has a big, warm heart and carries inspirational messages about friendship, family and what it takes to be a real hero.

Add on the fabulous illustrations of Vietnamese artist Amy Nguyen, and the unforgettable grinning pandas, and you have the perfect book for your own young adventurers!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Art is Everywhere

Joe Haddow and Ellie Hawes

If you thought that art was just pictures on the walls of a gallery, then you’re in for a BIG surprise when you turn the pages of a fun and fascinating new book from Joe Haddow, the leading light of the BBC Radio 2 Book Club.

Haddow, whose CV includes being a drummer, radio producer, podcast presenter, art collector and a passionate music fan, is a passionate advocate of the arts, and one of his most recent projects is working with Soho House on their How To Be An Artist podcast series.

And now he’s on a mission to teach youngsters that ‘art’ has many different forms – drawing, colouring, writing, poetry, music, film, TV – and wants to share how joyful and inspiring those arts can be, and how great are the people who make ‘art.’

Packed with the engaging and accessible illustrations of artist and designer Ellie Hawes, Art is Everywhere explores the concept of ‘the artist,’ explaining to young readers that while an artist can be someone holding a paintbrush and standing in front of an easel, the term artists can means so much more.

So whether you sing, draw, write, dance, paint, act, play an instrument or tell jokes, or if you are just wanting to find out how to discover what kind of artist you want to be, this inspiring, friendly guide to art and why it matters is the perfect springboard to a future in the arts.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Lucky Bottle

Chris Wormell

Ahoy me hearties, here’s a super swashbuckling tale of pirates and witchcraft that is sure to cast a magic spell! Chris Wormell, one of Britain’s most celebrated author-illustrators, sweeps young readers across the ocean to a little desert island for a rip-roaring adventure with a young Robinson Crusoe-esque castaway called Jack Bobbins. Ten-year-old Jack is stranded on a desert island with no way to get home. He’s been very lucky… he has survived a terrible storm and the mysterious island he has found himself on has a kindly (if unusual) inhabitant, fresh water and plenty of food. But Jack needs to find his way home and as he uncovers incredible hidden treasures on the little island, he starts to formulate a plan… a plan that will involve witchcraft, terrifying sea monsters and pirates! But if Jack is going to succeed he will need to be very, very lucky. Packed with Wormell’s evocative and atmospheric illustrations, The Lucky Bottle is a thrilling visual and verbal adventure, full of exhilarating escapades, unexpected friendships, danger, daring and a big dollop of magic. Storytelling and illustration in perfect harmony!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Agent 9: Flood-a-geddon!

James Burks

Adventure-loving readers will be purring with joy when they get their hands on the first book of an outrageously funny new graphic novel series from James Burks, the talented US movie and television show animator and author.

Leading the feline fun and cat-orchestrated chaos is Agent 9 of the Super-Secret Spy Service... a fearless feline operative who seems to court danger, daring, and some unfortunate destruction!

The Super-Secret Spy Service's mission is to keep the world safe from maniacal villains. And Agent 9 is one of its best operatives. Although Nine always manages to complete the mission, there is occasionally some collateral damage (like the priceless Pigasso painting that was destroyed while foiling an art heist). So Agent 9 is now on probation but when bumbling supervillain King Crab manages to overtake S4 head­quarters, there is no one else to turn to. Nine – along with a robotic partner named FiN – is all that stands between King Crab and his diabolical plans to melt the polar ice caps and build a massive water park. Can Agent 9 prove to be the right cat for the job by overcoming impulsive behaviour and saving the world from a complete flood-a-geddon?

Fast, furious and hair-raisingly hilarious, Agent 9’s madcap, spy thriller-style adventures are guaranteed to leave youngsters gasping for breath and crying with laughter. With comedy and chaos on every page, Burks’ special brand of one-liners, and lots of brilliant illustrations to enjoy, readers will be counting down to the next outing for Agent 9 in October!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

There are Reptiles Everywhere

Camilla de la Bedoyere and Britta Teckentrup

Pull on your sturdy boots and get ready to track down some of the world’s most amazing reptiles!

There are Reptiles Everywhere – with its stunning gold-foiled cover – is the third in a series of non-fiction books illustrated by bestselling artist Britta Teckentrup, teaching where in the world all sorts of reptiles can be found, and revealing some of the weird and wonderful things about them that it’s hard to believe are true.

Written by Camilla de la Bedoyere, who has an academic background in zoology, and sumptuously illustrated by Teckentrup, this beautiful book explores the world of reptiles and brings these wonderful creatures to life through fascinating facts and rich and vibrant colours.

This fabulously illustrated introduction to everyone’s favourite cold-blooded creatures is full of bitesize facts. Learn more about reptilian anatomy, natural habitats, conservation efforts, migration patterns, survival strategies and extinct species.

Who would have guessed that the world of reptiles is so varied, so intriguing... and so brightly coloured!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Crow

Nicola Skinner and Rebecca Bagley

Escaping into her own little world seems the best way for Hattie to cope with her worries about moving to a new home and a new school. But she hadn’t reckoned on her extraordinary new ‘friend’ making it even more difficult to fit in! A magical wish goes bizarrely wrong in critically acclaimed children’s author Nicola Skinner’s brilliant Barrington Stoke debut... a surreal and funny schoolyard tale brought to life by the atmospheric illustrations of Rebecca Bagley, and published in Barrington Stoke’s dyslexia-friendly format. After moving from the busy, bustling city of Bristol to a village in Somerset, lonely Hattie Mole feels out of place at her new school and creates a scarecrow called Crow. Hattie wants him to guard the den she finds in the playground, the only place she feels happy and comfortable. Poor Crow really just wants to have fun with the other children, but he takes his job for Hattie very seriously and his behaviour starts to get scarier and scarier. Will Hattie realise that Crow is ruining her chance to make new friends before it’s too late? Skinner’s unique voice shines through in this fantastical comical and enthralling tale which explores relatable anxieties around friendship and starting a new school, and is perfectly pitched for middle grade readers.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Princess Katie’s Kittens: Pixie at the Palace and Bella at the Ball

Julie Sykes and Sam Loman

Welcome to Starlight Palace and enjoy princesses, kittens and sparkly fun! Princess Katie’s Kittens – an adorable series written by ace storyteller Julie Sykes and illustrated by creative artist Sam Loman hits the spot perfectly for youngsters just moving on to chapter books. In Pixie at the Palace, the first book in the series, we meet Princess Katie who lives in a beautiful palace in the kingdom of Tula. Her greatest wish is for a cat of her own so when she finds six little kittens abandoned in the forest, she just has to take them home! But when one of the kittens goes missing, can Princess Katie and her best friend Becky find little Pixie and bring him safely back to Starlight Palace? And in her second adventure, Bella at the Ball, everyone at the palace is busily preparing for a grand ball but mischievous kitten Bella is busy getting up to mischief. Her playful curiosity is putting everything out of place and the King and Queen are not happy. They remind Princess Katie that Bella’s behaviour is her responsibility. But can the princess and Becky keep Bella out of trouble for the big event? With short chapters, the endearing black and white illustrations, and some top tips about kitten care, these gorgeous books are ideal for newly confident readers. And look out for the other books in the series... Suki in the Snow, Poppy and the Prince, and Ruby and the Royal Baby.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £6.99 each)

Age 5 plus:

Itty Bitty Princess Kitty: The Royal Ball

Melody Mews and Ellen Stubbings

Learning is always fun when we join Itty Bitty Princess Kitty for adventures in her royal realm of Lollyland! New-York-based author Melody Mews and illustrator Ellen Stubbings turn up the cute factor again in the second book of a chapter book series that is perfectly created for new young readers. In this new outing for Kitty, a royal ball at the palace is planned. The ball is the occasion when Itty will present herself as princess for the first time. Itty also has to teach all of Lollyland a new dance on the spot. There’s just one problem... Itty has no idea how to dance! Will the princess work something out, or will she dance her way into disaster? With an easy-to-read, playful story and Ellen Stubbings’ lively illustrations on every page, the Itty Bitty Princess Kitty books are proving addictive for young readers who love kittens, princesses... and lots of mischief!

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £5.99)

Age 5 plus:

Tiny, the Secret Adventurer

Aisha Bushby and Kübra Teber

Being teeny weeny doesn’t mean you can’t have big, scary and exciting adventures! Aisha Bushby, author of a string of children’s books, lets her imagination take flight for a beautiful new early reader chapter book series which comes complete with the gorgeous illustrations of Turkish artist Kübra Teber. Tiny is a small creature with a big heart living in Oakwood Primary School garden. Her animal neighbours don’t like her because she looks like a human. They think humans are big, noisy and messy... and they’re scared of her. But when Frog is in danger, Tiny comes to the rescue and makes new friends too! With its inclusive, heartwarming adventure story, a gallery of adorable illustrations, and the cutest star player this side of the school’s garden wall, little readers are destined to fall in love with Tiny!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £5.99)

Age 4 plus:

The Midnight Babies

Isabel Greenberg

Award-winning illustrator, comic artist, and writer Isabel Greenberg makes even the weariest parent raise a smile in a fun and fantastical bedtime adventure starring babies battling the thing they hate most at bedtime.... sleep! The Midnight Babies – with its army of rebellious babies joining forces to defy their night time nemesis sleep – is a gloriously whimsical picture book fusion of fantasy, fun, feisty infants and fabulous illustrations guaranteed to capture the imagination of both parents and their little ones. Greenberg turns the concept of winding down for bedtime on its head with this hilarious, tongue-in-cheek nocturnal-themed anti-lullaby that will strike a chord with wide-eyed toddlers and sleepy parents everywhere. Surely bedtime shouldn’t be this much fun!

(Abrams Books for Young Readers, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Dinos Don’t Give Up!

Smriti Halls and Richard Merritt

Enjoy a summer-themed, tidal feast of fast-flowing words, and a sunshine gallery of big, bold illustrations, in a fantastic, fun-filled picture book from award-winning author Smriti Halls and star illustrator Richard Merritt. Dinos Don’t Give Up! is an enchanting, rhyming tale about discovering your true grit and firing up your determination, and stars Diplodocus Dinah who is brilliant at everything. There’s nothing she can’t do and no competition she can’t win! But what happens when the Surfing Contest comes to Dino Town and Dinah discovers that surfing is something she just can’t dino-do. For the first time ever Dinah doesn’t come first. Will she be distraught... or will she discover that there’s more to having fun (like a shared hug and cuddle!) than winning? Filled with gentle humour and youthful joie-de-vivre, this inspiring story of brilliance, resilience and getting back on your feet is packed with encouragement to face adversity, hidden details on every page, and an assortment of everyone’s favourite dinos! Perfect for sharing and reading aloud...

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Never, Ever, Ever Ask a Pirate to a Party

Clare Helen Welsh and Anne-Kathrin Behl

Come on in and join the party! There’s fun, some fiery surprises and a very unusual guest list in this fantastical birthday party adventure from the top team of favourite picture book writer Clare Helen Welsh and talented German illustrator Anne-Kathrin Behl. If you want the perfect party, never, ever, ever invite this crowd of chaotic guests! The unicorn will demand sparkles and bubbles, the dragon will set fire to your decorations and the fizzy drinks will send the aliens wild! But... never, ever, EVER send your guests home. Because a party is only a party if you share it with your friends! Featuring a dinosaur, dragon, unicorn, pirate and a spaceship full of aliens, this action-packed and playful celebration of the joys of friendship, sharing and partying will have little ones grinning and giggling from first page to last. Never, Ever, Ever Ask a Pirate to a Party includes a free ‘Stories Aloud’ smartphone audio book. Simply scan the QR code on the inside front cover.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Thunk

Michelle Robinson and Deborah Allwright

There’s a world of adventure just waiting to be discovered in a gloriously fresh, funny and whimsical picture book from award-winning Michelle Robinson who lives with her family in a village called Tatamagouche in Nova Scotia, Canada. With a clever, comical story celebrating the power of the imagination and the joys of friendship, Robinson’s flawless rhyming text transports us to a land of colour, comical creatures... and terrible smells! So meet Hector Voltaire, a young explorer who can’t wait to discover all the wonders of the wide world. First up is a magical, mythical creature called the THUNK. The Thunk has a trunk and its fur’s blue-ish pink, and it’s ever so slightly, completely... EXTINCT. Or at least, that's what everyone else thinks. Young Hector is determined to prove them wrong and sets out all alone with his exploring equipment on a grand journey of discovery. Brought to spectacular life by the stunning illustrations of bestselling picture book illustrator Deborah Allwright, a wonderfully wild adventure awaits all who those dare join Hector on his expedition to the land of fairies, unicorns, monsters, trolls... and thunks!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age one plus:

Finn’s Little Fibs: A Big Bright Feelings Book

Tom Percival

Be open, be honest, be you! That’s the message that speaks loud, clear (and without being preachy!) in the seventh book of author and illustrator Tom Percival’s hugely popular Big Bright Feeling series for little people. This beautifully emotive and resonant series is the ideal starting point for discussions about mental and emotional health, positive self-image, building self-confidence and managing feelings... and ideal for gentle bedtime reading. In this reassuring and funny new story about the importance of being honest, we meet Finn who has always loved going to stay with his grandma...until one day, he tells a little fib. When Finn accidentally breaks his grandma’s precious clock, he tells a teeny tiny little lie... and blames it on his sister instead. Soon, Finn’s little lie is out of control and it’s getting in the way of everything! Can he find a way to tell the truth? A warm and affectionate story that helps children understand the importance of honesty and telling the truth, Finn’s Little Fibs is the seventh title in a series that has won the hearts of adults and children alike. Also available in the Big Bright Feelings series are Ruby's Worry, Perfectly Norman, Ravi's Roar, Meesha Makes Friends, Tilda Tries Again, Milo's Monster.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Word Museum

Isabel Otter and Sophie Ledesma

Join Oriel the ostrich and her students as they explore the word museum in this joyful and interactive book which introduces little learners to two learning topics... words and museums. From the ancient pottery arcade to a corridor full of gadgets, and from animals and furniture to technology and clothes, youngsters can join a group of little animal culture lovers as they explore the museum’s exciting exhibits. Lively illustrations from Sophie Ledesma and an engaging story from Isabel Otter take youngsters on a journey of discovery and learning. With gatefolds, peek-through holes, shaped pages and questions for curious minds, Word Museum is perfect for little hands as they explore the mesmerising world of museums, learn some brilliant first words in an enjoyable and original way, and have fun spotting the little mouse in every scene. Cute animal characters and an interactive text encourage readers to engage in the museum tour, making them feel like part of the class. The ideal fun and stimulating first word book to share with your toddlers.