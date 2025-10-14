From tech entrepreneurs to Gothic storytellers: The Groves family launch The Series of Silence

Lancashire-based entrepreneur, technology leader, and decorated Army Reservist Heath Groves is turning the page on a new chapter in his life along with his family - as a published author.

In October 2025, they officially launched The Series of Silence, an ambitious psychological thriller saga ten years in the making.

Best known as CEO of Sundown Solutions, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, Heath has built a career at the cutting edge of technology, working with the NHS, Ministry of Defence, and global corporations. He is also a decorated Army Reserve in the Royal Signals, recognised by HRH The Princess Royal for his service during the COVID-19 response.

Now, he brings the same discipline and creativity that defined his professional life to fiction which is a whole family affair. The Series of Silence is a chilling trilogy-of-trilogies exploring three families across three centuries, bound by one house.

TECH ENTREPRENEUR TO GOTHIC STORYTELLERS: THE GROVES FAMILY LAUNCH THE SERIES OF SILENCE, PICTURED WITH FAMILY

The books are inspired by their family home, as referenced in the books. Moorside House is a Grade II listed period home with over 200 years of history, and it was once the childhood home of pioneering suffragist Lydia Becker.

“Writing has always been part of my world,” Heath explains. “This book represents a decade of work, research, and storytelling with a team of collaborators that just happen to be my own family. For me, it’s about more than a gothic thriller - it’s about showing how silence and unspoken truths echo through generations.”

With its mix of gothic suspense, psychological depth, and domestic noir, the series has been described as Sharp Objects meets The Haunting of Hill House. But at its heart, Series of Silence is a deeply personal project - a new creative outlet for a family that has spent decades making technology, innovation, and service work for others.

Now, with The Series of Silence, they add “novelists” to their achievements, opening a haunting new chapter in a set of lives already defined by distinction and service.

SERIES OF SILENCE - A NEW THRILLER BOOK SERIES

“Quick, twisty and compelling from the start. It reminded me of Dan Brown, and I couldn't put it down.” – Kirsten Burnett

"I fell into this headfirst, it’s a really, really good and exciting read" – Julie Hesmondhalgh

You can order the first Series of Silence novel on their website www.moorsidehouse.com and pre order Book 2 due to launch December 4th 2025 and Book 3, due to launch March 4th 2026.