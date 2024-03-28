Aviation: A Visual History of Aircraft by Matt Ralphs and Dieter Braun

Age 7 plus:

Aviation: A Visual History of Aircraft

Matt Ralphs and Dieter Braun

Take to the skies with this spectacular celebration of humankind’s ever-inventive and magnificent flying machines!

A stunningly illustrated tribute to all things aeroplane, Aviation celebrates the ingenuity of aeroplanes, biplanes, monoplanes and helicopters past, present and future. Written by children's non-fiction author Matt Ralphs and illustrated by award-winning German artist Dieter Braun, who is recognised for the distinctive geometric worlds he creates, with a touch of retro aesthetic, this gorgeous book takes young readers on a fabulous flight of discovery.

From the first hot air balloon flight by the Montgolfier brothers, through to the legendary Wright Flyer and the revolutionary Concorde, Aviation travels from the dawn of air travel to the trailblazers of tomorrow as we learn about the captivating evolution of aircraft, the ingenious aviators who pioneered them, and how sky travel has profoundly influenced our world.

A visual flight of wonder, this fascinating book showcases an array of iconic and awe-inspiring aeroplanes throughout history, and offers the trip of a lifetime for aircraft enthusiasts the world over!

Aviation is the third book in a compelling, non-fiction series on vehicles which has included Automotive and Locomotion.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £16.99)

Age 2 plus:

Winnie-the-Pooh Easter Hunt

Jane Riordan and Andrew Grey

It’s Easter in the Hundred Acre Wood, the spring bulbs are starting to show off their bright flowers, and Winnie-the-Pooh is feeling ‘all Spring-y!’

Who doesn’t love the eternally popular and timeless tales of Winnie-the-Pooh and his adventures? Created by English author A.A. Milne, and brought to visual life by illustrator E.H. Shepard, Winnie was based on a teddy bear that Milne bought for his son Christopher Robin in London store Harrods, and first appeared in a story collection published in 1926.

And now Winnie returns to enchant us again with an authorised Easter picture book story written by Jane Riordan in the style of Milne, and featuring the beautifully warm and funny illustrations of Andrew Grey, an Approved Artist for the Walt Disney Company.

Filled with the gentle humour, friendship and life lessons that echo through Milne’s original stories, Riordan’s captivating story and Grey’s beautiful, colourful images help children and all fans of Pooh and his friends celebrate the wonders of springtime and especially the magic of Easter.

When Winnie-the -Pooh smells spring in the air he sets out on a grand Easter hunt … but just what is it that he’s hunting for? Join Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit and friends as they have fun together and discover lots of Easter surprises along the way!

Featuring a fun illustrated list of plants, birds and animals – which young readers can look out for when they carry out their own springtime hunt – the book encourages children and their parents to enjoy the great outdoors. And with lots of cute animals, a host of plants and flowers, and 35 colourful wooden eggs to find and count along the way, this is Easter in all its blooming wonderful glory!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Cluedle: The Case of the Dumpleton Diamond: 50 Fiendishly Fun Mystery Puzzles

Hartigan Browne

Can you work out Cluedunnit? Grab a pen and team up with world famous private investigator Hartigan Brown to crack the curious case of the Dumpleton Diamond by solving 50 fiendishly fun and code-cracking mystery puzzles. The Case of the Dumpleton Diamond is the first Hartigan Browne puzzle book for code-cracking families, skilful young super sleuths, and mystery fans aged nine to ninety-nine. A funny and intriguing mystery story sets the scene in the village of Dumpleton where detectives need to discover who pup-napped Dave the dog, what is important about The Flying Goat, how the Dumpleton Diamond went missing, and why a missing key can unlock this case? Packed full of codes to crack, evidence to evaluate, clues to unravel and maps to navigate, Cluedle: The Case of the Dumpleton Diamond tests verbal reasoning and comprehension, spatial reasoning, co-ordinates, map skills, logic problems, number operations and spotting patterns. Cosy crime puzzling and brain-busting fun for the whole family to enjoy this Easter!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 11 plus:

Robin Hood: Ballots, Blasts & Betrayal

Robert Muchamore

He might be a modern-day Robin Hood… but he’s still out to catch the villains who are cheating the poor and vulnerable!

Welcome back to international bestselling author Robert Muchamore’s contemporary take on the legend of Sherwood Forest in the eighth book of an enthralling series that delivers a gripping formula of fun, action and thrills.

In the new action-packed mission, teen rebel and social-media star Robin Hood continues his epic struggle against the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham and brutal crime boss Guy Gisborne. Robin is campaigning to get his dad, Ardagh Hood, elected Sheriff of Nottingham but their rival is arch-gangster Gisborne and he won’t hesitate to stuff ballot boxes with fake votes to ensure that he wins the contest. And Robin has more personal worries... is he losing confidence in his ability to shoot arrows with deadly accuracy? Meanwhile Robin’s half-brother Little John is caught up in his mother’s presidential election campaign, further complicating contact with Robin, his father and his relationship with his girlfriend, Gisborne’s daughter Clare. The stakes get ever higher for both brothers

Muchamore delivers more outrageous and high-intensity action as the stakes get even higher for Robin and Little John as they continue their campaign against the brutal and corrupt powers that be.

Brimming with guts, gusto, gags and gripping adventures, this is Robin Hood and his merry men as you’ve never before seen them… enjoy!

(Hot Key Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Spectaculars: The Wild Song Contest

Jodie Garnish and Nathan Collins

There’s just one word to describe this dazzling middle grade series which combines the fun of the theatre with the wonder of magic... spectacular! Playwright, performer and author Jodie Garnish – who has sung, danced and performed her way across the UK and Italy – uses her own experiences of the magical whirlwind of theatre life for these thrill-filled adventures.

Featuring the Wondria, a magical travelling theatre and boarding school where ‘spectaculars’ are trained in the theatrical arts, whether that’s on or off stage, The Spectaculars series – with illustrations by Nathan Collins – combines magic, theatre and danger with a large pinch of starstuff!

In her second year at the Wondria, Harper Woolfe can’t wait for more Spectacular training in which a song can send you on a rollercoaster, a dance can lift you into the air, and you can send notes to your friends via a mechanical dragon. And this year, her school is hosting the Spectacular Song Contest which involves theatres from across the Hidden Peaks competing to win the Wild Song, a powerful piece of music that can cause chaos. When the Song Contest is sabotaged, it’s down to Harper and her friends to find the culprit and make sure the show can go on, before the wild magic destroys everything!

Expect secrets, sabotage and danger, and a marvellously magical and vibrant other world, as Garnish raises the curtain on a show that looks set to run and run!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bad Panda: Mites, Camera, Action!

Swapna Haddow and Sheena Dempsey

Pandas are all cute, aren’t they? Well, maybe not all pandas! Youngsters will be chewing through bamboo leaves to get their hands on the third adventure starring precocious panda Lin who is sick of being labelled cute, and tired of being cuddled and hugged. Guaranteed to make readers of every age laugh themselves black, white and red, this hilarious Bad Panda series comes from the outrageous queens of comedy, Swapna Haddow and her illustrator team-mate Dempsey Sheena Dempsey. And the pair have certainly conjured up another laugh-out-loud winner in the shape of a panda who so hates being cute that she’s on an unstoppable mission to change that image forever (although it as to be said that by being extra bad Lin has made herself one of the zoo’s best-loved animals!)! And now a documentary crew have come to the zoo, to film everyday life with the animals. The only thing is that the reality is a bit boring so they ship in some animal actors. Lin and her best friend Fu are less than impressed with the prancing lion that wants to take centre stage and the smaller animals in the zoo, the mites, are fed up of being overlooked. It’s time to unleash some bad pandaness as insects and pandas unite to create an authentic show about real zoo life that promises to be anything but boring! If slapstick fun, outrageously bad behaviour and panda pranks makes you giggle and guffaw, then Bad Panda is your perfect go-to comedy read. Packed with Haddow’s warmth and wicked, laugh-out-loud wit, and Dempsey’s irresistibly funny black, white and red illustrations, this super-silly series from one of the most inspired partnerships in children’s comedy fiction is simply irresistible!

(Faber & Faber, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Kevin the Vampire: A Wild and Wicked Witch

Matt Brown and Flavia Sorrentino

If you thought vampires only made an appearance at Halloween, then author Matt Brown and illustrator Flavia Sorrentino are here to prove you wrong with the second book in their frightfully funny series! Youngsters will love getting their teeth into Kevin the Vampire, a reassuring hero who brings with him important messages about empathy, understanding and celebrating our differences. Kevin Aurelius is just like any other almost eleven-year-old. Well, apart from his fangs and the fact that he’s immortal. Oh and he is also, of course, a vampire! Here we find Kevin beside himself with excitement to be visiting the Festival of Fear. His new best friend Susie and an extremely rare draffin called Gerald have joined his family’s carnival. It's going to be better than ever and they might even win Carnival of the Year! But because they are running late, Kevin’s family need to take a shortcut through the perilous Wild Woods, a place where no one ever goes because of the extremely wicked witch who lives there. But that should be fine as long as no one gets out and no one eats anything... right? Kevin will be at the festival before he knows it. After all, nothing ever goes wrong for the Carnival Monstromo... Packed to the fangs with fabulous fantasy and monstrous fun, and brought to life by Sorrentino’s horribly hilarious illustrations, Kevin’s adventures ensure youngsters will have the last – and longest – laugh.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

SuperQuesters: The Case of the Angry Sea

Dr Thomas Bernard, Lisa Moss and Amy Willcox

Discover your multi-tasking, inner superhero in this unique interactive story, part of a brilliantly brainy series which aims to fire up imaginations and inspire scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technology experts of the future!

The Case of the Angry Sea is the fourth book in the SuperQuesters series from husband and wife team and STEM experts, Thomas Bernard and Lisa Moss, whose mission is to inspire and equip a new generation to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education and careers, reduce the skills shortage, and close the ethnic diversity and gender gap in STEM studies.

A young fiction adventure series with a fun educational twist, SuperQuesters blends exciting stories with hands-on activities, expertly designed to develop skills in creative new ways, and includes over 100 reusable stickers in each book.

The stars are Lilli and her best friends Leo and Bea, three endlessly curious children with big imaginations. When they unite to solve a challenging science problem, they turn into superheroes Lillicorn, Leo Zoom and Bea Bumble and journey to a world full of magic, adventure and quests. And they want readers to join in the mission and the fun.

When Lilli, Bea and Leo need inspiration for how to clean up their local river, they journey to Questland to research ideas for a machine to clear up the rubbish. On arrival, the trio discover the sea is in a state of fury and unrest, and only they can help. Lord Grumble has teamed up with Captain Blackwaters on a terrifying tanker. They are tearing through the waters of Questland, leaking oil and littering. The SuperQuesters set out to stop the dastardly duo, clean up the waters of Questland and rescue the sea life. Along the way, Lilli, Bea and Leo – and clever readers – must use their STEM skills to save otters from an oil spill, rescue a narwhal and stop the pirate robots. Can you help the SuperQuesters to save Questland's sea, and will Lilli, Bea and Leo find inspiration for their river cleaning invention?

Combining clever storytelling with interactive hands-on learning, the book’s stickers feature magical charm rewards and there is also a reward chart to mark progress and celebrate success, and a glossary and answer page.

Skills covered include problem solving, coding, sequencing and algorithms and as youngsters solve the quests, they gain more knowledge about the impact of water pollution on marine life and their habitats, and the importance of recycling and sustainability.

The book is carefully designed with cross-curricular learning opportunities in mind, and is all brought to vivid life through the bright and colourful illustrations of Amy Willcox. So if you’re a superhero enthusiast and love learning through play, then this is the perfect way to Read, Quest and Learn!

(QuestFriendz, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Once Upon a Big Idea: The Story of Inventions

James Carter and Margaux Carpentier

Take a trip from the Stone Age to our modern world, and explore all manner of fantastic human creations in this exciting and informative book from prize-winning poet and educational writer James Carter, and inspirational illustrator Margaux Carpentier. In an enchanting blend of lively verse, fascinating inventions and bold illustration, Once Upon a Big Idea takes young readers on a colourful journey through a world of invention as they discover a host of big ideas that have come from human brains. From telescopes, clocks and trains and from bridges and boats to medicines and mobile phones, this lyrical book explores a wealth of human creativity. Learn how rocks and stones helped create the pyramids, how modern materials such as concrete and nylon have changed our lives, and how fire gave humans heat and light to cook and illuminate even the darkest nights. Carter’s thoughtful and beautifully written poetry introduces young readers to five concepts which are at the heart of our lives, and with Carpentier’s electrifying artwork to bring his gentle but informative words to life, there could be no better way to introduce children to the concept of invention.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Rabbit & Bear: This Lake is Fake!

Julian Gough and Jim Field

When picture books are too easy and reading books seem too hard, let your youngsters dive into this laugh-out-loud funny and gorgeously illustrated chapter book series which draws to a close with a hilarious final instalment.

Rabbit & Bear are the creation of multi-talented writer Julian Gough and award-winning illustrator, character designer and animation director Jim Field, and the delightful double act have certainly captured the imagination of children ready to move on from picture books.

With their integrated text, beautiful illustrations on every page, simple language, and two dynamic woodland friends, these books – complete with a classic feel – help to build confidence in new readers.

Here we find Rabbit fed up. Spring has come, but it’s not as perfect as he thought it would be. Bear thinks that if they work hard, they can make it better. But Rabbit has a Plan. He sets off across the lake in search of a perfect world. Crossing the water together, Rabbit and Bear learn many things, and discover that their perfect world may be closer at hand than Rabbit had thought.

With its entertaining tale of hope, friendship, a very long journey with no breakfast, and an entire island made of bird droppings, there could be no better way to round off what has been a picture and word perfect series!

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £10.99)

Age 3 plus:

Magic Torch: Explore the Rainforest

Stephanie Stansbie and Fabrizio Di Baldo

Use a little bit of magic to see animals appear before your eyes with this inventive and exciting adventure from the clever book boffins at Little Tiger Press. All kinds of creatures and plants spring to amazing life – with the help of invisible ink and a UV torch – as we light up and explore the Amazon rainforest on an adventure with seasoned explorer Clara and her dog Sparks. Some of the plants and animals are hiding and Clara can’t see them but new species are revealed when you shine your torch on the page... and there are over 30 to discover! This beautiful book – written by Stephanie Stansbie and illustrated by Fabrizio Di Baldo – is an informative, accessible and inspiring introduction to the Amazon rainforest, focusing on the part we all play in the planet’s ecosystem. Children will love using their very own UV torch to discover invisible animals in the jungle and with simple, bite-size facts and engaging characters, this is the perfect non-fiction book to stimulate young imaginations and spark curiosity, and a prize possession for any budding young explorer.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Can Do That Too: A Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog Adventure

Britta Teckentrup

Prickle and tickle your youngsters into an enchanting and reassuring story which helps them to navigate a path through their childhood emotions.

I Can Do That Too is the adorable new Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog adventure from award-winning illustrator Britta Teckentrup and – with its gentle story about taking on new challenges and finding your strengths, and a gallery of gloriously atmospheric illustrations covering dawn to dusk – it is guaranteed to tenderly guide your little ones into the land of sleep.

After a stormy night, it’s a busy day in the woods for Big and Little Hedgehog who meet all kinds of animal friends, each of whom can do something special that Little Hedgehog wants to do. Ladybug climbs a tree and jumps off a branch, mole digs a hole and fish swim in the pond. Sometimes Little Hedgehog is successful and sometimes he learns that he’s just not up to the task. As they find their way home with the help of a turtle, an owl’s hoot sends Little Hedgehog off to sleep with one last cry of ‘I can do that too!’

The lovable and relatable Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog are just two of German-born Teckentrup’s many marvellous characters who embody human emotions that young readers can recognise and easily understand.

In her trademark style, Teckentrup’s stunning illustrations capture the lush range of colours and textures in nature, while her warm and reflective story about big ambitions and small victories offers valuable skills to help youngsters understand that it’s okay to want to do things, and it’s okay if you’re not quite ready.

Perfect reading for bedtime!

(Prestel, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

Frank and Bert: The One With the Missing Biscuits

Chris Naylor-Ballesteros

With a good friend beside you, even crunch moments can have a happy ending! Author and illustrator Chris Naylor-Ballesteros steals our hearts again with another emotionally powerful and fun-filled picture book featuring Frank and Bert, his stellar fox and bear double act. And this time, the dynamic duo are heading into the great outdoors to contemplate forgiveness and saying sorry, and to celebrate the joys of a true friendship. Frank the fox and Bert the bear are the best of friends, and today they are off for a picnic in the countryside. Bert has brought a delicious surprise but when he falls asleep, Frank can't resist taking a peek inside the box. Wow! Bert has made Frank’s favourite caramel crunch biscuits. Surely he won’t mind if Frank eats one, or two, or maybe even three of them... With its warm heart and infectious sense of fun, this enchanting story – brought to vibrant life by Naylor-Ballesteros’ stunning illustrations with their eye-catching use of colour, expression and visual humour – proves that friendship and forgiveness are the food of a well-lived life. And with giggles guaranteed right through to the last page, and a free Stories Aloud QR code audio recording to enjoy, this is a picnic your youngsters won’t want to miss!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Amazing Brother

Alison Brown

Brothers are amazing... and here’s a super cute and joyful picture book that celebrates the fun, mischief and love they bring us every day. Talented author and illustrator Alison Brown – who has won everyone’s hearts and minds with her gorgeous rhyming tributes to each member of the family – turns the spotlight on brothers. Amazing brothers are everywhere! Brothers can be big, small, old or new – they might even have just joined your crew. Some are practical fixers and menders, some just want to sing as loud as they can! Though you might get into scraps, when you need some love and care, brothers can be the very best at making things better. All the family will enjoy this pitch-perfect, inclusive celebration of brothers... whether they are cheeky or sneaky! Brimming with youthful energy and a whole host of irresistible, relatable and quirky animal characters, this inclusive celebration of brothers is brought to life by heart-melting artwork and is the perfect gift to share with your own unique and wonderful brother!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

All the Wonderful Ways to Read

Laura Baker and Sandra de la Prada

If you want to discover the transporting wonders of reading, take a thrilling, rollercoaster journey through the pages of an inspirational picture book! The perfectly titled All the Wonderful Ways to Read is a joyful rhyming romp which opens up a whole world of books and encourages youngsters to read whatever, however and wherever they choose. ‘Books take us on journeys that we can all share, And give us the power to go anywhere! So no matter just how, or what book, or your speed, what I wish for NOW.... is that YOU love to read!’ Fly to the moon, sail out to sea, sneak into dragon worlds, laugh, gasp, cheer and read stories that you wish could go on forever. Carefully and imaginatively written by Laura Baker and illustrated with warmth and wit by Sandra de la Prada, the book is a glorious celebration of reading in all its forms... ideal as inspiration for reluctant readers and a joy for little bookworms.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Ten Green Bottoms

Barry Timms and Mike Byrne

Learn your sums with alien bums! Enjoy a cheeky twist on the classic nursery rhyme Ten Green Bottles and traditional counting books with this laugh-out-loud, rhyming picture book which features a cast of green-bottomed aliens and a surprise fold-out ending. Ten Green Bottoms is written by award-winning author Barry Timms, who enjoys the way books bring people together, and colourfully illustrated by the talented Mike Byrne who grew up on the Wirral. Count down from ten, do your ‘sums with bums’ and join the comical green-bottomed aliens and their ‘wind-powered' rocket as they land on the wall and then hit the town square, supermarket, museum and zoo, causing all kinds of mayhem and mischief along the way. Packed full of gigglesome humour and with lots to spot in busy scenes, this riotous rhyming story is perfect for reading aloud and sharing. With a surprise at the end, a character line to count up to ten and back down again, plus a page of simple addition, first maths skills have never been so much fun! A perfect read-aloud for pre-schoolers.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Noisy Construction (My First Touch and Feel Sound Book)

Lauren Crisp

Here’s a bold and colourful touch-and-feel sound book that will bring a bucket load of fun for babies... and their parents! Enjoy watching little faces light up when they press the sounds button on every page in this interactive, chunky board book, packed with photographs of builders’ vehicles, tactile textures and the sounds of a construction site. Tickle the cab to hear the digger, press the hook to hear the crane, press the blade to hear the bulldozer, and press the drum to hear the road roller. And, to add even more fun, baby can press the final button to hear all the sounds again! Perfectly created to improve hand-eye co-ordination with exploration of each texture, encourage speech, and inspire a love of reading by sharing and enjoying a book with your little one, this is ideal for helping your child to observe and explore the world around them.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £14.99)

Age one plus:

Number Garden

Isabel Otter and Sophie Ledesma

Welcome to the Number Garden! Explore the outdoors with Marigold the Tortoise and a group of nature lovers in this joyful and interactive book which introduces little learners to the topics of gardens, planting, growing... and numbers. This is the third book in Little Tiger’s clever First Concepts Through Culture series which delivers gatefolds, peek-through holes, shaped pages and questions for curious young minds. How many pieces of fruit can you find in the orchard? Can you count all the dragonflies in the rockery? Take an exciting tour of a variety of outdoor spaces, discover all sorts of different gardens and learn to count to ten along the way! Lively illustrations from Sophie Ledesma and an engaging story from Isabel Otter lets little ones learn in an enjoyable and original way alongside a cast of cute animal characters. The ideal fun and stimulating first counting book to share with your toddlers.