First love, Ice Age wonders and a feline mystery by various authors - children's book reviews

Laugh, smile and cringe with a teen boy negotiating the painful path of first love, enjoy watching the Ice Age literally unfold, join a talking black cat for a feast of mayhem, magic and mystery, and travel back in time with a troubled youngster seeking happiness in a super line-up of new children’s books.

Northern Soul by Phil Earle

Age 11 plus:

Northern Soul

Phil Earle

If you can still remember the agonising awkwardness of your first teen romance then cringe (and laugh!) with this hilarious tale from award-winning children’s author Phil Earle, a writer who has his finger firmly on the pulse of his readers.

Northern Soul – which follows 14-year-old Marv on his funny and painfully real journey through first love – is perfectly pitched for boys in the early teens range and fills an increasingly yawning gap in the market generally for young male readers.

Earle, who lives in Yorkshire, is a hugely popular writer and this coming-of-age odyssey, with its down-to-earth northern humour and relatable characters, captures the agony and the ecstasy of what it is to be a teenage boy in love for the first time.

Marv is fourteen and his life is simple. There’s football and his best mate, Jimmy... perfect. Nothing else matters until a new girl at school called Carly crashes into his life. For Marv, it’s love at first sight, his emotions flipped upside down as he knows a girl like Carly will never notice him. He needs help – lots of it – but when it miraculously arrives in the shape of a musical idol from the past, the path to Carly’s heart proves anything but easy. First love is unforgettable, and poor Marv is about to learn this the hard way – him, and his northern soul.

Readers will revel in Marv’s angst as we follow his disastrous attempts to win the heart of the cool new girl at school, helped (or rather hindered) by a fast-food addicted musical idol from the past, some of the most mortifying song lyrics ever, and last but not least, Marv’s (embarrassing) Croc-loving dad.

Earle lets all the familiar anguish of unrequited love unfold with his trademark warmth, wit and wisdom as we join Marv on his rollicking, rollercoaster journey which packs in all the requisite toe-curling, cringeworthy dramas that accompany those formative experiences.

Funny, honest and full of empathy, Northern Soul has all the hallmarks of a classic...

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Mega Meltdown

Jack Tite

Enjoy watching the Ice Age unfold (literally!) with this brilliant book packed full of fun, facts and fascinating artwork.

Mega Meltdown – which comes complete with enormous fold-out pages – is the creation of illustrator and motion designer Jack Tite whose eye-catching artwork uses simplified shapes, gritty textures and a strict colour palette.

And there could be no better introduction to the Ice Age which began nearly three million years ago when oceans froze, ice sheets covered the land, and weird, wonderful and huge prehistoric animals, along with humans, had to find ways to thrive.

Every page of this informative book allows readers to explore the Earth continent by continent, as well as come face-to-face with Ice Age megafauna such as North America’s short-faced bear – which was 3.7 metres tall – and mastodons which weighed twice as much as a T. rex!

Tite’s amazing images of the Ice Age creatures are accompanied by a lively narrative excursion through pre-history which helps youngsters to imagine exactly what these mega animals were like.

The Ice Age as you’ve never before seen it!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Floating Witch Mystery

Nicki Thornton

Young readers who couldn’t get enough of Nicki Thornton’s fantastic Last Chance Hotel books have been enjoying more thrilling mysteries and magical moments with this talented author’s sparkling spin-off series.

And after the amazing dramatic events in The Howling Hag Mystery and The Poisoned Pie Mystery, Thornton is back to thrill and chill with another spine-tingling page-turner featuring fan-favourite Nightshade, the irresistible talking black cat who, in this new story, takes centre stage for her very own mystery.

Magic must never be missed! When a nosy stranger arrives in her riverside town, school reporter Veena Vale becomes suspicious. But only Nightshade, who has considerable investigative talents when it comes to magical crime, will listen to her. To find out the truth of what’s going on, the two of them must unravel an ancient curse, tell uncomfortable lies and bake an awful lots of flapjacks!

Thornton excels at building a rich and exciting world full of bizarre and extraordinary characters, but with the authentic atmosphere of a classic Golden Age timeless tale, and a trail of intriguing clues that will keep young readers guessing right through to the last pages. Cosy, fun and threaded through with humour but still alluringly edgy, this fabulous blend of mayhem, magic and mystery is a winner all the way!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Countdown to Yesterday

Shirley Marr

When a young boy struggles to accept that his parents are getting divorced, he is offered the chance to travel back in time and rediscover his treasured memories of happy days with Mum and Dad. But are his best memories as perfect as he remembers?

The repercussions of a marriage breakdown and the uncertainties of new beginnings take centre stage in a beautiful, heartwarming novel from Shirley Marr, a first-generation Chinese-Australian author who describes herself as having a Western mind and an Eastern heart, and often bases her stories on her own personal experiences of migration and growing up.

Here we meet James who is stuck in the present even though that’s the last place he wants to be. His parents have suddenly separated, and he has to get used to living two completely different lives. Now, he has two homes to stay in, two bedrooms to divide his things between, and two different routes to take to school. Unfortunately, nothing is adding up to the one great life James used to have and he wishes he could go back to the past, to his Top Six good memories with Mum and Dad. Then during Science Week, James meets the enigmatic Yan, a girl who looks at the world with X-ray eyes, and he discovers that travelling back in time might not be impossible after all. But are his best memories as perfect as he remembers?

Countdown to Yesterday is a beautifully imagined story of friendship, hope, and the enduring power and unbreakable bonds of family love even in the face of unexpected challenges and unwanted change. A magical, moving and reassuring story for any child facing upheaval and separation.

(Usborne, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Marvin and the Book of Magic

Jenny Pearson and Aleksei Bitskoff

Never trust a squirrel! Fun-lovers will cheering and clapping when young magician Marvellous Marvin takes centre stage in another laughter-filled, big-hearted story from ‘super miraculous’ Jenny Pearson, the children’s author whose debut novel, The Super Miraculous Journey of Freddie Yates, was shortlisted for the Costa Children’s Book of the Year in 2020.

Since that heady starter to her writing odyssey, bestselling Pearson has won the hearts and minds of an army of young readers and this hilarious new adventure brilliantly showcases the magic that can be found in true friendship.

After being humiliated by a badly behaved squirrel on national television, Marvin has vowed NEVER to perform magic in public again. But when he acquires a mysterious book that promises to show those with the gift of magic how to use it properly, his best friend Asha persuades him to make a comeback in the school talent show. Will Marvin manage to demonstrate that friendships are truly magical?

Using her own special brand of magic, and more than a little sleight of hand, Pearson’s imaginative and entertaining story – published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format and brought to life by Aleksei Bitskoff’s richly detailed and comical illustrations – will delight audiences of every age.

A wise, witty and wonderful adventure!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Love Is...

Lily Murray and Sarah Maycock

Love is the sweetest thing says the old song... and that’s the message that shines out in this spectacular celebration of love in all its many different forms. Author Lily Murray and award-winning artist Sarah Maycock – who trained herself to draw animals from nature documentaries – combine their talents for this sensational picture book which has love written through the beating heart of every page. Starring a gallery of exquisitely drawn birds and animals, we learn that Love is LOUD, like a peacock proudly flashing its iridescent eyes for all to see, and powerful like the strength and passion of tigers in the wild, but sometimes love sings a quieter song... a song soft as the evening chorus, but no less strong. This beautiful collection of animal similes reflects the different kinds of love we all experience, from the strong bond between parents and their children to the importance of self-love. Maycock’s expressive and tender illustrations perfectly capture each emotion with just a few swoops of ink, adding extra power to Murray’s carefully crafted words. Verbal and visual perfection in one stunning book!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Best You

Nima Patel and Cally Johnson-Isaacs

Be inspired to reach for the stars (as well as other more Earth-based goals!) with this thought-provoking and inspirational picture book from parenting coach and author Nima Patel and talented illustrator Cally Johnson-Isaacs. Instead of asking, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?,’ Patel encourages us to start asking WHO children want to be. From a firefighter’s bravery and a teacher’s fairness to the caring of doctors and the creativity of an artist, The Best You explores and celebrates the different values which can make us the best versions of ourselves, whether that’s trying hard, or learning from our mistakes and from others. With its uplifting and empowering text, dazzling artwork and a diverse cast of joyful, colourful characters, The Best You enables young readers to discover the importance of being kind, strong, passionate and determined. So whether your child dreams of being an engineer, an activist, or even a child mental health advocate, this is the perfect book to remind them that they can use their skills to do anything... or everything!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Love is in the Little Things

Stella J Jones and Jane Massey

What better way to celebrate the little ways we show our love than a picture book brimming with warmth, kindness, friendship... and that very special ‘aaah’ factor? Love is in the Little Things – a heart-melting fusion of Stella J Jones’ beautiful words and Jane Massey’s emotive illustrations – is the perfect gift book for parents welcoming home a new baby or to share with a loved one on a memorable occasion. ‘Love is in the little things. A kiss, a smile, a cup of tea. Just me and you sitting quietly. A song, a hug, a helping hand that lifts us up so we can stand.’ Join Big and Small ( a cuddly bear and an adorable young child) as they journey through the moments that make a relationship... from blowing bubbles in the bath and a goodnight kiss to saying a heartfelt ‘sorry’ after a fight. Perfectly created for adults to read and share with little ones, Jones’ gentle, rhythmic, reassuring narrative inspires expressions of love and emotion, all brought to life by Massey’s stunning artwork in enchanting pastel shades.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Love You More

Clare Helen Welsh and Kristen and Kevin Howdeshell

Feast your eyes – and warm your heart – with a moving and mesmerising picture book celebrating both the love of a parent and the beauty of nature. Written by Clare Helen Welsh, who takes her inspiration from the countryside, and stunningly illustrated by husband and wife team, Kristen and Kevin Howdeshell, I Love You More is guaranteed to be a family favourite. How much does Mum love her little Rae? More than seal pups and penguins love their icy home, more than dolphins love the boundless sea, or lions love to race and roar, more even than all the stars, the moon and the sun combined. In fact, she loves her more than words can even say. With its stylish, retro artwork, and a rich and lyrical narrative, which reassures children that the love between a parent and child is unconditional and everlasting, this is the perfect story to encourage little ones to explore and discover, and to change and grow. And as a welcome added extra, every Nosy Crow paperback picture book comes with a free Stories Aloud audio recording... simply scan the QR code and listen along!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Sleep Stories: Little Dragon and Little Bear

Sarah Cordingley and Kamala Nair

Join a little dragon as she searches for a bedtime hug – and a little bear looking for the perfect place to sleep – in the first two books of an enchanting new bedtime series from Oxford University Press. Drawing on their vast experience of children’s books for all ages, the book boffins have created the perfect calming reads to prepare little ones (and their carers!) for a good night’s sleep. In Little Dragon, we join the lovable creature as she soars down from the misty mountains to Sunset Woods for a final hug. But the woodland animals are already asleep. Will Little Dragon ever find the hug she needs? And in Little Bear, we find the little animal tossing and turning. His bed doesn’t feel quite right tonight so he sets off through the Twilight Forest. Will Little Bear find a cosier place to sleep? These enchanting, reassuring and soothing sleepy stories – beautifully written by Sarah Cordingley in consultation with a qualified mindfulness teacher, and gorgeously illustrated by Kamala Nair – transport youngsters to atmospheric, dream-like, twilight worlds where they follow the bedtime journeys of adorable animal characters. And as an added bonus, scan the QR code inside the book to access more mindfulness exercises, an audio version of the story, an atmospheric soundscape for reading the book aloud, and a gentle lullaby. The ideal wind-down after a busy day!