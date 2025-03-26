Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Feast your imagination on a brilliant, brand new Hunger Games adventure, get lost in the mists of time with a thrilling account of Britain’s rich myths and legends, go down to the woods with a bunch of spiky classmates who have a killer mystery to solve, and find out what life as an ancient Egyptian was actually like in a super, sparkling collection of new children’s books.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age 12 plus:

Sunrise on the Reaping

Suzanne Collins

If you have an insatiable appetite for more of Suzanne Collins’ phenomenal dystopian adventure series The Hunger Games then feast your eyes and your imagination on this spectacular, thrill-packed prequel set in the sadistic world of Panem twenty-four years before we met the unforgettable Katniss Everdeen.

Sunrise on the Reaping – the fifth book of a blistering series that has taken the world by storm – opens on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, and what happens next is guaranteed to fascinate, horrify, amaze, and break your heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all began with a 16-year-old girl whose life changed forever when she was selected to fight to the death in the terrifying Hunger Games but rewind the story – Collins’ unique and inventive blend of the worst excesses of reality television, the savagery of ancient Rome and the chilling oppression of communism – and we discover the formative days of characters we have come to know across the first four books.

When you've been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for? As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He is torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes... a young friend who is nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town.

As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight... and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no wonder that film producers can’t wait to get their hands on new Hunger Games books. Full of heart-stopping action and terrifying violence, these white knuckle adventures are just ripe for big screen treatment so no surprise to learn that this new addition is already earmarked for cinemas in November next year.

But each futuristic story carries with it life lessons for young readers about the dangers of tyranny and control, and features the same moral choices and dilemmas that face people on planet Earth. With plot twists galore, a relentless pace that keeps the nerves tingling without over-egging the action, Sunrise on the Reaping is another master class in suspense fiction.

(Scholastic, hardback, £19.99)

Age 9 plus:

Storyland: Britain began with myths...

Amy Jeffs

Immerse yourself in mist and magic, and discover heroes and monsters right on your doorstep, with a thrilling book that was created for adults but has now been retold for children so they too can marvel at Britain’s fascinating and age-old myths and legends.

Based on her bestselling Storyland: A Mythology of Britain, Amy Jeffs – an author, printmaker and art historian specialising in the Middle Ages – brings youngsters a beautiful book packed with landscapes which they can recognise but populated with everything from goddesses, Trojans and giants to runaway servants and power-hungry kings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of us have heard of Thor, Medusa and Hercules... but what about the myths which are closer to home? Learn about the Trojan heroes who wrestled giants, the Syrian sisters who found refuge on our lands, the dragons who slept in hollow hills, and the kings who communed with the dead.

Travelling across the wildest of landscapes – as far north as Orkney and way down to Cornwall in the south – children will learn how Britain got its name, build Stonehenge with the young Merlin, chase hounds up the mountains of Wales, ride stags into the forests of Scotland, and sail with Trojans along the rivers of Britain, discovering a land bursting with thrilling adventures.

Full of enchantment, beauty and discovery, and brimming with Jeffs’ striking lino cut illustrations, this stunning book is the perfect way to dazzle children with home-grown tales of magic and adventure... and introduce them to an unforgettable array of dragons and demons, kings and princesses, giants and prophets.

Simply wizard!

(Wren & Rook, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Serial Chillers: The Witch in the Woods

Jennifer Killick

Welcome to Hazard, an ordinary town where strangeness is a way of life... a town where sink holes appear with no warning, where people go missing way too often, and where things really DO go bump in the night!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen of chills-and-thrills Jennifer Killick – author of the spine-chilling Dread Wood and Crater Lake series – makes a welcome return with all those super-spooky vibes that kids love... horrors galore, a delicious dollop of black comedy and a bunch of spiky classmates with a killer mystery to solve.

Horror stories are what Killick does best and Serial Chillers: The Witch in the Woods delivers horror and humour in perfect harmony in this brilliant new story filled with big dollops of menace, malevolence and mystery.

To teenager Travis and his classmates, Zayd, Seline and Danielle, Hazard is home. But when they are set a school project to investigate the history of the town, they decide to look into the local urban legend of Blood-Eyed Mary, hoping for nothing more than a good grade. But when they head straight into the heart of Mary’s lair in the woods at night, what they find there changes everything, not least that something strange and alien lies beneath Hazard. What can they learn from their investigations into the mysterious witch in the woods? And – if the witch really does exist – will they make it home to tell the tale?

Killick is a slick and sassy storyteller… she knows just how far to take her heart-stopping tales of cool comedy and scary horror as she pumps up the action and lets loose her rich imagination. Just be prepared to read this gorgeous, gigglesome and unputdownable chiller-thriller in one sitting!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

What It Was Like to Be an Ancient Egyptian

David Long and Stefano Tambellini

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out what life as an ancient Egyptian was actually like, both for pharaohs and ordinary people, alongside Blue Peter Award-winning author David Long in the fourth book of his enthralling What It Was Like to Be... series which introduces children to the daily life, culture and legacy of some of history’s most extraordinary civilisations. From sacred cats to the invention of toothpaste, calendars and door locks, Long takes readers to the beating heart of the ancient Egyptian civilisation which lasted for an incredible 3,000 years. Ruled over by pharaohs, the Egyptians developed agricultural skills and trading partnerships that enabled them to build a rich and powerful nation centred on the River Nile. Far more advanced than any European countries at the time, the Egyptians achieved incredible feats of building, created a new way of writing, and revolutionised farming. The pharaohs’ powerful armies were undefeatable for generations so how did such an impressive empire suddenly disappear? Long’s concise and thoroughly entertaining account brings the ancient Egyptians’ fascinating civilisation into focus, allowing a deeper understanding and appreciation of their culture. With all the intriguing facts and mysteries of their lives brought to vivid life by Stefano Tambellini’s rich artwork, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this is a dazzling addition to a top class series from a dynamic writing and illustration duo.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus

The World at Night: Discover the world that wakes when you sleep

Ben Lerwill and Paula Bossio

Have you ever wondered what goes on around the world in the deepest, darkest depths of night? The truth may well surprise you because while we sleep, our planet is transforming and thriving! Dip into this amazing and informative book and you’ll find that at night, magic is all around in the natural world, from bioluminescent seas in the Caribbean to the Northern Lights on Arctic winter nights.

Discover how wild animals embark on awe-inspiring journeys or hunt stealthily under the cover of darkness, while some people wake to work through the hours of darkness. Packed full of incredible facts and brought to life by Paula Bossio’s beautifully quirky illustrations, The World at Night takes readers to the ends of the Earth and everywhere in between to uncover the hidden wonders of our nocturnal planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young readers will love exploring the lives of animals who tread a different path under the cover of darkness, not least the perilous journey taken by baby turtles in the moonlight and the global migration of bearded pigs. Discover nocturnal plants that have evolved to only bloom in the moonlight, and wild mushrooms that depend on their glow-in-the-dark superpower for survival. Follow the people who work hard through the night... hospital staff, fishing crews, bakers, firefighters, postal workers and security guards. Learn about our reliance on electric light across the world, and the human body clock’s vital connection to light and darkness.

With a glossary of all notable terms at the end of the book, The World at Night is the ideal way to learn, discover and watch our planet come alive in ways you have never seen before!

(Buster Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bronte Tempestra and the Weather Witch

Bex Hogan and Hannah McCaffery

A plucky girl is not afraid to show the knights just how brave a princess can be! Enjoy a feminist twist on the traditional tales of brave knights and trembling princesses in this fun-filled fantasy quest series from author Bex Hogan and illustrator Hannah McCaffery. The delightful and daring Bronte Tempestra is an unforgettable heroine, the first ever princess to train as a knight, and here we join her for her third adventure at Sir Sebastian’s School for Squires! Bronte and the other trainee knights are visiting the Stones of Forgotten Secrets with the princesses from POOP (The Palace of Obedient and Outstanding Princesses). But the joint school trip is plagued by mysterious mist which Bronte believes is the work of a weather witch. When the mist turns dark and dangerous, and with the camp in peril, it’s up to Bronte and her friends to discover the witch’s intentions... a quest that leads them to question history itself. Can Bronte uncover what is truly behind the chaos at camp and succeed in saving the day, like her hero Sir Pen Tine? Tradition is well and truly turned on its head in this funny, all-action romp, packed with secrets, sorcery and sabotage, and the quirkiest creatures you’re ever likely to meet. Add on McCaffery’s imaginative illustrations bringing Bronte’s exciting fantasy world to life, it’s a glorious gallop from start to finish.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Toby and the Pixies: Best Frenemies!

James Turner and Andreas Schuster

Buckle up and get ready to rock as illustrator, cartoonist and comic writer James Turner and German-born cartoonist Andreas Schuster return for another unstoppable rollercoaster ride into side-splitting silliness! Toby and the Pixies: Best Frenemies! is the second book of a hilarious graphic comic book series full of chaotic energy and pixie mayhem that was originally published in the hugely popular The Phoenix comic. So head off to an ordinary town where shy and anxious Toby Cauldwell is an ordinary schoolboy who just wants life to stay normal... but the magical pixies have other ideas. King to a colony of pixies living in his garden, Toby’s life is NOT regal as their every attempt to help goes horribly wrong. A trip to the dentist, going on holiday, learning to cook... the mischievous pixie ‘help’ he receives causes complete and utter chaos! With tormentor Steph on his case, Toby is desperate to get through the school day in one piece. Will pixie advisers Toadflax. Mouldwarp and Gatherwool come to his aid or do they have other plans? It’s total pandemonium with the pixies around! Brimming with all the zany slapstick fun that young readers expect from their comic book anti-heroes, this anarchic series delivers unlikely friendships, madcap antics and laugh-out-loud pixie-themed magic. Everything you could wish for when two superstar comedy creators let their imaginations run wild!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: The Whopping World of Puzzles

Jamie Smart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride with a devilishly funny puzzle book that will not just keep your brain engaged but also deliver giggles galore. Yes, Jamie Smart – creator of the bestselling Phoenix Presents Bunny vs Monkey series – is bouncing back with a magnificent activity book brimming with interactive fun! When Bunny, Monkey and the gang discover a secret theme park lost deep in their woods, with rides just waiting to be ridden, so begins a new competition in which YOU are at the heart of the adventure. With wordsearches, puzzles, mazes and, of course, lots of fun, this is a puzzle book guaranteed to create giant waves of laughter across a sea of young readers!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

BEANO Betty and the Yeti: Friends at First Fart

Hugh Raine

Make a new friend at first fart in the funniest, messiest and smelliest new graphic novel series! Young mischief-makers will be laughing out loud when they get their hands on the first book of a hilarious illustrated series from author and illustrator Hugh Raine. Betty and the Yeti are the best of friends, but Yeti is, well… a yeti, and Betty isn’t supposed to have a yeti living in her room – not that she’s asked! What the ‘groan-ups’ don’t know won’t hurt them, right? Well, just their house, their garden and their bank accounts! But shh! You wouldn’t tell them about Yeti, would you? Readers will be blown away by Betty and Yeti as they get to grips with being room-mates and Yeti learns how to act like a human to blend in. Will it end in disaster or will they become friends at first fart? Find out in this laughter-filled story which includes awesome activities to complete including puzzles and a wordsearch.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 6 plus:

Ballet Besties: Dante’s Winning Dance

Yasmine Naghdi, Chitra Soundar and Paula Franco

Put on your dancing shoes and pirouette your way into the Shimmer & Shine dance studio where the ballet besties are ready to put on a show! Dante’s Winning Dance is the third book of a heartwarming and inclusive series from Yasmine Naghdi, a Principal with the Royal Ballet, storyteller and author Chitra Soundar, and Argentinian illustrator Paula Franco. Brimming with rich and authentic detail about the world of ballet, and brought to vibrant life by Franco’s enchanting artwork, this is a super series that puts young ballet fans in a spin. Dante loves nothing more than scoring goals on the football pitch then racing to Shimmer & Shine to ace his pas de chats. But when his football friends start to tease him for his passion, Dante struggles to find the confidence to keep doing the two things he loves most. Will encouraging Miss Diamond to enter their class into a dance competition be just what Dante needs to prove how fantastic dance can be? Will their adaptation of Beauty and the Beast win over his friends, or will Dante have to put his own modern spin on things to truly shine? By featuring characters of all ages, genders, ethnicities and body size, the exuberant Ballet Besties adventures break down the traditional idea of what a ballet dancer looks like and bring the joy of classical ballet to young readers. Dancing delights for everyone!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Meet The Mubbles

Liz Pichon

Put some added colour, fun and sheer unadulterated joy into your spring with Meet The Mubbles, an outrageously entertaining new graphic novel series from the multi-talented Liz Pichon, bestselling creator of the global phenomenon Tom Gates books. Youngsters – and their parents – will be laughing all the way when they head off to the Isle of Smile, a beautiful island that runs on sun, wind and flower power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome to the island where everyone – including the Wibbles of Wobble Mountain, the singing Earworms and the one-eyed Drib Drabs – lives in perfect harmony... well, most of the time! But when the Clouds of Joy bump together to make a wonky rainbow, it means one thing... someone or something is coming to visit. Who could it be? Time spent with The Mubbles on the Isle of Smile makes everything better... see for yourself!

Packed full of colourful characters, boundless fun and lots of adventures, this series is guaranteed to be a number one hit with youngsters who like their stories to come with bags of eye-catching artwork. Add on a QR code that will take you to a website packed with extra content, including arts and crafts and many fun songs from The Mubbles world and The Isle of Smile, and the result is a fabulous, all singing, all dancing book of joy!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Adventuremice: Mice, Camera, Action!

Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre

Youngsters love these meeces to pieces! The dream team of author Philip Reeve and illustrator Sarah McIntyre pool their talents for the new book in a simply delightful early reader series which has all the fun of TV hit Paw Patrol, and the charm and whimsy of classics like The Wind in the Willows. With its focus on fun, friendship and kindness, Adventuremice features Pedro, a timid little mouse who has proved himself to be brave enough to join the heroic team who protect the Mouse Islands from danger. In this new outing, an exciting letter has arrived at Mousebase from Hollybush. A famous producer is making Adventuremice: The Movie. Pedro and the team travel to the film set where there’s glitz, glam, and an out-of-control otter! It’s up to the Adventuremice to save the day... and the movie. Get those cameras rolling! Reeve’s lively, heartwarming and fun-filled storytelling delivers all those ingredients that children love – immersive adventures, lovable heroes, reassuring friendships, exciting action and plenty of smiles – and all brought to vibrant, colourful life by McIntyre’s exquisitely characterful illustrations. A warm and whiskery favourite with mouse lovers of every age!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Call the Puffins: Tiny and the Cave Ghost

Cath Howe and Ella Okstad

When a rescue is needed, call in team puffin! Author, teacher and self-confessed puffin enthusiast Cath Howe works her word magic on the fourth book of a sparkling series starring a stellar group of young puffins. So welcome back to the island of Egg where Muffin, Tiny and the rest of the trainees are busy learning the skills they need to become rescue puffins. The friends are delighted to be taking part in a special day of celebrations called Puffin Power where they can practise all the things they have learned. But when a chick goes missing, the young rescuers must put their training into practice, and before long they are deep in the cave network searching for the lost chick. It’s dark and spooky... what if the legend of the ghost puffin that haunts these caves is true? Muffin, Tiny and the others need to gather their courage and work as a team to rescue the chick and lead everyone to safety! Brought to life by the enchanting artwork of illustrator Ella Okstad, this gorgeous series celebrates teamwork, belonging and resilience as the new puffin team get in the swim for their exciting rescue roles. Add on an irresistible helping of fluttery fun and high-flying mischief, and youngsters are in for another perfect puffin fest!

(Welbeck Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Gozzle

Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Say hello to a VERY cute little gosling! A funny and heartwarming tale about mistaken identity, family and growing up from one of the best teams in picture books is set to steal the hearts of readers young and not-so-young. Written by the brilliant, much-loved author Julia Donaldson and stunningly illustrated by the award-winning Sara Ogilvie – creators of the bestselling The Detective Dog – Gozzle is a fabulous flight of fancy full of youthful joie de vivre. It's springtime, Bear has woken up hungry and finds a lost egg outside his cave. Breakfast? Definitely not! Tap, tap, tap and out hatches Gozzle, a very sweet little gosling who is convinced that Bear must be her daddy – and that she should be able to climb, dig and eat honey just like him. Follow Bear on his journey from reluctant carer to parent in this loving and joyous picture book which reminds us all what family truly mean. Prepare to laugh out loud and have your heart totally captured!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I am Emily the Owl

Pam Ayres and Nicola O’Byrne

Take flight with Emily the Owl in a heartwarming and inspirational new picture book from much-loved poet Pam Ayres and award-winning artist Nicola O’Byrne. Written in Ayres’ moving rhyme and gloriously illustrated by O’Byrne, youngsters witness one owl's extraordinary journey, unveiling the fascinating world of these secretive and enchanting creatures. Did you ever see us, in these fields and grassy places? Sensed our silent wings; glimpsed our exquisite heart-shaped faces? From the loss of her cherished barn to finding hope and a new home, young children will love discovering the resilience and beauty of barn owls like Emily. Learn what sustains these graceful hunters, from their search for voles and mice to the snug boxes that become their sanctuaries. Bursting with natural facts interwoven throughout the story, and with an information spread at the end that includes tips on how to spot these majestic creatures, I am Emily the Owl is the third book in Ayres's Animal Stories series, following on from I Am Oliver the Otter and I Am Hattie the Hare.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Home is a Nest

Emma Carlisle

Welcoming a new baby into the family is always a special time and here’s a beautifully created book that puts all that emotion and love into lyrical verse and stunning artwork. A Home is a Nest – a comforting picture book which explores the idea of ‘home’ and ‘family’ through nature’s lens – is the work of award-winning artist and Waterstones Prize shortlisted author Emma Carlisle. From the cosiness of winter dens to the arrival of spring and a young bird’s first flight, this gorgeous gift book draws parallels between the way animals care for their babies and how humans nurture their own. With its gentle narrative and exquisitely tender illustrations, the book is an ideal choice for reading aloud at bedtime, or to simply snuggle up with and share. A heartwarming celebration of the precious early days of parenthood and the love between parent and child.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Ten Whizzy Racers: Chaos at Crackling Creek

Timothy Knapman and Richard Merritt

‘Here, at the start line, they wait to begin, Engines go vroooom! Who’s going to win?’ Who could resist joining in the speedy fun of a new racing themed countdown picture book series from author Timothy Knapman and illustrator Richard Merritt? We’re ready and waiting, the countdown’s begun... join ten whizzy racers for super-fast fun! Zoom through Fairytale Forest with the racers as they all compete to win the Beanstalk cup. Watch out as they avoid the temptation of gingerbread forests, pass through the scarily named Troll booth and dodge angry fairies on their quest to be number one! Even the most reluctant readers will enjoy reading along with Knapman’s bouncy rhyming text. Add on Merritt’s vibrant illustrations, a colourful collection of wacky cars, and a high energy race, and you have the perfect countdown picture book adventure for little ones who love cars and counting.

(Ladybird, paperback, £7.99)

Age from birth:

Hello Bunny! and Hello Bee!

Sharon King-Chai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colour, reflection, fun and learning! This gorgeous new mirror board book series for babies and toddlers – from talented designer and illustrator Sharon King-Chai – comes complete with a unique illustrated mirror landscape format. Babies and toddlers will love finding the colourful creatures on every reflective page which has a printed mirror right through to a high quality mirror on the final spread in which the little readers can see themselves. The shiny mirror and bold, bright colours are perfect for baby brain development and sensory play, catching the eye and keeping little ones engaged as they say hello and bye-bye, and then spot themselves in the mirror at the end! Mirrors on every page extend the lush and immersive landscape... simply hold the book upright to create a magical mirror world to explore. Every Mirror Magic also book includes a free audio download via the QR code on the back. Listen along and learn new words as the book is read out loud, then read again to enjoy a bonus audio spotting game!

(Two Hoots, board books, £8.99 each)