Ella Jones vs The Sun Stealer by Lucy Edwards with Katy Birchall

Meet a blind girl on a mission to save the world, fasten your seatbelts for the ride of a lifetime, wrap up warm for a journey through the wild wonders of Antarctica, and enjoy a chilling and thrilling ghostly tale from a master storyteller with a collection of fabulous February children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Ella Jones vs The Sun Stealer

Lucy Edwards with Katy Birchall

When a sudden darkness plunges the world into chaos, there’s just one person who can save the day... a 12-year-old blind girl who doesn’t need light to see a way forward.

Welcome to the blistering debut novel from Lucy Edwards, a broadcaster, journalist, content creator, speaker and disability activist who lost her full eyesight at just 17 due to a rare genetic disease but, undaunted, has made it her mission to share her experiences and raise awareness about living with a disability. She is now one of the leading voices in diversity, equality and inclusion, and an ambassador and commercial model for global haircare giant Pantene.

Written with Katy Birchall, a bestselling author in her own right – and brought to life by the rich and atmospheric illustrations of Caroline Garcia – Ella Jones vs The Sun Stealer is a an all-action and empowering mystery thriller which celebrates the strength and resilience of young people and proves that disabilities are no barrier to greatness.

Twelve-year-old Ella Jones has been blind for two years and is navigating her new world with the help of her guide dog Maisie, her sister Poppy and her best friend Finn. One day, on a visit to central London with her family, a light in the world is suddenly extinguished, causing panic and chaos as people are plunged into pitch black. A pagan god of light, Lugh, has been released from his millennium-old prison by a shadowy villain and, out for revenge on humans, has brought darkness down on the world. But Ella is the hero the world needs... she is used to living her life in darkness every day, and is able to keep calm and work out a plan to defeat Lugh and return light to the world.

Brimming with edge-of-your-seat tension, and unexpected twists and turns, this empathetic adventure story shows young people that disabilities do not have to hold you back and that power of goodness is in the hands of anyone with the determination to succeed.

(Scholastic, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Speedwheels 3000: The Race Against Crime

Jenny Pearson, Katie Kear and Nick East

Fasten your seatbelts and hold on tight for the ride of a lifetime in the thrill-a-minute, top speed new adventure from award-winning author and primary school teacher Jenny Pearson whose much-loved books are based on a wonderful mix of all the children she has ever taught.

Speedwheels 3000: The Race Against Crime is a fabulous crime-busting romp packed with Pearson’s trademark humour and heart, and the brilliant illustrations of Katie Kear and Nick East, and is guaranteed to kick-start your own race to the start of spring reading.

Evie Clutterbuck is on the starting line of the most famous, most extraordinary car race in the whole world... the Speedwheels 3000. The challenge involves driving through seven countries and Evie’s dad will be competing in his trusty car, Toots. There are just two small problems... Evie is not supposed to have sneaked into dad’s car boot, and four million pounds worth of stolen gold isn’t supposed to be in there, either. With both cops and robbers on their tail, can Evie and her dad solve the mystery of the missing gold before it’s too late? Or are their hopes of becoming the Ultimate Speedwheels Racing Champions about to go speeding by...

Fast and furious fun on wheels is the order of the day in this coruscating crime caper which sees Pearson driving in top gear all the way to the finishing line while her eager ‘passengers’ enjoy a journey full of high-octane antics, laugh-out-loud comedy, and hilarious illustrations. Don’t miss the ride!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Into the Ice: Reflections on Antarctica

Alison Lester and Coral Tulloch

Wrap up warm, pull on your snow boots, and journey through the wild wonders of Antarctica alongside author Alison Lester and illustrator Coral Tulloch, two of Australia’s bestselling children’s books creators.

Into the Ice – packed with fascinating facts, stunning artwork and revealing journal entries – is an intriguing and very personal exploration of the stories, people and history that make Antarctica such a special place.

Lester and Tulloch celebrate their passion for Antarctica as readers travel from the early age of exploration right through to the present day using the medium of snippets of text, illustrations, photographs, sketches, writing, paintings and journal entries, both their own and others.

Both author and illustrator have an authentic connection to Antarctica and their ‘scrapbook’ of writing and images inspired them to create this topical and timely book which shines a light on the effects of climate change in the Antarctic, and the frozen wonderland’s history, amazing sea creatures – not least the Emperor penguins – and intrepid explorers such as Sir Douglas Mawson, Roald Amundsen, and Captain Robert F. Scott who pioneered the way to the South Pole.

With intriguing information about Lester and Tulloch’s own experiences, this is a perfect gift book for explorers and dreamers of all ages, and for anyone who wants to be inspired by the wonder of Antarctica.

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Boy at the Window

Lucy Strange and Rohan Eason

Winter is not over yet so enjoy the spooks and spectres in a chilling and thrilling ghostly offering from master storyteller Lucy Strange. The Boy at the Window – published in a dyslexia-friendly format and with the atmospheric illustrations of Rohan Eason – is guaranteed to make your spine tingle as Strange’s gothic masterpiece captures heart, mind and imagination.

Hugo’s life is empty, lonely and sad... his mother refuses to accept that his father is not coming back from the war and spends her days trapped in grief. On cold autumn nights, thick fog gathers round their old house and shuts out the whole world. Folk say the fog plays tricks... that it shapes itself into little hands and frightened faces which press at people’s doors and windows, desperate to come inside. But Hugo is convinced that the ghost he has seen at their window is no trick of the fog. The boy’s pale face and pleading, hollow eyes are haunting him. What would happen if Hugo were to open the door and let him in?

Strange unleashes her powerful imagination on this haunting, harrowing story which explores grief and loneliness with subtlety, insight and immense compassion. Brought to life by Eason’s stunning artwork and with a heart-thumping and heartbreaking twist that remains long in the memory, this wintry, wonderful story is destined to be a gothic classic.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 10 plus:

Growing Up

Sam Baer and Julia Dürr

Why do I feel different, what’s happening to me, why is my body changing? These are just some of the concerns and questions of youngsters beginning their journey into puberty. In this new edition of Usborne’s classic book, Growing Up, children are given a clear and simple guide to adolescence, body changes and sex. With cartoon style artwork and diagrams by Julia Dürr, this invaluable book – written by Sam Baer – explains puberty in a simple, clear and friendly way. It is designed to help reassure readers that what they are going through is normal, whether that’s coping with a changing body, mood swings, new emotions and even questions about their sexuality and identity. The writing and art style, and the level of detail given in each topic, has been tailored to be suitable for children aged ten and over who most likely haven’t started puberty yet. Topics covered include growing taller, getting hairier, bras, periods, shaving, sexual organs, sex, sexuality, love, relationships, friendships, hormones, looking after yourself, staying safe and keeping healthy... all written with input from experts in sex education, medical doctors and gender specialists.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Wink, Murder: A Bletchley Park Mystery

Rhian Tracey

It’s wartime in England and with treachery afoot on home soil, a young girl with a gift for languages is dispatched from Bletchley Park to help track down the hidden enemy.

Steep yourself in a gripping adventure that explores the work of the MI5 network in London, the wartime role of the Ritz Hotel, and the importance of learning foreign languages to gather information from Japan and Germany in the third book of a gripping adventure series full of secrets, spies and subterfuge from Welsh author Rhian Tracey.

Tracey was inspired to write this exciting series by trips to Bletchley Park – one of the most secret places in Britain during the Second World War – and her aunt’s role in the breaking of Japanese naval codes at the renowned centre.

Mary, a Black girl from Liverpool, has a gift for languages and codes that has brought her to the attention of the adults working at Bletchley Park. She finds herself drawn into their undercover operations, learning Japanese in order to decode enemy messages... but the operation she is a part of remains cloaked in mystery. As tensions on the Home Front escalate, Mary is forced to face the realities of warfare because the enemy is operating amongst them. Posing as a waitress amidst the glamour and bustle of the Ritz Hotel, Mary uncovers secrets and lies amongst the people she is working mostly closely with. Can Mary steer clear of danger and thwart the devious mission unfolding around her? There is just one thing she knows for sure... trust no one.

Packed with intrigue, mystery, and excitement, and featuring a feisty young heroine and famous real-life figures like Sir Winston Churchill, this heartwarming and inspirational story packs a real punch. Add on the dramatic and authentic wartime backdrop, and an old-fashioned, addictive sense of adventure, and you have the perfect history/mystery for young thrill-seekers!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary: Tight Squeeze

Jim Smith

Brace yourselves for ‘number two’ outing with the Poopies, aka best friends Pedro, Olga and Ozzy... their initials just happen to spell the word POO and they are the stars of a smelly (but hilariously funny!) graphic novel series from the master of mischief himself, Jim Smith.

Smith – creator of the bestselling Barry Loser books – has his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes kids (and grown-ups!) laugh… and the pages of his books buzz with energy, madcap antics, and a joyful sense of managed mayhem that is as addictive as it is entertaining.

And he is on top form in this crazy, laugh-out-loud series which is packed full of friendship, fun and toilet jokes galore... all expertly delivered in witty bite-sized stories brought to life by Smith’s vibrant artwork.

So hold your noses, tag along with our terrible threesome, and help them to navigate their loo roll business venture, a granny showdown at the supermarket, and storm Pedro which is blowing a STINK in the town.

Positively fizzing with Smith’s wild and wonderful wit and perfectly pitched toilet jokes, My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary: Tight Squeeze is organised chaos for your fun-lovers and mischief-makers!

(Scholastic, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Notwitches

Gary Panton and Dotty Sutton

Get ready to be bewitched and beguiled by a brilliant new illustrated adventure series from the spellbinding team of author, editor and doodler Gary Panton and talented new illustrator Dotty Sutton. Brimming with magical moments, loathsome villains, unexpected heroes, and an almost-talking cat, The Notwitches has a big heart, and the spirit and effervescence of Roald Dahl.

While lots of children have one or two problems, Melanda Notwitch has three... her horrible aunts who treat her more like a servant than a niece. They really are the absolute WORST! Melanda’s life seems hopeless until she strikes lucky when an older girl called Mitch knocks on her door and offers the chance of freedom. Mitch is a young witch who knows a thing or two about magic, not least a magic spell that might make everything better. All they have to do is find one special ingredient for a special spell. How hard can it be? Action, fun, laughter and adventure at every turn of the page!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Searching for Treasure

Johanna Bell and Emma Long

A walk along the beach becomes a joyful journey of discovery in a bold and colourful picture book odyssey from the Australian team of author Johanna Bell and illustrator Emma Long. With flaps to lift, wildlife to explore and the ocean never far away, youngsters will love unearthing the treasures that can be found on the high tide line. ‘Searching for treasure on the high tide line. One step, two steps, what can you find?’ What has the sea washed up? Can you find its hidden treasures? Find sea urchins and shark’s eggs, ghost crabs and cuttlefish, limpets and barnacles, as the book trail reveals the often hidden wonders of the sea and the sand. Ideal for reading aloud and sharing with young children, Searching for Treasure is destined to be a family favourite.

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age one plus:

Is Dot in the House?

Camilla Reid and Carly Gledhill

Enjoy watching little ones get hands-on with a gorgeous new interactive hide-and-seek board books series with an adorable new character called Dot. Written by Camilla Reid – a writer and deviser of award-winning books for early years children, including the much-loved Pip and Posy stories – this delightful Dot & You series features easy-to-use push and pull tabs, eye-catching neon colour detail by illustrator Carly Gledhill, and a surprise mirror ending which puts the young reader into the centre of the story. And there’s lots of fun and smiles to be had along the way as youngsters try to find out where Dot is hiding. Is Dot in the tree, in the pram, in the house maybe, or could that be Dot in the chair? Is Dot in the House? is part of a range of joyful pre-school books by author Reid, and teamed with Gledhill’s distinctive and stylish illustrations, these are the perfect introduction to the joys of reading for your babies and toddlers.

This book is published on February 20.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, board book, £7.99)