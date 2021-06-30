Burnley author completes 'Boggarts' trilogy

Amateur author Peter Booth said he was proud to have now released 'Boggarts And The Burnley Commune', which features places and people from around the town.

Retired miner and delivery driver Mr Peter Booth (62), who is fighting cancer also suffers from diabetes, penned two books during lockdown last year after being inspired by poker partner, friend and prolific Burnley author John Cowell.

He said: "I have found a love of writing and all that have read them have enjoyed them."

Peter's latest book

Peter, of Fenwick Street, said he always believed he had a book in him and lockdown provided the perfect opportunity to put pen to paper - with the result being "Boggarts in Burnley", a part fact and fiction tale of his grandfather John Leaver, a tenant farmer from Worsthorne, and his battle against the evil Lancastrian 'dwarfs'.

He is now working on his next book 'My Granddad the Cuckoo'.