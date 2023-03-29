Rabbits Don’t Lay Eggs! Paula Metcalf and Cally Johnson-Isaacs

Age 3 plus:

Rabbits Don’t Lay Eggs!

Paula Metcalf and Cally Johnson-Isaacs

It wouldn’t be Easter without a funny bunny so hop on down to the farm with this fun-filled, bouncy story that is just perfect for reading aloud! One sunny spring day, a new animal arrives at the farm... Rupert the rabbit who is eager to make himself useful. But no matter how hard he tries, he can’t cock-a-doodle-doo like Cockerel… and he certainly can’t lay eggs like Dora the duck. The other animals might poo-poo Rupert’s efforts but a carrot a day (well, a lot more than one carrot!) finally wins them over. It turns out that everyone can be useful... it’s just a matter of discovering exactly what that might be. Little ones will love this gorgeous, gigglesome spring-time story from author Paula Metcalf and illustrator Cally Johnson-Isaacs. Packed with bold and beautiful illustrations and a story full of child-appeal, Rupert the rabbit’s escapades are the perfect Easter treat!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Sticker Dolly Dressing: Easter

Fiona Watt and Non Figg

Easter will soon be here and it’s time to pick the perfect outfit for a day out in the spring sunshine! Hours of hands-on fun are guaranteed with the new Sticker Dolly Dressing book, one of Usborne Publishing’s best and most popular series. And this magical new book is bulging with gorgeous sticker clothes and accessories to dress the dolls and decorate the pages. Have fun choosing the stickers to create outfits for the dolls as they go on an Easter egg hunt, feed hungry newborn lambs, decorate eggs, plant spring flowers, picnic in the park, visit the weekend market and handle day-old chicks. There are thirty-four dolls to dress and the vast array of stickers includes fun accessories like bags, radios, boots, animals, baking tools and headbands. Children won’t be stuck for something to do with this beautiful activity book full of dolls to dress and scenes to decorate. And with so many reusable stickers to choose from, this is a springtime show no young fashionista will want to miss!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Peep Inside Springtime

Anna Milbourne and Stephanie Fizer Coleman

Long before a child learns to read between the lines, here’s the perfect way to let them peep between the pages. Usborne’s Peep Inside series has become a firm favourite with pre-schoolers and this close-up look at the natural world in springtime is brought to life in an enchanting kaleidoscope of vivid colours, creatures and cutaways. Children can lift the flaps, peer through tiny cutaways and mysterious holes as they discover how the days get warmer, leaves grow and flowers pop up, and all the animals get busy. Peep under blossom, behind the meadow flowers and into the pond to find nests full of chicks, baby bunnies, wiggly tadpoles, and other animals bustling around the countryside in spring. The cutaways, flaps and holes are cleverly layered and positioned to draw youngsters into the springtime journey, and Stephanie Fizer Coleman’s lavish illustrations bring the fields and woodlands to life. With plenty to discover, talk about and enjoy, this ingenious peep-inside book is the ideal teaching tool for lessons about springtime!

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £8.99)

Age 3 plus:

Wipe-Clean Easter Activities

Kirsteen Robson and Manola Caprini

Join a host of children and animals as they head out into the great outdoors for a journey of discovery, writing and puzzles! Developing young children’s ability to count and observe, and teaching them to control a pen or pencil on a page are all essential early skills on their journey to writing letters and numbers. It takes time and practice so this Usborne Early Years Wipe-Clean book is the ideal first step. This fun, Easter-themed book is full of puzzles and activities and can be used again and again to practise pen-control. The entertaining activities encourage little children to solve mazes, join dots, spot differences and trace over numbers and pictures. They can then wipe the page clean and do it all again. With a special wipe-clean pen included, this is the perfect starter package for your budding puzzlers and wordsmiths!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age 2 plus:

Hooray for Hoppy: A First Book of Senses

Tim Hopgood

Hoppy the Rabbit has five good reasons to enjoy the arrival of spring… and he’s discovering just how useful it is to be able to smell, see, hear, touch and taste! Hooray for Hoppy is a beautifully created board book from Booktrust award-winning illustrator Tim Hopgood… it’s easy to handle, full of discovery and helps little ones to make sense of their senses. After a winter of cold and ice, Hoppy the rabbit wakes up on the first day of spring and discovers a world full of wonderful things! But after he’s sniffed the fresh air, listened to the singing birds and tasted the green grass, he starts to feel a little lonely. Will he find a way to wake up his friends so they can enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of spring too? This bold, colourful and appealing introduction to the senses helps children to learn about the way they can use their five senses to interact with the world around them, whilst the stunning, rainbow-coloured artwork has a delightful retro charm that will appeal to readers young and old. Little ones will also love joining in with Hoppy’s ‘hoorays’ and the final activity spread about how to use your senses. So don’t miss the fun with Hoppy as he makes sense of the world around him!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, board book, £6.99)

Age one plus:

Easter Sound Book

Sam Taplin and Jo Rooks

Sounds like fun... and it IS fun! Press the buttons inside this delightful board book and hear all the springtime animals the Easter Bunny meets as he sets off on his special Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny is hiding his eggs in different places and it’s up to little egg hunters to spot them on each spread. Along the way, enjoy pressing the sound buttons to hear birds singing in the trees, church bells ringing, chicks cheeping in the farmyard, and ducklings quacking on the river. With an on/off button on the back of the book, Jo Rooks’ gorgeous colour illustrations and Sam Taplin’s adorable text, this is a hands-on winner for your babies and toddlers.

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Fingerwiggly Easter Bunnies

Felicity Brooks and Elsa Martins

Get a wiggle on because Easter is here! Children will love getting their hands – and their fingers! – on this creative board book story which lets all the family get in on the act. There are guaranteed giggles as two people wiggle their fingers in the holes of this book to tell the story of two fun-loving, little bunnies on the hunt for Easter eggs. Both little ones and their grown-ups can stick their fingers through the holes to become the ears and paws of two little bunnies as they hop through the forest hunting for Easter eggs. Felicity Brooks’ simple, rhyming text and Elsa Martins’ delightful illustrations combine perfectly in this engaging interactive board book which lets parents and children become the characters, meet fantastic friends, and join them for a very wiggly finale. The interactive play helps encourage a young child’s mental and physical development, boosting cognitive behaviour and motor skills. So what are you waiting for... get wiggling!

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £6.99)

Age one plus:

Where is Little Bunny?

Illustrated by Hannah Abbo

Play a game of hide and seek with Little Bunny in the meadow... and get ready for some pop-up surprises! Babies and toddlers will love following the clues and lifting the sturdy flaps with peep-through holes in this adorable board book. See if Little Bunny is hiding underneath the flaps and meet his animal friends along the way as you explore the meadow. And look out for big grins when a surprise pop-up ending reveals Little Bunny’s secret hiding place! With bright, bold illustration by Hannah Abbo, and a story full of clues and activities that help build vocabulary, memory and fine motor skills, this an ideal gift for the family’s youngest members. And if you’re on the go, you can scan the QR code on each book to listen to an audio reading!