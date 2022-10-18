Battersea Dogs and Cats Home: Cat Puzzle Book and Dog Puzzle Book

The sale of these books will help Battersea to continue its important work. Since 1860, the charity has been taking in dogs and cats, giving them expert care and finding them new homes. They also help pet owners make informed choices, providing training advice and campaigning for changes in the law.

Each of these ‘paws for thought’ books offers hours of fun and challenges perfectly fashioned for cat and dog lovers. So get your claws into the Cat Puzzle Book which is packed with over 100 puzzles including crosswords, word searches, hidden codes and logic puzzles, all ideal to test and entertain cat lovers, from youthful kittens to old toms.

And you’d be barking mad to miss the Dog Puzzle Book which contains more than 100 dog-themed brainteasers to test your knowledge of our four-legged friends. From word searches, crosswords and trivia to general knowledge, verbal reasoning and word puzzles, these canny canine conundrums are ideal for all dog lovers, whether that’s young pups or old hounds.

And don’t worry if you can’t work out all the answers to these furry brain teasers as all the solutions are in the back of each book.

Add on some super cat sketches, cute dog doodles, a pack of clever and comical dog and cat-based puns, plus the warm glow that comes from knowing you are helping Battersea to carry out its vital work, and you have the purrfect pet lovers’ gift books.