Trixie Pickle Art Avenger: Toxic Takedown by Olaf Falafel

Trixie Pickle Art Avenger: Toxic Takedown

Olaf Falafel

Being the world’s only ‘sort-of-superhero’ in the art world means that Trixie Pickle has to draw on all her time and energy to solve mysteries... but can she get to the bottom of the weird sickness bug sweeping through town?

Welcome back to the laugh-out-loud world created by author-illustrator, stand-up comedian and art expert Olaf Falafel in the second book of his Trixie Pickle Art Avenger highly illustrated middle-grade adventure series featuring an art-loving girl who hates bullies and takes them down using art (she’s the Banksy of her school!)

The series is a super accessible introduction to art history for kids (and grown-ups!) as Trixie takes inspiration from lots of different real-life artists to carry out her Art Avenger missions, and the books include fully illustrated artist fact files.

So meet Trixie Pickle the Art Avenger. She loves art and hates bullies, and so decided to become an Art Avenger, righting wrongs at her school through art. She uses inspiration from artists like Picasso, Pollock and Ofili to teach bullies a lesson, get out of lessons and help those in need... much like an arty Robin Hood! Her latest mission is to investigate a mysterious sickness bug which has been spreading through Wormwood Town and left everyone wondering if there’s something in the water. It’s up to Trixie Pickle to find out if the bug is coming from the town reservoir but she’s got a lot on her plate... being bored to sleep by Money Week at school, making comics with her best friend Beeks, and finding a way to bring down the local mean girls. But with artistic inspiration from Botticelli, Damien Hirst and Kehinde Wiley, the Art Avenger is sure to win the day.

Packed with humour and action, lots of Falafel’s brilliantly funny and quirky illustrations, and the fascinating educational art history element (including irreverent details about real artists such as Yayoi Kusama and Hokusai) children will be laughing (and learning!) from start to finish!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Lenny Lemmon and the Invincible Rat

Ben Davis and James Lancett

Prepare for rodent mayhem in an all-round-entertaining story by award-winning children’s author Ben Davis, brilliantly brought to life by storyboard artist and illustrator James Lancett! Lenny Lemmon and the Invincible Rat is a crazy, laugh-out-loud school-based comedy starring a lovable modern day Just William.

Lenny Lemmon is looking forward to Olden Days Day at school. It’s a chance to break the routine and try school as it was years ago. It explains the blackboard in the corner, his teacher’s bad temper and why his friend Sam looks like Oliver Twist. Lenny is pleased with his own contribution too. It’s in a cardboard box at the back of the class at the moment because it’s not yet time to shine. Except it escapes and ends up in the bowl of sick, sorry, gruel, that Amelia Kelly has brought up, sorry, in. Soon there are small, gruelly footprints all over the classroom and also a lot of screaming because the rat that Lenny found by the back of the chip shop has escaped. It takes the arrival of cool new girl, Jessica Conrad, to distract everyone. Jessica has a plan to catch the rat but it will cost them! Can the three kids round up the rat before more damage is done? Or will they end up in the headmaster’s office... again. Maybe, but they’re going to need a bigger net...

Mischief-loving readers will be grinning and guffawing all the way through this marvellously madcap adventure which stars an out-of-control rogue rat and an equally rampant gang of rat-catchers who are on his tail with hilarious results.

Don’t miss it!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)

My Dad Is a Tree

Jon Agee

When is a tree not a tree? When it’s your dad! Master of the absurd Jon Agee branches out in My Dad Is a Tree, another of this talented author and illustrator’s trademark gloriously mischievous picture books featuring his zany, zingy humour.

Brimming with Agee’s wonderfully understated comedy, imagination, surprises and amazingly expressive illustrations, this funny, but also moving, story stars a father and daughter as they forge a special bond in a game of make-believe in their garden.

Do you want to be a tree? Madeleine reckons it’s easy. All her dad has to do is pretend his arms are branches, his body is a trunk, and his legs are roots. Then stand in one place and see what happens! If your parent is as patient as this dad, you might get to see an owl sleep on your shoulder, have a robin nest in your hair, feel a spider spin his web under your arm, see a squirrel stuff an acorn in your pocket, feel the rain on your head, and stay outside... all... day... long!

Nature and the elements test dad’s patience and endurance in this delightful tale which celebrates a little girl’s relationship with her dad, the power of a child’s special gift for make-believe, and the fun that springs from playing amongst nature in the great outdoors.

Packed with playful illustrations and the author’s unique, exuberant charm, this is Agee at his entertaining and empathetic best. Treemendous fun!

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

The Storm Child

Gabriela Houston

Immerse yourself in the second epic fantasy adventure from author Gabriela Houston who was inspired by the pre-Christian Slavic folklore of her childhood and the vast forests of her native Poland.

It’s a story that began with The Wind Child and reaches its thrilling conclusion in this powerful new chapter which comes complete with a colourful Slavic cast of tempestuous gods and frightening monsters, and explores friendship, family relationships, and the concept of sacrifice.

Who would you become to save someone you love? Mara, the granddaughter of the God of Winter Winds, had her human soul ripped out for defying the laws of gods and men. A year on, she and her shape-shifting friend Torniv are on the run from Koschei the Deathless who will stop at nothing to destroy them. The two friends will have to face their past and decide how far they are willing to go to keep each other safe. And in the world of Slavic monsters and gods, there is always a price to pay...

The Storm Child is an enthralling, fast-paced adventure, full of sensual delights and moral conundrums, and unafraid to tackle more difficult subjects like childhood grief. Add on a cast of beautifully imagined characters and you have a timeless tale for middle grade readers.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

School Trip: The New Kid

Written and illustrated by Jerry Craft

Bon voyage! Join a group of (now familiar!) kids as they navigate friendships, a foreign city... and the world in general! Bestselling American author and illustrator Jerry Craft is back with the newest adventures of Jordan, Drew, Liam, Maury and all the characters that fans first met in New Kid, the groundbreaking book that won both the Newbery Award and the Coretta Scott King Author Award. And after the companion book, Class Act, this fabulous, full-colour contemporary graphic novel, easily read as a standalone, once more features the gang from Riverdale Academy Day School as they head to Paris for an international education like you’ve never seen before! As an aspiring artist himself, Jordan can’t wait to see all the amazing art in the famous City of Lights. But when their trusted faculty guides are replaced at the last minute, the school trip takes an unexpected – and hilarious – turn, especially when trying to find their way around Paris ends up being almost as tricky as navigating the same friendships, fears, and differences that they struggle with at home. Will Jordan and his friends embrace being exposed to a new language, unfamiliar food and a different culture? Or will they all end up feeling like the ‘new kid’? There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments to enjoy with the gang in this fantastic French escapade as the cleverly imagined cast of young, multicultural characters learn as much about the complexities of relationships as they do about the intricacies of great art. Inspirational and entertaining from start to finish, and packed with Craft’s engrossing and colourful artwork, this is must reading for middle grade adventurers.

(Quill Tree Books, paperback, £10.99)

Mermaid Academy: Isla and Bubble

Julie Sykes, Linda Chapman and Lucy Truman

Dive in at the deep end and share underwater adventures at the Mermaid Academy! Young readers will be swishing their tails in delight when they meet some magical mermaids and get in the swim with lovable dolphins in this sparkling new series from the team behind the bestselling Unicorn Academy series. Authors Julie Sykes and Linda Chapman, and illustrator Lucy Truman, work their own special magic on these mermazing action-packed stories, perfectly packaged with Truman’s striking black and white illustrations, and with a gorgeous a glittery cover. Hidden deep beneath the waves is Mermaid Academy, a magical school where mermaids are paired with their very own dolphin and must discover their unique mermaid magic, with plenty of adventure along the way! Impulsive Isla isn’t afraid of breaking a few rules to win the school treasure hunt and her dolphin, Bubble, is always up for a dare. But the seas surrounding the academy are swirling with magic, and soon Isla and Bubble find themselves in very deep water. Mermaid and adventure fans will be riding high on the waves of these exciting, undersea adventures and will soon be scanning the horizon for the next books in the series... Cora and Sparkle, and Maya and Rainbow.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)

Mega Robo Bros: Next Level

Neill Cameron

Brace yourself for another rocket-powered graphic novel adventure courtesy of David Fickling Books’ highly popular The Phoenix Presents series… and comic books creator Neill Cameron.

Part of an amazing all-colour story strip series, Next Level is the fifth book in a republished version of Mega Robo Bros, but now fully remastered and adapted into a new chunky format with lots of extra bonus content.

Packed with all-action fun, exhilarating drama and comedy, these supercharged tales of two robot brothers fighting evil enemies will delight young readers and help to encourage a love of books and good storytelling.

So travel to London in the future and meet Alex and Freddy who are just like any other brothers. They are always squabbling and forever finding new ways to drive their adoptive parents crazy. There’s only one difference... they are also the most powerful robots on Earth.

In this epic story, Alex and Freddy’s powers are growing, as is their fame. They are now publicly adored but with fame comes danger, intrigue and evil robot doppelgangers! Can Alex and Freddy save London – and themselves – from disaster? It will test their bravery and brotherhood like nothing before...

With big explosions, family drama, electrifying high stakes and two madcap brothers saving the day, these superhero thrillers are ideal for your own young techno wizards!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Max and Chaffy: Welcome to Animal Island!

Jamie Smart

If you’re searching for a book that keeps your little ones on their toes, Chaffy could be just the special kind of ‘beast’ to stretch them to the limit!

But don’t be alarmed... because Chaffy is a fluffy, white and lovable little creature who sports only one and a half ears, has a habit of getting lost and is joint star of Max and Chaffy, a heartwarming, interactive new graphic novel series from much-loved author and illustrator Jamie Smart.

Smart, the genius behind the bestselling Bunny vs Monkey comic books series, works his special magic on these gorgeous books for younger readers, filling them with his trademark blend of fun, friendship and the biggest, brightest and boldest illustrations.

Max has just moved to Animal Island and it’s full of new friends... Orlando, Crumbs, Moose, Pedalo and a very special creature called a chaffy. But Chaffy is lost so it’s down to Max to find where Chaffy belongs... and you can help him!

Smart brings his zany wit and joyful charm to this cute and cuddly story which lets children actively join in the fun of searching and finding, celebrates the joy that comes from finding your best friend, and shows that there’s a place for everyone. Perfectly pitched for children who are just starting to read independently.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Between Night and Day

Sean Julian

Can a daytime-loving orangutan ever forge a friendship with a strictly night-time bat? Bask in the warmth and love that flows from the pages of author and illustrator Sean Julian’s exquisite picture book which explores the daytime and the night-time worlds, and the blossoming of an unlikely friendship between two very different creatures. When Pongo, a young orangutan, reaches for a ripe mango, she gets a big surprise! Clinging to the fruit, and very confused, is a little bat called Bulu who can’t find his way back to his cave in the busy daytime forest. Pongo soon learns that for a creature who is used to the shadows of the night, the day can be a very scary place. When they finally find Bulu’s home, the roles are reversed and Pongo must venture into a dark and unfamiliar world. Can the two animals find somewhere between night and day where their friendship can take root? Julian’s story – which tenderly encourages youngsters to look at the world from another’s point of view – springs to life through his richly evocative and atmospheric artwork in a stunning palette of muted colours. With resonant messages about friendship between those from different backgrounds, Between Night and Day portrays a dark space as a place of beauty and is the perfect bedtime read for children who are scared of the dark.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

The Selfish Crab

Anya Glazer

A selfish shellfish is set to win young hearts as he washes up on the shore and leads his fellow crabs on a chaotic seaside escapade! Join in the colourful fun, and learn shellfuls of fascinating facts about the intriguing hermit crab, as talented London-based illustrator and writer Anya Glazer brings us a wonderfully imaginative story about learning to give and take. Claude has the most beautiful shell of all the crabs on the beach. It makes him feel special and he’s determined never, ever to part with it. Of course, hermit crabs change their shells as they grow... in fact they often swap with each other but when it’s time to swap, Claude says 'No!' His decision spins the hermit crab community into chaos and it means that little Alphonso’s shell is much too big. At the seaside this is dangerous. Can Claude give up his selfish ways in time to save his friend? Glazer’s funny, cautionary tale – brought to life with glorious illustrations in a palette of vivid colours – is packed with laughter and learning as we follow the antics of stubbornly selfish Claude who just won’t give up his shell. Picture book perfection!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Daddy Do My Hair: Deji’s Haircut

Tolá Okogwu and Chanté Timothy

As Father’s Day fast approaches, share in the joy of a wonderful, heartwarming story which celebrates the versatility of Afro hair, barber shops, and father and son relationships. Written in rhyming verse by hair care educator and author Tọlá Okogwu, and with bold and colourful artwork by rising star illustrator, Chanté Timothy, this is a picture book for all the family to treasure. It’s Sunday evening and dinner is over. Nana’s getting married and today is the big day! I’m her little page boy and Daddy’s giving her away. ‘Deji and Daddy, just look at your hair!’ Uh-oh, we’re in trouble. Nana shoots us a glare. ‘You better find a barber. You both need a cut. Now hurry along,’ she adds with a tut. Deji and Daddy need haircuts... right away! Join them on a race against the clock to make sure they look slick just in time to walk Nana down the aisle. Youngsters will love joining Daddy and Deji on a wonderful hair adventure which highlights the quality time spent between parent and child, and includes Afro hair care tips from Nigerian-born Okogwu.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

The Goat and the Stoat and the Boat

Em Lynas and Matt Hunt

Witty and wacky wordplay, stylish presentation, an extravaganza of neon colour and a menagerie of manic fun...

If these are the kind of picture book ingredients that whet your little one’s reading appetite, then let them tuck into top team author Em Lynas and illustrator Matt Hunt’s raucous, rhyming romp that will have children (and adults!) laughing all the way from first page to last.

The Goat and the Stoat and the Boat is bursting with comic capers, slapstick humour and animal antics and is the follow-up to the duo’s bestselling The Cat and the Rat and the Hat which won the hearts and minds of readers of every generation.

‘A goat cannot float in a boat on a moat with a stoat.’ Stoat is playing in his favourite boat when suddenly Goat comes bounding in! Chaos ensues as an angry Stoat tries to chase Goat out of his boat. But before long, Goat and Stoat’s lively antics make the boat wibble and wobble! Uh-oh, can Stoat float in the water? And will Goat’s colourful coat be ruined?

Ideal for reading aloud and new readers, and for encouraging children to understand and enjoy the concept of rhyming words and sounds, this hilarious, tongue-twisting, lavishly illustrated tale is a visual and verbal feast of fun, and comes with a free Stories Aloud audio recording – just scan the QR code and listen along!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Richard Scarry’s Postman Pig and His Busy Neighbours

Richard Scarry

Join Postman Pig for a day of fun, discovery and adventure! Spring is the ideal time to treat your youngsters to a gorgeous, classic picture book written and illustrated by American author and artist Richard Scarry, one of the founding fathers of children’s illustration.

Scarry, who died in 1994 aged 74, was unquestionably one of the best-loved children’s authors of all time, writing more than 250 books which have gone on to sell more than 150 million copies globally. Born in Boston in 1919, he moved to Switzerland in 1968 and once wrote: ‘It’s a precious thing to be communicating to children, helping them discover the gift of language and thought.’

Scarry had a unique ability to see the world from a child’s point of view and Postman Pig and His Busy Neighbours is a shining example of his inimitable and inspirational work which offers a special kind of gentle charm on every beautifully created page.

Postman Pig is delivering post across Busytown! With exciting deliveries to the police station, the doctor’s office, the library, the bank and many other places, young readers see how all the different people in their communities go about the day.

Filled with Scarry’s trademark humour, his richly detailed and colourful pictures to study and enjoy, and hilarious antics to spot in every spread, this is a very special delivery for any child who wondered what exactly adults get up to while the young ’uns are at school!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Move and Play: I Want to Be a Lion and I Want to Be a Monkey

Illustrated by Pintachan

We’re on the move! Get your little ones waddling, hopping, flapping and leaping with Move and Play, an all-action new series which has been specially created by Oxford University Press. Featuring everyone’s much-loved favourite animals, these bright, beautiful and busy picture books support the development of children’s motor skills and imagination. Each book features a cut-out mask, song and animation, and the gorgeous, child-friendly illustrations of Spanish artist Pintachan. So get moving and playing with a little lion who will show you the way to enjoy action fun! Wear the special cut-out lion mask and copy the actions as Lion runs, roars, and pounces on the plains. When you've finished moving and playing with the book, scan the QR code to view the song and animation. And in I Want to Be a Monkey, little ones can wear the special cut-out monkey mask and copy the actions as Monkey jumps, climbs, and swings through the trees. You’d be hopping mad to miss the playtime fun!