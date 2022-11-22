An angelic mission, museum mysteries and a festive Alice by various authors - children's book reviews

Join two daring youngsters as they race to save Christmas, escape to Ancient China in a thrilling historical fantasy, enjoy a truly Wonderland keepsake edition of Lewis Carroll’s iconic book star Alice, and meet a bear in need of some human help in a super-sparkling line-up of new children’s books.Age 7 plus:Operation NativityJenny Pearson and Katie KearIt shouldn’t happen to the Angel Gabriel! The race to save Christmas is on in a sparkling, festive, feel-good adventure from the Costa Award-shortlisted Jenny Pearson whose brilliant books are based on a wonderful mix of all the children she has ever taught.With beautiful cover and inside illustrations from the talented Katie Kear, and some extra fun Christmassy activities to enjoy, Operation Nativity has everything you could want from a Christmas story... laughter, heartwarming messages about love, hope and togetherness, and the timeless joy of celebrating the season with your family.Oscar, Molly and their parents are spending Christmas with their grandparents, the Cuthbert-Andersons, at their grand home, Barlington Hall, in the pretty Hampshire village of Chipping Bottom. Mum isn’t keen because of the ordeal of taking part in Barlington’s chaotic annual nativity play but what they don’t yet know is that this year is going to be a Christmas they will never forget! It all starts when Oscar and Molly rush outside to investigate a crash in the night and are shocked to find a dazed Angel Gabriel wandering around their grandparents’ back garden. And they are certainly not expecting to find themselves in a race to save Christmas but if they don’t track down a missing shepherd called Steve, Balthazar the wise man, the donkey and the actual Mary and Joseph, who have all crash-landed in Chipping Bottom thanks to an angelic mishap, not only will Christmas cease to exist but they will too. Operation Nativity is on!If you love epic adventures, a cast of the quirkiest characters you’ll find this side of Christmas, an extra-large dose of festive vibes, and a story that acts like a warm and cuddly book hug, then Operation Nativity is the Christmas cracker you’ve been looking for. Don’t miss the ride!(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £12.99)Age 9 plus:The Three Hares: The Terracotta HorseScott Lauder and David RossImmerse yourself in a thrilling and danger-filled historical fantasy adventure based on real works of art, characters and events.The Three Hares: The Terracotta Horse is the work of Ayrshire-born Scott Lauder, who now lives in the UAE, and David Ross who has travelled and taught throughout Asia since he first moved there in 1987. Rich in mythology and history, this is a fast-paced, action-packed adventure and the third book in the exciting Three Hares series which can all be read as standalone novels.Salma Mansour is a black belt in taekwondo, a skill she will need to stay alive. One second, she’s in the British Museum, the next a thousand years away in a battle between the Saxons and Vikings. How on earth is she supposed to help? Things momentarily brighten when she encounters Sara and Sanjeev, who seem to understand. They don’t have much time to plan though because without warning, all three are transported to Xi’an, stronghold of Chan, a wealthy gang leader bent on immortality. Chan has kidnapped world-famous geneticist Lin Dan and assembled fragments of an ancient magic. Chan will stop at nothing to fulfil his dream… even if it means releasing forces far beyond his control. The destiny of the world is in their hands. The Three Hares must work together to defeat Chan and the power that controls him… or else.With its diverse cast of characters, spectacular settings, and a gripping time-slip adventure which explores both Ancient China and the age of the Vikings, The Terracotta Horse is a fabulous thrill ride travelling from present day London to Xi’an, home of the famous terracotta Army.History, mystery and magic, all perfectly pitched for youngsters aged between nine and early teens.(‎Neem Tree Press, paperback, £8.99)Age 12 plus:The Long WeekendSavita Kalhan‘It was a decision made without thinking... you just act. Or follow. You don’t stop and think: Should I be doing this?’Two schoolboys find themselves in deadly danger when they accept a lift from a stranger in a tense and compelling tale from Savita Kalhan, an author who was born in India but moved to the UK when she was young. On the run from a cruel and remorseless abductor, The Long Weekend will have readers on the edge of their seats as Kalhan weaves a fast-paced and action-packed adventure which sends out important messages as well as providing a gripping, contemporary thriller.Eleven-year-old Sam is the new kid at school but fortunately he has already made a new friend... Lloyd who just happens to be the coolest kid in the class. ‘Isn’t this your car we’re riding in?' In a mix-up over who is supposed to be collecting them from school, Sam and Lloyd make a colossal mistake when they accept a lift home in a big, flashy car driven by a man who seems to be friendly. But now they are in a dark mansion in the middle of nowhere with the man who wants to harm them. And Sam doesn’t know how to get them out. First, they were trapped, then separated and now they are alone. Can either of them get out alive?There are chills and thrills from almost page one of this breathless and hypnotic story which carries a brutally honest warning about stranger danger and the risks of taking lifts but also celebrates the power of bravery, loyalty and true friendship. Perfectly pitched for young teens longing to have their freedom.(Troika Books, paperback, £8.99)Age 12 plus:Scattered ShowersRainbow Rowell and Jim TierneyBestselling US author Rainbow Rowell has won fans all over the world by writing about love and life in a way that feels true and after the big success of teen books like Eleanor & Park, Fangirl, Attachments, Landline, Pumpkinheads, and the Sim