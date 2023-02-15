Vita and the Gladiator by Ally Sherrick

Age 9 plus:

Vita and the Gladiator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally Sherrick

Join an unlikely but inspirational young Roman girl as she dares to enter a terrifying gladiator arena in Roman London in a thrilling adventure set in in a dark underworld of intrigue, danger and revolt.

The thrills of a bygone age beckon again in the dazzling new standalone historical story from Historical Association Young Quills Award-winning author Ally Sherrick who has made the past spring to glorious life in a series of novels which include Black Powder, The Buried Crown and The Queen’s Fool.

And this rip-roaring Roman mystery sees Sherrick at her very best as she blends fascinating facts with all-action fiction and outstanding storytelling whilst also exploring themes of fighting for justice and the importance of forging your own destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen-year-old Vita – nicknamed ‘Little Owl’ by her father – longs to write poetry as well as the plays which she steals off to watch at the Forum... but as the daughter of a high-ranking official in Roman Londinium, her fate is sealed and she must soon marry her father’s former Roman army comrade Gaius Cassius Agrippa who is years older than herself. But when her father – the only person in her family who really understands her – is murdered, and her mother and brother disappear, everything changes. Vita escapes with her life from a shadowy enemy... only to end up a slave and sharing a cell with a native and fierce British gladiatrix, Brea, and her wolf. But when Vita and Brea discover they have a common enemy, they know they must stand together for truth and justice, and they resolve to bring the killer to justice before Vita’s identity is revealed.

Sherrick does a superb job of evoking the rich detail and atmosphere of everyday life in this turbulent period of ancient British history when the revolt in 60-61AD by the legendary Boudicca, the fearsome queen of the Iceni tribe, still had the power to send shockwaves through the conquering Romans.

Set against the thrills and spills of the terrifying gladiator arena in Londinium, and with a brave heroine to cheer for, expect action and danger at every turn, and enjoy Sherrick’s gift for making learning both fun and fascinating!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 3 plus:

Winnie-the-Pooh and Me

Jeanne Willis and Mark Burgess

Take a step into the Hundred Acre Wood and introduce a new generation to the charms of Winnie-the-Pooh!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the very first time, A.A. Milne’s classic poem Us Two, from the Now We Are Six collection, has been revisited and formed the inspiration for bestselling author Jeanne Willis’ gentle rhyming story celebrating the joys and warmth of friendship.

Featuring the best-loved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, this new, fun-filled story is brought to life by Mark Burgess’ gorgeous colour illustrations capture all the warmth, charm, style and childhood joie-de-vivre of E.H. Shepard’s original artwork.

‘Whatever we do, there’s always two, there’s Winnie-the-Pooh plus Me. And Pooh said, ‘That is very true.’ But sort of wondered if I knew, it was two once, but then it grew…’ Youngsters will love following Winnie-the-Pooh and Christopher Robin as they set off on an adventure to discover which of their friends is following them. Join the two pals as they realise that it can’t be Kanga and Roo – they’re sailing a boat – and it can’t be Owl because he’s at home. Could it be Heffalumps who want to eat Pooh’s beloved honey? As they journey further into the Hundred Acre Wood to solve the mystery, Christopher Robin and Pooh make time for fun activities together, from flying a kite to watching the sunset. And when they finally meet Eeyore, he reveals exactly who is accompanying them!

This beautiful hardback book, which comes complete with a foiled jacket and dazzling illustrations, makes the perfect gift for new readers or anyone who loves the enchanting world of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joyful, heartwarming story to treasure forever!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 4:

Big Feelings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebekah Ballagh

Little people have big feelings too!

It’s Children’s Mental Health Week and there could be no better way to help young children discuss their emotions than with this brilliant illustrated picture book from bestselling author and qualified counsellor, Rebekah Ballagh.

After the success of adult books like Note to Self, Note to Self Journal and Words of Comfort, Ballagh turns her attention to helping children – along with their parents, carers and teachers – to understand their emotions, how they make them feel and how to manage them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Feelings helps children to explore different emotions so they can learn how to identify and manage them. Packed with plenty of useful tips, this delightful rhyming story creates the perfect space to discuss feelings, both big and small.

So meet a group of typical children – Mikah feels so sad, Chloe’s feeling angry, Charlie feels anxious –and start to understand that feelings are messages from the heart!

Ballagh’s strong counselling background combines perfectly with the empathy of her accessible rhyming story and a gallery of adorable large-scale illustrations featuring diverse characters, making the book an essential guide. Add on helpful strategies and excellent resources for grown-ups, and you have an invaluable addition for bookshelves at home, school and nursery.

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, paperback, £11.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 8 plus:

The After School Detective Club: The Mystery in the Marshes

Mark Dawson and Ben Mantle

They might not be the ‘famous five,’ but the four members (and a dog called Sherlock!) of the After School Detective Club are certainly sleuthing in the footsteps of Enid Blyton’s eternally popular adventurers. Welcome back to the third thrilling case for a crime-cracking gang of youngsters who are doing for Suffolk what the Famous Five did for Cornwall. The After School Detective Club is the brainchild of bestselling author Mark Dawson and award-winning illustrator Ben Mantle, and features a delightful modern twist on a classic favourite. The series stars four friends, Lucy, Max, Charlie (plus her faithful dog Sherlock) and Joe, and in this new adventure, Max is distraught when he receives a letter from the school telling him he has to go on a weekend of cycling and camping for the Duke of Wellington awards scheme. But things vastly improve when his friends agree to come with him and it isn’t long before they find adventure – or maybe adventure finds them! It starts when they make a friend called Byron and set up camp in a forest near to his home. That night they wake to see strange lights and a fierce wind blowing through the trees. Moments later Byron arrives, running and screaming that ‘they’ are after him. When the gang follow him, they find his rucksack but no sign of the boy. It looks like Byron has been abducted by a UFO! But surely that's not possible... is it? Dawson, who has co-written the series with children’s author Allan Boroughs, brings to life the glorious coastal charms of Southwold for these fast-paced sleuthing stories which come steeped in a heady mix of danger, daring, detective work, friendship and fun. Another thrill-a-minute adventure with a charismatic cast of characters!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Welbeck Flame, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Lost Whale

Hannah Gold and Levi Pinfold

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prepare to shed tears as you dive into the second soaraway adventure from outstanding new author Hannah Gold whose bestselling 2021 debut, The Last Bear, was The Times Children’s Book of the Week, shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the British Book Awards 2022, and winner of the Blue Peter Award.

Inspired by a fascination with whales dating back to her early twenties when she first saw a grey whale in Baja, Mexico, Gold harnesses the wonder and magnificence of these sea creatures for a heart-rending story about the connection between a boy and a whale, and the bond that sets them both free.

What if you could communicate with a whale? Rio has been sent to live with a grandmother he barely knows at her wooden chalet at the edge of the Pacific in California while his musician mum is in hospital back home. Angry, alone and adrift, the only thing that makes him smile is joining his new friend Marina on her dad’s whale watching trips. That is until an incredible encounter with White Beak, a gentle giant of the sea, changes everything. But when White Beak goes missing, Rio must set out on a desperate quest to find his whale and somehow save his mum.

Gold dons her trademark eco-warrior armour and sets her rich imagination in motion to bring us this magical, mesmerising story, set against a stunning backdrop and guaranteed to pull on your heartstrings and make you look anew at how you too can help to save the grey whale which is imperilled by warming seas, plastic pollution and over-fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Greenaway Medal-winning illustrator Levi Pinfold provides the finishing touches to this unforgettable journey of heart, hardship and hope with a gallery of truly evocative black and white illustrations that are guaranteed to take your breath away.

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

There’s a Beast in the Basement!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Butchart and Thomas Flintham

Pamela Butchart’s vivid imagination moves into its extraordinary overdrive for a weird, wild and wonderful new adventure set in the extraordinarily beastly basement of what should be a very ordinary school!

There are giggles galore and lashings of laughs in this exhilarating escapade, the amazing thirteenth book in the much-loved Baby Aliens series which is the perfect choice for youngsters becoming confident readers, and a guaranteed winner for reading aloud to groups or school classes.

Teacher-cum-author Butchart and illustrator Thomas Flintham’s fun-filled Baby Aliens series blends anarchy and adventure with important life messages. Using her ‘insider’ knowledge of schools, she delivers all-action, knockabout, child-friendly stories which can’t fail to tickle the funny bones of young readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So get ready to laugh your socks off as Izzy and her friends overhear their head teacher talking about ‘missing treasure’ and ‘running out of time.’ They know this means there’s treasure buried in the school somewhere and that Mr Graves wants it all for himself. So Jodi says they’ve got to find it first and they should start by searching the staff room. After seeing things they will never forget, they head to the basement. Gary Petrie’s dad is working down there and he’s seen something shiny! So they send Zach’s cat down with a camera strapped to her head and study the footage carefully. What they see is shocking and changes everything. It’s not treasure in the basement, it’s a beast with shining eyes and it wants to eat them all. Run!

Blue Peter Best Story Award winners Butchart and Flintham can’t put a (beastly!) footprint wrong in this brilliantly entertaining series. Expect chaotic, comedy capers full of mischief and mayhem, and a dizzying, dazzling gallery of Flintham’s high-energy black-and-white illustrations, as Izzy’s intrepid gang get to grips with some truly anarchic antics. Seriously – and scarily – funny!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildsmith: Into the Dark Forest

Liz Flanagan and Joe Todd-Stanton

Feel the magic, get lost in a fantastical world, and love turning the pages of this enchanting new series from Yorkshire author and teacher Liz Flanagan. Best known for her popular Dragon Daughter books, Flanagan has teamed up with award-winning illustrator Joe Todd-Stanton to deliver thrilling and imaginative adventures that combine the favourite, child-friendly ingredients of magical creatures, friendship and fun. When war threatens her beloved city, Rowan and her mother must flee to the Dark Forest, meeting Grandpa and his white wolf Arto for the first time. Though she misses her father, Rowan makes new friends... including a trio of powerful witches. When she rescues a baby dragon from poachers, she discovers the secret of her own identity... Rowan is a wildsmith! Fostering a whole clutch of dragons, the summer speeds by. But when danger threatens, Rowan and her grandpa must call on all their friends for help. Get ready for thrilling adventures, Todd-Stanton’s dream-like illustrations, themes of family and friendship, and a magical cast of characters that includes baby dragons and white winged stallions known as pegasi, and the Wildsmith series looks set to be a totally wild winner!

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 7 plus:

The Broken Dragon

Karen McCombie and Anneli Bray

Karen McCombie, bestselling author of over 90 books for children and teenagers, takes inspiration from the ancient Japanese art of ‘kintsugi’ in this touching tale of a young girl struggling to fit in at her new school. The Broken Dragon sees McCombie at her storytelling best as we meet ten-year-old Tyra who has moved in with her nan and gets off to a tough start at her new school. Tyra is loud and different and nobody seems to be particularly friendly. So when her nan gives her a beautiful china snow dragon, Tyra decides to take it to school, hoping that people will think it’s interesting and talk to her. But disaster strikes and the beautiful dragon is smashed. Can Tyra find a way to repair her treasure and perhaps make some new friends along the way? And could repairing the broken dragon through the ancient art of kintsugi – the Japanese tradition of restoring broken pottery with gold – help her in more ways than one? Featuring the sensitive and inclusive black and white illustrations of Anneli Bray, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this warmhearted tale reminds young readers that sometimes people need help to mend, and being perfect doesn’t always make people – or things – special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Blanksy the Street Cat

Gavin Puckett and Allen Fatimaharan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a Robin Hood-style story starring a cat with a talent for murals in a warm and funny cautionary story from award-winning author Gavin Puckett and award-winning illustrator Allen Fatimaharan. This top team certainly strum on our heartstrings with this delightful rhyming story which has fabulous black and white illustrations on every page, and a dyslexia-friendly font and layout specially designed for children starting out on their reading journey. ‘Seascapes and landscapes, snowy-capped hills. Colourful tulips and gold daffodils. His art was incredible, vibrant and loud. Enough to make Pablo Picasso feel proud!’ When Blanksy the cat discovers a talent for painting murals, he uses it to draw bigger and bigger crowds to help his friend Pete the busker become rich. But will money really make Pete happy? Ideal for reading out loud either at home or at school, Blanksy the Street Cat entertains from start to finish as Puckett and Fatimaharan seduce us with their wit, charm and addictive sense of fun. Simply purrfect!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Aziza’s Secret Fairy Door and the Magic Puppy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lola Morayo and Cory Reid

Step back into the magical world of adventure created by Lola Morayo and Cory Reid in the fifth book of a fun-filled, heartwarming series for younger readers. Lola Morayo is the pen name for the creative partnership of writers Tólá Okogwu and Jasmine Richards who are both passionate about telling stories that are inclusive and joyful, and were inspired to write this inspirational series by fairies and creatures from world mythology. Here we find Aziza’s brother Otis pestering their parents for a dog again, even though they are not allowed pets in their flat. Aziza is sympathetic but soon forgets about all that when she enters her room to find the fairy door making a ticking noise – almost like a clock – and spring flowers all around it. Soon she is stepping through the fairy door with Otis. The pair arrive in time for the spring fete and are set to unveil the town clock marking the arrival of spring and growth... but the clock is broken. Otis and the naughty fairies, the Gigglers, haven’t noticed and are too busy playing fetch with their new and friendly dog. So it’s up to Aziza, Otis, Peri and Tiko to find help to fix the clock before it’s too late. Gorgeously illustrated throughout by Cory Reid’s vibrant black and white illustrations, this fun-filled story is the perfect first chapter book for your own young adventurers!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secret Beast Club: The Unicorns of Silver Street

Robin Birch and Jobe Anderson

Join the club and find the magic in the first book in an exciting and inclusive new series created by Jasmine Richards, founder of Storymix fiction studio, and Robin Birch, pen name of writer Rachael Davis. Brimming with all those ingredients that children love – adventure, friendship and an amazing array of magical creatures – Secret Beast Club is set to be an all-round winner. Feisty and fearless Aisha and shy, bookish Jayden from London are definitely not fans of Outside. Aisha would rather be home playing on her tablet or messaging her friends. Jayden thinks the worlds inside his books are much more exciting than the real one beyond his window. But when they discover they both have the rare ability of ‘magic sight’ and are asked to join the Secret Beast Club, a centuries-old secret group headed up by a ghost named Pablo Fanque and which protects mythological creatures, Aisha and Jayden discover that real magic could be closer than they think... you just have to know where to look. And their first mission is to rescue a unicorn foal that has disappeared on Hackney Marshes. Inspired by the real life story of Pablo Fanque – the first Black circus owner – and featuring fun facts about the magical creatures within each story, this warm and enchanting new series is guaranteed to cast a spell over adventure-loving youngsters!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 3 plus:

Who Ate all the Bugs?

Matty Long

Feast your eyes and ears on the gloriously gory story of the food chain! Matty Long, the fun-loving author and illustrator of the bestselling Super Happy Magic Forest picture book series dines out on bugs in a nature-inspired story full of flies, flowers, food and fistfuls of facts. In gardens everywhere, bugs are dropping like... well, flies, actually. And now Snail is on a mission to stop the bugs being eaten and is determined to hunt down the culprit. But is it a lost cause? After all, as Glow-worm explains, ‘You can't fight the food chain.’ Join Snail – if you dare! – as she goes on an amazing bug hunt. It will be difficult, it will be dangerous... and you have been warned! Long brings his trademark talents of deadpan comedy and hilarious, cartoon-style illustration to this wonderful walk on the wild side which explores the real-life, deadly facts of the food chain, and the animals, plants and ecosystems that are found in the natural world around us. With a bug hunt activity to enjoy at the end of the book, Long’s witty commentary, and fun, eye-catching artwork to win every child’s heart, young readers will need little encouragement to join nature’s chain gang on their journey of discovery!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Two Places to Call Home

Phil Earle and Jess Rose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separation and divorce in a family can be an anxious time for children who fear having to divide their life between two camps. To help bridge the gap between a child’s old life and the new one, award-winning author Phil Earle uses his own experiences as a father, and his natural warmth and sensitivity, in an uplifting and empowering picture book. Little Florrie has two of everything. Two lovely brothers, two smashing parents and two very cuddly pets. But two isn’t always a magic number as Florrie now has to live in two different houses... one with her mum and one with her dad. She doesn’t feel brave enough to live in two different places and wants things to be like before. But her mum and dad take her on two very special journeys which prove that happiness is where your heart is. Earle’s sensitive story, matched with Jess Rose’s beautifully emotive illustrations, is ideal for helping young readers to discuss their feelings around divorce, and to embrace the inevitable changes that lie ahead.

(Ladybird, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3:

Don’t Be Silly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padmacandra

Having fun is all part of being human! Youngsters will be skipping and giggling through the pages of this truly fun-filled picture book from Padmacandra, illustrator of the critically acclaimed The Tale of a Whale. Packed with irreverent mischief and high-energy antics, Don’t Be Silly is a joy from start to finish, perfectly capturing all the joie-de-vivre and playfulness of youth in a world that can sometimes seem dark and dreary. Bouncy Bo and Little Smudge live in a sombre castle with their serious father Mr Judge. They are full of laughter and mischief, and love to dance, jump and run, but it seems as if all the grown-ups – and particularly their father – have forgotten how to smile and have fun. All they seem to say is ‘Don’t be silly, don’t be silly!’ – until an eye-opening visit to their leaping, cartwheeling, high-kicking, juggling, fun-loving grandparents proves that not all adults like to be serious! Klaus Flugge Prize shortlisted poet, author and artist Padmacandra’s romping rhyme, use of repetition and stunning illustrations, full of texture, depth and rich detail, deliver an addictive exuberance that ensure all the family will be joining in the fun and games!

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a Leap, Sheep! and Squeeze In, Squirrel!

Illustrated by Tony Neal

Learning maths is fun (particularly when those crafty grown-ups don’t even let you know it’s a lesson!) There will be miles of smiles all round when children get stuck into this brilliant new picture books series from the book boffins at Oxford University which offers a hilarious introduction to some early maths concepts like position and capacity. With helpful tips for adults about sharing and reading the books, the colourful and charismatic artwork of Tony Neal and fun activities at the back to explore the topics further, these comedy-packed stories will have youngsters laughing and learning from start to finish. In Take a Leap, Sheep!, the animals all want to go on the Ferris wheel... but there’s a fence in the way! Sheep can’t climb over it, he can’t go under it, he can’t fit through it... what's he going to do? It’s time for Sheep to get on top of the problem in this clever introduction to the concept of position. And in Squeeze In, Squirrel!, we meet Squirrel and Mouse who are off on holiday but quite a lot of the other animals want to come too. Will the car be big enough to hold everyone? It's looking like a bit of a squeeze for Squirrel! With simple language to give meaning to big concepts, and a cast of animal cartoon characters to love and share adventures with, this series adds up to mathematical genius!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 2 plus:

Move and Play: I Want to Be a Duck and I Want to Be a Bunny

Illustrated by Pintachan

We’re on the move! Get your little ones waddling, hopping, flapping and leaping with Move and Play, an all-action new series which has been specially created by Oxford University Press. Featuring everyone’s much-loved favourite animals, these bright, beautiful and busy picture books support the development of children’s motor skills and imagination. Each book features a cut-out mask, song and animation, and the gorgeous, child-friendly illustrations of Spanish artist Pintachan. So get moving and playing with a little duck who will show you the way to enjoy action fun! Wear the special cut-out duck mask and copy the actions as Duck waddles, flaps and paddles around the pond. And when you’ve finished moving and playing with the book, scan the QR code to view the song and animation. And in I Want to Be a Bunny, little ones can wear the special cut-out bunny mask and copy the actions as Bunny hops, nibbles and leaps around the meadow. You’d be hopping mad to miss the playtime fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

Age 2 plus:

Planes Planes Planes!

Donna David and Nina Pirhonen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fasten your seatbelts, fire up the engines and head for the skies! Youngsters will love the thrill ride as they follow fifty colourful planes racing through the air – soaring, swooping and loop-the-looping on a busy rhyming adventure. Planes Planes Planes! is the third book in a super, interactive picture book series that began with Trains Trains Trains! and Cars Cars Cars! and is now speeding down the runway with little readers in the cockpit. There are fifty planes to follow... long planes, short planes, stuck at the airport planes, rescue planes, go-planes and flashing-light planes. Which do you like best and can you find your favourite? Full of spotting and counting fun, with different planes to follow on each page and an exciting fold-out race at the end, these pre-school picture books have been specially developed to encourage pre-reading skills, and expand language and vocabulary. And with a Did You Spot? challenge at the end of the book, reading tips for parents and carers, a super-shiny foil cover, David’s fun, read-aloud text, and Pirhonen’s busy, colourful illustrations, Planes Planes Planes! is the perfect, high-flying ride for your toddlers!