The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, Lou Peacock and Kate Hindley

Age 5 plus:

The Wind in the Willows

Kenneth Grahame, Lou Peacock and Kate Hindley

‘There is NOTHING – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.’

Set sail with the unforgettable Mole, Ratty, Toad and Badger in this stunning, illustrated gift book edition of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved childhood classic. First published in 1908 and written as a series of bedtime stories for Grahame’s son, The Wind in the Willows stars a group of animal friends who enjoy fun and adventures in the countryside and has a timeless charm which has enchanted readers for over one hundred years.

With sumptuous details – including cloth binding, foil cover, textured paper jacket and ribbon marker – Lou Peacock’s lovingly abridged story and award-winning artist Kate Hindley’s wonderfully witty and whimsical colour illustrations are a feast of words and pictures, and together create a dazzling introduction to a timeless adventure story.

One spring day, Mole peers out from his underground home to find a marvellous world awaits him. As the seasons pass, he picnics on the riverbank with Ratty, accompanies Toad on a chaotic caravan adventure, and even braves the snowy depths of the fearsome Wild Wood in search of Badger. But when Toad's mischievous ways finally land him in trouble, can his friends come to his rescue and recapture Toad Hall from a gang of sneaky stoats and wheedling weasels?

A new generation of youngsters is set to fall in love with Grahame’s leafy and lush Edwardian world as they meet the band of charismatic animals, and are swept away on a wave of hilarious riverbank antics and seasonal delights.

Superbly adapted by Peacock, who retains all the warmth, exuberance and nostalgic charm of Grahame’s original story, and with Hindley’s vibrant and exquisitely detailed illustrations bringing all the youthful action to life, this is a gift book for all the family to love and treasure.

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £16.99)

Age 8 plus:

Big Questions about the Universe

Alex Frith, Alice James and David J. Plant

How big is space and where does it end? Little people tend to ask some big questions… so here’s Big Questions about the Universe, the perfect launch pad for their journey around the universe!

Answers to children’s thought-provoking questions are provided simply and clearly in this brilliant new book from Usborne which was written by science buffs Alex Frith and Alice James in conjunction with an expert team from the Greenwich Royal Observatory in London.

The questions were specially curated by the observatory staff to address all the most common, and a few uncommon things, that children want to know about the universe and about outer space, with readers getting a refreshingly honest take on what we simply don’t know and how to approach questions that don’t have simple, straight answers.

Our guides are two curious children and a robot programmed with all the answers as they guide us through some of the most mind-boggling facts, using a mixture of photos, comic strips and diagrams to help reveal the wonder of space and the vastness of the universe.

A fascinating blend of basic questions about planets, moons, human exploration and the origins of the universe are tackled as well really BIG and more complex questions such as how do Black Holes work, is it worth going into space and what’s going to happen at the end of time?

Discover facts about the Moon, Mars and the Milky Way, the places closest to Earth, learn why some things are still a mystery, and find out why people are so interested in exploring space.

Written in clear, straightforward language and with a host of child-friendly aides to make the journey through space both accessible and interesting, Big Questions about the Universe is a fantastic addition to science shelves both at home and at school.

(Usborne, hardback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Lost Girl King

Catherine Doyle

Two siblings, parted by a terrible danger, must embark on an epic journey if they are to find each other again. With thrilling echoes of the Lord of the Rings and Narnia, Irish writer Catherine Doyle immerses young readers in a menacing and magical world in a shimmering, simmering new standalone story. The Lost Girl King has all the hallmarks of a classic as we are thrust into a dazzling adventure full of legends, folklore and villains, and all set against a lush and exciting backdrop. Amy and Liam Bell have been packed off to stay at Gran’s house in the wilds of Connemara in the west of Ireland for the summer. Out for a walk on the first morning of their holiday and in search of an adventure, they trace the flight of a hawk to a nearby waterfall… only to watch the bird disappear through it. Intrigued, the children follow and soon realise they have discovered the entrance to Tír na nÓg, the legendary Celtic land of eternal youth where time stands still and no gone grows frail or ill. But they have been tricked and soon Amy discovers that something in this magical land has gone very, very wrong. Almost immediately Liam is captured by the headless horsemen of the Dullaham who take him to Tarlock, the ruling sorcerer of Tír na nÓg, who is seeking the bones of a human child for a sinister new spell. The children’s holiday has turned into an impossible quest where everything is at stake. Using her prodigious imagination, wit and natural warmth Doyle packs her escapist, edge-of-the-seat adventure with non-stop action and danger whilst exploring the unbreakable bonds of a brother and sister torn apart by dark magic. Brilliant middle grade reading!

(Bloomsbury, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Everest: Reaching the Roof of the World

David Long and Stefano Tambellini

Reaching 8,849 metres above sea level, Everest is the world’s highest mountain and its icy grandeur has captured the imagination of people from around the world for more than 100 years. In his fourth book for specialist publisher Barrington Stoke and the third book in an Incredible True Stories series, award-winning author and journalist David Long sets his sights on Earth’s highest peak. Everest towers like an icy giant over the Himalayas. For the millions of people living nearby, it has always been a magical place, known as ‘Goddess Mother of the World’ or the ‘Peak of Heaven.’ To explorers and adventurers, it represents a perilous but thrilling challenge to be climbed and conquered. In his exhilarating account for young readers, Long looks back at the first attempts by international mountaineers to reach the fabled summit, many of which ended in death and disaster. But in May 1953, Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to reach the roof of the world with the news reaching London on June 2, 1953 on the auspicious day marking the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Packed with facts and incredible feats, and printed in in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this amazing account of a groundbreaking achievement is guaranteed to inspire and thrill a new generation of pioneers.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Amari and the Great Game

B.B. Alston

Feel the magic and get lost in a super-sizzling supernatural world as B.B. Alston returns with the second book in his fantastic Supernatural Investigations trilogy and the sequel to Amari and the Night Brothers which is soon to be a major movie starring Marsai Martin. Featuring the feisty, fearless Amari Peters – a heroic black girl with magic at her fingertips – this epic new adventure packs in thrilling action and some wonderful, warm-hearted friendships. After finding her brother Quintin and saving the entire supernatural world, Amari Peters is convinced that her first full summer as a Junior Agent with the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs will be a breeze. But between the fearsome new Head Minister’s strict anti-magician agenda, fierce Junior Agent rivalries, and Quinton’s curse steadily worsening, Amari’s plate is full. So when the secretive League of Magicians offers her a chance to stand up for magiciankind as its new leader, she declines. She’s got enough to worry about! But her refusal allows someone else to step forward, a magician with dangerous plans for the League. This challenge sparks the start of the Great Game, a competition to decide who will become the Night Brothers’ successor and determine the future of magiciankind. This mesmerising, magical and imaginative adventure possesses everything young readers love… breathtaking action, surprises at every turn of the page, humour, and a courageous heroine they will take to their hearts. Great stuff!

(Farshore, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Grimwood: Let the Fur Fly!

Nadia Shireen

You can never be too young to enjoy a bit of anarchy! Youngsters (and their parents) will be grinning, guffawing, snorting and sniggering when they get their hands on the second woodland caper in one of the funniest children’s series currently on the market. Grimwood – a sort-of Watership Down with foxes which evokes tears of laughter rather than of sorrow – is the work of author and illustrator Nadia Shireen who has won awards for her picture books and been shortlisted for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize. Fully illustrated throughout, the books star two fox cub siblings, Ted and Nancy, who love their new life in Grimwood… the forest where anything (riotous!) can happen. They have made a lot of new friends in Grimwood but now the dastardly mayor of neighbouring town Twinklenuts is on a mission to take over Grimwood and kick everyone out. Ted and Nancy must muster up bags of courage, rally their friends, and show off their treebonking skills to save the home they’ve grown to love. Shireen serves up an irresistible blend of glorious gags, hilarious comedy routines, boundless madcap escapades, and a memorable cast of quirky characters that young readers will love following from first page to last. With a side helping of zany, high-energy black and white illustrations, which bring both the animals and the action to life, the Grimwood series has the legs to run and run.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

How Many Ways Can You Cook an Egg?

Lizzie Mabbott and Charlotte Dumortier

If you like your food to come with a big slice of fun, this imaginative, fully illustrated recipe book is guaranteed to serve up lots of laughs and some lip-smacking inspiration! Ideal for fussy little eaters and any child who loves food, How Many Ways Can You Cook an Egg? takes youngsters through the process of getting food on the table… from shopping to chopping. Packed full of ideas and tips to get kids cooking in the kitchen, the book has been written by self-taught cook and award-winning food writer Lizzie Mabbott and acts as a celebration of all things food, and the simple joy of eating. From global recipes, to tips on sourcing fresh ingredients, and how different foods can be prepared and enjoyed, this quirky and engrossing cook book is lavishly and beautifully illustrated by Belgian artist Charlotte Dumortier, offering a visual feast of colour to delight to the senses. Learn how to make dumplings, apple turnovers, spiced fish fingers and other delicious dishes from around the world, and discover how cereals and grains make up the bulk of most people’s diets. Dumortier’s fun and vibrant artwork brings each recipe to life and there are fascinating facts about each type of food. The perfect first recipe book to tickle the taste buds, inspire young children to get involved in the whole cooking process, and to bring families together at mealtimes. Bon appetite!

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £16.99)

Age one plus:

Find Spot at the Hospital

Eric Hill

For over 40 years, the late Eric Hill delighted little ones with his lovable Spot the dog, a little animal who has played a big role in early learning and sold over 65 million books worldwide. Eric’s Where’s Spot was the first ever life-the-flap book and the imaginative books that followed became renowned for sparking curiosity and aiding early learning and play. And Eric’s legacy continues in this new adventure for Spot as he goes to the hospital for the first time to visit his friend Tom who has hurt his leg. But on their way to the Children’s Ward, Spot disappears! Where did he go? Toddlers will enjoy joining Spot as he is introduced to the different areas of a hospital for the first time… as well as the doctors and nurses that he meets on his visit. Full of the unexpected surprises and gentle humour that has made the Where’s Spot? series a children’s classic, this new book has an added early learning spread at the end to teach children key hospital-themed vocabulary from the story, and interactive flaps to train fine motor skills. Fun and learning all the way!