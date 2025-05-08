Book and puzzle swaps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opportunity is being given for regular readers and people who enjoy jigsaw puzzles to exchange some of their items for others – without cost.

Mount Zion Church, Burnley Road, Cliviger, will be open from 10am to noon on Saturday May 10 with free refreshments and plenty of books of all genres and puzzles to exchange – including items for children.

“We held a similar day some months ago and it was very well received,” said the organiser, David Hall, a member of the church. “We are repeating it by popular request.

“Novels and stories of individual lives were very popular,” he added, “And if anyone has no books or puzzles they want to let go they are welcome to come and select others without needing to exchange,

“We have added childrens’ books and puzzles because a number of people requested it.”