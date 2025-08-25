Blooming Marvellous

The Briercliffe Annual Flower Show 2025
Best overall garden B Thompson
Best front garden J Thomas
Best back garden G Clark
Best backyard D Heaton
Best vegetable garden L Hinton
Community Garden Oakland's Nursing Home
Highly commended gardens M Jackson, J Thomas
Best allotment K & J Green
Best Veg Pen P Sagar
Best Flower allotment J Marlow
Best Social Space N Duckworth
Village Policeman Trophy for most points in vegetable class T Hinton
Dr Lishman Trophy for the best rose in show L Hinton
Briercliffe W.M.C. Trophy for best exhibit in classes 36-39 D Yates
Colin Braithwaite Trophy for best pot plant T Hinton
Eric Driver Memorial Cup for classes 95-97 L Wardley
Roy Whittaker Memorial Trophy for classes 98-100 M Winstanley
Cottam Cup for class 18 C Eccles
Edgar Buck Memorial Trophy for classes 134-135 E Burt
Arnold Greenwood Cup for class 1 D Yates
Ashworth/Campbell Trophy for most points in classes 3-5 T Hinton
Kingfisher Trophy for tray of five vegetables T Hinton
Harold Jackson Trophy for class 85 D Yates
Briercliffe Society Trophy for best in theme class B Thompson
Mary Greenwood Trophy for best in floral art class B Thompson
Eileen Frost Trophy for best in confectionery class W Townson
Briercliffe Flower Show Cup for best preserve in classes 115-120 J Bailey
Walter Frost Trophy for best in vegetable class D Yates
Edwin Cartmell Trophy for vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton
Murphy Merlin Trophy for most points in dahlia classes 36-39 T Hinton/D Yates
Jean Bailey Trophy for most points in pot plant section J Greenwood
Clive Wilson Trophy for most points in show T Hinton
Tammy Marlow Memorial Cup for most points in classes 61-67 J Greenwood
T Frost Trophy for best in children's section H McDevitt
Allotment Society Trophy for children`s section, any vegetable J Windle
Old Syker Trophy for best in show T Hinton
Vegetable Class
1. Four tomatoes on plate D Yates
1a. Six cherry tomatoes T Hinton
2. One truss of tomatoes showing approx 50% colour D Yates
3. Three onions each over 1lb – dressed T Hinton
4. Three onions each under 1lb – dressed T Hinton
4a. Three red onions - dressed T Hinton
5. Two leeks M & L Krupinski
7. Four potatoes – white T Hinton
8. Four potatoes – coloured T Hinton
9. Two courgettes L McDevitt
10. Two carrots with up to 3” foliage T Hinton
11. Two parsnips with up to 4” foliage T Hinton
12. Six pods of peas T Hinton
13. Four onions grown from sets – dressed M & L Krupinski
15. Six runner beans M & L Krupinski
16. One cucumber S Metcalf
17. One cabbage with 3” stalk (red or green) L McDevitt
18. Three beetroot with tops C Eccles
19. Any other vegetable not classified above B Calderbank
20. Mis-shaped fruit or vegetable M & L Krupinski
21. Tray of five vegetables (one of each kind) T Hinton
22. Dish or plate of fruit, any variety or varieties L McDevitt
23. Dish of nine shallots – dressed T Hinton
24. Heaviest truss of tomatoes T Hinton
24a. Heaviest tomato T Hinton
25. Trug of vegetables T Hinton
26. Three garlic bulbs with 4" stem/stalk T Hinton
27. Three bell peppers, same colour T Hinton
28. Five chillies M & L Krupinski
Floral Art Classes
29. Unusual container B Thompson
30. The beauty of one B Thompson
Dahlias
37. One specimen dahlia bloom T Hinton
38. Three cactus dahlias D Yates
39. Vase of five pom pom dahlias T Hinton
Gladioli
42. One specimen gladioli G Clark
Chrysanthemums
46. Vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton
47. Vase of spray chrysanthemums (three stems) T Hinton
Roses
52. One hybrid tea rose, any colour L Hinton
53. Vase or bowl of floribunda roses L Hinton
54. Single rose judged on fragrance L Hinton
Perennials
56. Vase of herbaceous perennials B Thompson
57. Vase of three mophead hydrangeas M Winstanley
Annuals
61. My garden in a vase - maximum 12 stems M Winstanley
62. Vase of six sweet peas G Mills
63. Vase of antirrhinums L Hinton
66. Vase of bowl of French marigolds J Greenwood
67. Bowl of annuals, not classified above J Greenwood
Pot Plants
77. One fuchsia plant T Hinton
78. One geranium or pelargonium plant J Greenwood
79. One pot plant in bloom, not classified above G Clark
81. Any kind of flowering begonia B Thompson
82. Cactus plant / succulent plant J Greenwood
83. One foliage plant J Greenwood
The Complete Gardener
85. One pot plant, vase of flowers and two kind of vegetable D Yates
Children`s Section
86. Fruit or vegetable person H McDevitt
87. One greeting card J Windle
88. Any handicraft P Windle
89. Face mask M Calderbank
91. Fresh flower arrangement P Windle
92. Any vegetable J Windle
93. Children's confectionery M Calderbank
Handicraft Classes
95. Cross stitch R & W Townson
96. A greeting card M Winstanley
97. Any craft work L Wardley
98. One handmade garment P Shalliker
99. One handmade toy M Winstanley
Confectionery class
101. Five rock buns B Thompson
102. Five chocolate chip cookies S Williams
103. Victoria sandwich on plate W Townson
104. Decorated chocolate cake E Burt
105. Five cup cakes B Calderbank
106. Five chocolate brownies E Wraight
108. Fruit pie L Hinton
109. Quiche S Williams
111. Five Butterfly Cakes on plate B Thompson
112. Five fruit scones F Keenan
113. Lemon drizzle cake T Moran
114. Five pieces of confectionery J Bailey
115. Jar of chutney C Eccles
116. Jar of strawberry jam L Hinton
117. Jar of any other jam R Townson
118. Jar of jelly J Bailey
119. Jar of lemon cheese/lemon curd S Williams
120. Jar of marmalade L Hinton
Eggs
134. 3 fowl eggs - brown P Windle
135. 3 fowl eggs - any other colour E Burt