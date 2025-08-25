Blooming Marvellous

The Briercliffe Annual Flower Show 2025

Best overall garden B Thompson

Best front garden J Thomas

Best back garden G Clark

Best backyard D Heaton

Best vegetable garden L Hinton

Community Garden Oakland's Nursing Home

Highly commended gardens M Jackson, J Thomas

Best allotment K & J Green

Best Veg Pen P Sagar

Best Flower allotment J Marlow

Best Social Space N Duckworth

Village Policeman Trophy for most points in vegetable class T Hinton

Dr Lishman Trophy for the best rose in show L Hinton

Briercliffe W.M.C. Trophy for best exhibit in classes 36-39 D Yates

Colin Braithwaite Trophy for best pot plant T Hinton

Eric Driver Memorial Cup for classes 95-97 L Wardley

Roy Whittaker Memorial Trophy for classes 98-100 M Winstanley

Cottam Cup for class 18 C Eccles

Edgar Buck Memorial Trophy for classes 134-135 E Burt

Arnold Greenwood Cup for class 1 D Yates

Ashworth/Campbell Trophy for most points in classes 3-5 T Hinton

Kingfisher Trophy for tray of five vegetables T Hinton

Harold Jackson Trophy for class 85 D Yates

Briercliffe Society Trophy for best in theme class B Thompson

Mary Greenwood Trophy for best in floral art class B Thompson

Eileen Frost Trophy for best in confectionery class W Townson

Briercliffe Flower Show Cup for best preserve in classes 115-120 J Bailey

Walter Frost Trophy for best in vegetable class D Yates

Edwin Cartmell Trophy for vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton

Murphy Merlin Trophy for most points in dahlia classes 36-39 T Hinton/D Yates

Jean Bailey Trophy for most points in pot plant section J Greenwood

Clive Wilson Trophy for most points in show T Hinton

Tammy Marlow Memorial Cup for most points in classes 61-67 J Greenwood

T Frost Trophy for best in children's section H McDevitt

Allotment Society Trophy for children`s section, any vegetable J Windle

Old Syker Trophy for best in show T Hinton

Vegetable Class

1. Four tomatoes on plate D Yates

1a. Six cherry tomatoes T Hinton

2. One truss of tomatoes showing approx 50% colour D Yates

3. Three onions each over 1lb – dressed T Hinton

4. Three onions each under 1lb – dressed T Hinton

4a. Three red onions - dressed T Hinton

5. Two leeks M & L Krupinski

7. Four potatoes – white T Hinton

8. Four potatoes – coloured T Hinton

9. Two courgettes L McDevitt

10. Two carrots with up to 3” foliage T Hinton

11. Two parsnips with up to 4” foliage T Hinton

12. Six pods of peas T Hinton

13. Four onions grown from sets – dressed M & L Krupinski

15. Six runner beans M & L Krupinski

16. One cucumber S Metcalf

17. One cabbage with 3” stalk (red or green) L McDevitt

18. Three beetroot with tops C Eccles

19. Any other vegetable not classified above B Calderbank

20. Mis-shaped fruit or vegetable M & L Krupinski

21. Tray of five vegetables (one of each kind) T Hinton

22. Dish or plate of fruit, any variety or varieties L McDevitt

23. Dish of nine shallots – dressed T Hinton

24. Heaviest truss of tomatoes T Hinton

24a. Heaviest tomato T Hinton

25. Trug of vegetables T Hinton

26. Three garlic bulbs with 4" stem/stalk T Hinton

27. Three bell peppers, same colour T Hinton

28. Five chillies M & L Krupinski

Floral Art Classes

29. Unusual container B Thompson

30. The beauty of one B Thompson

Dahlias

37. One specimen dahlia bloom T Hinton

38. Three cactus dahlias D Yates

39. Vase of five pom pom dahlias T Hinton

Gladioli

42. One specimen gladioli G Clark

Chrysanthemums

46. Vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton

47. Vase of spray chrysanthemums (three stems) T Hinton

Roses

52. One hybrid tea rose, any colour L Hinton

53. Vase or bowl of floribunda roses L Hinton

54. Single rose judged on fragrance L Hinton

Perennials

56. Vase of herbaceous perennials B Thompson

57. Vase of three mophead hydrangeas M Winstanley

Annuals

61. My garden in a vase - maximum 12 stems M Winstanley

62. Vase of six sweet peas G Mills

63. Vase of antirrhinums L Hinton

66. Vase of bowl of French marigolds J Greenwood

67. Bowl of annuals, not classified above J Greenwood

Pot Plants

77. One fuchsia plant T Hinton

78. One geranium or pelargonium plant J Greenwood

79. One pot plant in bloom, not classified above G Clark

81. Any kind of flowering begonia B Thompson

82. Cactus plant / succulent plant J Greenwood

83. One foliage plant J Greenwood

The Complete Gardener

85. One pot plant, vase of flowers and two kind of vegetable D Yates

Children`s Section

86. Fruit or vegetable person H McDevitt

87. One greeting card J Windle

88. Any handicraft P Windle

89. Face mask M Calderbank

91. Fresh flower arrangement P Windle

92. Any vegetable J Windle

93. Children's confectionery M Calderbank

Handicraft Classes

95. Cross stitch R & W Townson

96. A greeting card M Winstanley

97. Any craft work L Wardley

98. One handmade garment P Shalliker

99. One handmade toy M Winstanley

Confectionery class

101. Five rock buns B Thompson

102. Five chocolate chip cookies S Williams

103. Victoria sandwich on plate W Townson

104. Decorated chocolate cake E Burt

105. Five cup cakes B Calderbank

106. Five chocolate brownies E Wraight

108. Fruit pie L Hinton

109. Quiche S Williams

111. Five Butterfly Cakes on plate B Thompson

112. Five fruit scones F Keenan

113. Lemon drizzle cake T Moran

114. Five pieces of confectionery J Bailey

115. Jar of chutney C Eccles

116. Jar of strawberry jam L Hinton

117. Jar of any other jam R Townson

118. Jar of jelly J Bailey

119. Jar of lemon cheese/lemon curd S Williams

120. Jar of marmalade L Hinton

Eggs

134. 3 fowl eggs - brown P Windle

135. 3 fowl eggs - any other colour E Burt