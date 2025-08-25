Blooming Marvellous

By Janice Bailey
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2025, 22:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 09:12 BST
Exhibits at this year's Briercliffe Flower Show were of an exceptionally high standard and attracted quite a few new exhibitors. Several classes were on display for visitors to enjoy from flowers, vegetables, confectionery, handicrafts and children's classes. The prizes and trophies were handed out by the Chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council M McFarlane, and Coun. R Frost on behalf of the Briercliffe Society, assisted by Mrs J Bailey of the Flower Show committee.

The Briercliffe Annual Flower Show 2025

Best overall garden B Thompson

Best front garden J Thomas

Best back garden G Clark

Best backyard D Heaton

Best vegetable garden L Hinton

Community Garden Oakland's Nursing Home

Highly commended gardens M Jackson, J Thomas

Best allotment K & J Green

Best Veg Pen P Sagar

Best Flower allotment J Marlow

Best Social Space N Duckworth

Village Policeman Trophy for most points in vegetable class T Hinton

Dr Lishman Trophy for the best rose in show L Hinton

Briercliffe W.M.C. Trophy for best exhibit in classes 36-39 D Yates

Colin Braithwaite Trophy for best pot plant T Hinton

Eric Driver Memorial Cup for classes 95-97 L Wardley

Roy Whittaker Memorial Trophy for classes 98-100 M Winstanley

Cottam Cup for class 18 C Eccles

Edgar Buck Memorial Trophy for classes 134-135 E Burt

Arnold Greenwood Cup for class 1 D Yates

Ashworth/Campbell Trophy for most points in classes 3-5 T Hinton

Kingfisher Trophy for tray of five vegetables T Hinton

Harold Jackson Trophy for class 85 D Yates

Briercliffe Society Trophy for best in theme class B Thompson

Mary Greenwood Trophy for best in floral art class B Thompson

Eileen Frost Trophy for best in confectionery class W Townson

Briercliffe Flower Show Cup for best preserve in classes 115-120 J Bailey

Walter Frost Trophy for best in vegetable class D Yates

Edwin Cartmell Trophy for vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton

Murphy Merlin Trophy for most points in dahlia classes 36-39 T Hinton/D Yates

Jean Bailey Trophy for most points in pot plant section J Greenwood

Clive Wilson Trophy for most points in show T Hinton

Tammy Marlow Memorial Cup for most points in classes 61-67 J Greenwood

T Frost Trophy for best in children's section H McDevitt

Allotment Society Trophy for children`s section, any vegetable J Windle

Old Syker Trophy for best in show T Hinton

Vegetable Class

1. Four tomatoes on plate D Yates

1a. Six cherry tomatoes T Hinton

2. One truss of tomatoes showing approx 50% colour D Yates

3. Three onions each over 1lb – dressed T Hinton

4. Three onions each under 1lb – dressed T Hinton

4a. Three red onions - dressed T Hinton

5. Two leeks M & L Krupinski

7. Four potatoes – white T Hinton

8. Four potatoes – coloured T Hinton

9. Two courgettes L McDevitt

10. Two carrots with up to 3” foliage T Hinton

11. Two parsnips with up to 4” foliage T Hinton

12. Six pods of peas T Hinton

13. Four onions grown from sets – dressed M & L Krupinski

15. Six runner beans M & L Krupinski

16. One cucumber S Metcalf

17. One cabbage with 3” stalk (red or green) L McDevitt

18. Three beetroot with tops C Eccles

19. Any other vegetable not classified above B Calderbank

20. Mis-shaped fruit or vegetable M & L Krupinski

21. Tray of five vegetables (one of each kind) T Hinton

22. Dish or plate of fruit, any variety or varieties L McDevitt

23. Dish of nine shallots – dressed T Hinton

24. Heaviest truss of tomatoes T Hinton

24a. Heaviest tomato T Hinton

25. Trug of vegetables T Hinton

26. Three garlic bulbs with 4" stem/stalk T Hinton

27. Three bell peppers, same colour T Hinton

28. Five chillies M & L Krupinski

Floral Art Classes

29. Unusual container B Thompson

30. The beauty of one B Thompson

Dahlias

37. One specimen dahlia bloom T Hinton

38. Three cactus dahlias D Yates

39. Vase of five pom pom dahlias T Hinton

Gladioli

42. One specimen gladioli G Clark

Chrysanthemums

46. Vase of three chrysanthemums T Hinton

47. Vase of spray chrysanthemums (three stems) T Hinton

Roses

52. One hybrid tea rose, any colour L Hinton

53. Vase or bowl of floribunda roses L Hinton

54. Single rose judged on fragrance L Hinton

Perennials

56. Vase of herbaceous perennials B Thompson

57. Vase of three mophead hydrangeas M Winstanley

Annuals

61. My garden in a vase - maximum 12 stems M Winstanley

62. Vase of six sweet peas G Mills

63. Vase of antirrhinums L Hinton

66. Vase of bowl of French marigolds J Greenwood

67. Bowl of annuals, not classified above J Greenwood

Pot Plants

77. One fuchsia plant T Hinton

78. One geranium or pelargonium plant J Greenwood

79. One pot plant in bloom, not classified above G Clark

81. Any kind of flowering begonia B Thompson

82. Cactus plant / succulent plant J Greenwood

83. One foliage plant J Greenwood

The Complete Gardener

85. One pot plant, vase of flowers and two kind of vegetable D Yates

Children`s Section

86. Fruit or vegetable person H McDevitt

87. One greeting card J Windle

88. Any handicraft P Windle

89. Face mask M Calderbank

91. Fresh flower arrangement P Windle

92. Any vegetable J Windle

93. Children's confectionery M Calderbank

Handicraft Classes

95. Cross stitch R & W Townson

96. A greeting card M Winstanley

97. Any craft work L Wardley

98. One handmade garment P Shalliker

99. One handmade toy M Winstanley

Confectionery class

101. Five rock buns B Thompson

102. Five chocolate chip cookies S Williams

103. Victoria sandwich on plate W Townson

104. Decorated chocolate cake E Burt

105. Five cup cakes B Calderbank

106. Five chocolate brownies E Wraight

108. Fruit pie L Hinton

109. Quiche S Williams

111. Five Butterfly Cakes on plate B Thompson

112. Five fruit scones F Keenan

113. Lemon drizzle cake T Moran

114. Five pieces of confectionery J Bailey

115. Jar of chutney C Eccles

116. Jar of strawberry jam L Hinton

117. Jar of any other jam R Townson

118. Jar of jelly J Bailey

119. Jar of lemon cheese/lemon curd S Williams

120. Jar of marmalade L Hinton

Eggs

134. 3 fowl eggs - brown P Windle

135. 3 fowl eggs - any other colour E Burt

Beetroot

1. Contributed

Beetroot Photo: Submitted

Trophies awaiting to be awarded

2. Contributed

Trophies awaiting to be awarded Photo: Submitted

Members of the public enjoying the show

3. Contributed

Members of the public enjoying the show Photo: Submitted

Floral arrangements

4. Contributed

Floral arrangements Photo: Submitted

