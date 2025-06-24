Beat the Street Burnley ends tomorrow
More than 13,000 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 87,000 miles so far in the competition.
Currently, St Mary Magdalene CP Primary School leads the total points leaderboard with St John the Baptist RC Primary School in second place and Rosewood Primary School in third place. On the average points leaderboard, Lancashire Wildlife Trust is in first place with Team TAC in second and Pendle West PCN in third.
Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.
The winners will be announced shortly after the end of the competition at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley and on social media at @BTSBurnley