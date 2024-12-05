Baritone joins young singers at concert

Local lad Jack Bowtell will sing alongside a choir at St Peter's Church in Burnley tomorrow

Originally from the Ribble Valley, Jack is an alumnus of The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and The David Seligman Opera School.

After nearly a decade in Cardiff, Jack has been privileged to work with such eminent Welsh companies such as Music Theatre Wales and BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Welsh National Opera, where he made his professional debut in 2016.

Alongside his operatic endeavours, Jack has an established a strong teaching base in the city, and is a sought-after singing teacher offering lessons from his Cardiff studio.

Jack Bowtell

Tomorrow morning, Jack will join St Peter's Young Singers at the recital which begins at 11 a.m.

Admission is £7 for adults, free for children and students and includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street.

The next concert in the Saturday morning series will be on February 1st and star violinist Dimitria Ananiadou and Richard Whalley on piano.

For more details, visit https://stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts