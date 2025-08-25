Bank Holiday Family Fun Day

Ribble Valley Crossroads Care provide fun for all the family

West Bradford Village Hall was the venue for a “Fun Day” which was to promote the work the Charity does and to create an opportunity to meet up with Crossroads Care staff,

Carers, clients we care for and the general public who support the non profit making Charity.

There was an air of enjoyment and cheer as people circulated round the many stalls which included lucky dip, fancy goods, tombowler, raffle, a Human Fruit Machine and painting and face painting for the children.

Outside there was food to enjoy with soft drinks available. Or you could just sit and chat

In the grounds and enjoy the sun shine.

The day was very rewarding and the Trustees and Staff want to thank all you attended to make the day such a success.

Jolly Green Giant

Time for a tattoo

Face Painting

Am I a Unicorn?

