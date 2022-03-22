Yellow and blue art sale in Clitheroe to raise money for UNICEF's work in Ukraine
Predominantly yellow and blue artwork – the colours of the Ukraine flag – is to be sold in Clitheroe to raise money for UNICEF’s humanitarian work in the country.
By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:45 pm
The artwork will be on sale at the Hope shop next to WH Smith in Clitheroe town centre, from tomorrow (Thursday).
Vicky Carter, former owner of the Carter Leisure, is one of the artists who will be selling her work to raise money.
She said: “I have done a little painting in the last few years and have got together several donated pieces of artwork from various local artists, some amateurs like me and some professionals.“The work is priced from £30 to over £300 and all proceeds to go to Ukraine (UNICEF). As it’s nearly Easter their will be hundreds of little yellow bath ducks for sale. I am currently dipping their heads in azure blue gloss paint to turn them into Ukraine ducks.“Most of the work is yellow and blue, and all fabulous.”
