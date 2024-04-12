Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition with a difference will be held on Saturday May 11th giving professional and amateur artists the opportunity to showcase their skills live across the town centre and in the gardens of Gawthorpe Hall.

Painting Padiham brings art to life, allowing artists to celebrate the town and its people, and the grandeur of the historic hall, in real-time.

Artists will have one day to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art in a location within one mile of Padiham Town Hall.

Painting Padiham 2023 _(13/5/23)_©Andy Ford

On the day of the event, artists will register with a blank canvas at the town hall before moving out to the location of their choice. At the end of the event, they will submit their completed work and will be judged over the following week.

There will be three main cash prizes and a people’s choice award (determined via social media) announced on Sunday May 18th in the Picture House Gallery, followed by a three-week exhibition of the artists’ work.

Visitors will be provided with artist guides including a map of the artists’ trail, which will be available from the town hall on the day. Each artist will also have a number and a biography on display, allowing visitors to find out more about them.

There will be other free family activities around the town, including pottery painting, craft workshops, face painting, and displays by Padiham Archives and Padiham Library.

A free vintage bus will ferry visitors between the town centre and Gawthorpe Hall which will have free entry.

Katie Nolan, from Burnley Council’s economy and growth team, said: “Painting Padiham has become a beloved event over the years. Its popularity has soared since its inception, drawing in more artists and art enthusiasts each year. The community spirit and creative energy fostered by the event have made it a highlight for locals and visitors alike.”

To find out more, or to enter the competition as an artist, visit padiham.org.uk/paintingpadiham2024 or contact Katie Nolan at [email protected] or phone 01282 475947.