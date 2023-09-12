New art space based at Trinity Hub to be included in the much-loved Clitheroe Artwalk trail
The Hub Gallery, which opened in March, is a showcase for local artists and arts groups. Well-known painter John Chapman will be exhibiting during the artwalk event and in the weeks running up to it. His work, which covers a wide range of subjects from village scenes and seascapes to cityscapes, farming scenes and transport, can be seen from Sunday, September 30th.
John’s annual calendar in aid of East Lancashire Hospice will be for sale there also. The first group to exhibit at Trinity Hub Gallery was Ribble Valley Art4All, who provide classes free of charge for adults who are disadvantaged or have special needs.
Since then, the gallery has hosted exhibitions from Sawley Art Group and Gosha Gibek and it took part in the first ever Clitheroe Contemporary!
It also showcased a wonderful display of photographs from the Trinity archive collection. Artwalk Clitheroe is a circular walking route around town that takes in six galleries. Other venues to enjoy are the Platform Gallery, Atelier Arts, Longitude Gallery, Knowle Top Studios and The Steward’s Gallery.
Jo Troughton, a former curator, who runs the Trinity Hub Gallery, said: “Art sits so perfectly with the ethos of Trinity and being included in such a successful event is brilliant.”
Artwalk Clitheroe will take place on Sunday, October 8th, from 11am until 4pm. Leaflets with a map of the route can be found at the Platform Gallery.