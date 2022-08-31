Burnley Canal Festival 2022 was a huge success
Families flocked to the long-awaited return of the Burnley Canal Festival this weekend.
By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:52 am
Updated
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:53 am
Art, culture and music lit up the newly-refurbished Finsley Gate Wharf on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal as these wonderful pictures from Huckleberry Films and Jack Bolton show.
Organisers reported than more than five thousand visitors came through the gates, as the hugely popular free festival returned to its traditional slot over Bank Holiday weekend, but at a brand new canalside location.
The festival was even visited by a mysterious golden barge, named Opal’s Comet.
