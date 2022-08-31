News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Fun on the canal
Fun on the canal

Burnley Canal Festival 2022 was a huge success

Families flocked to the long-awaited return of the Burnley Canal Festival this weekend.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:53 am

Art, culture and music lit up the newly-refurbished Finsley Gate Wharf on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal as these wonderful pictures from Huckleberry Films and Jack Bolton show.

Organisers reported than more than five thousand visitors came through the gates, as the hugely popular free festival returned to its traditional slot over Bank Holiday weekend, but at a brand new canalside location.

The festival was even visited by a mysterious golden barge, named Opal’s Comet.

1. WPAP-31-08-22 Canal Festival-NW

Storytelling

Photo: Huckleberry Films

Photo Sales

2. WPAP-31-08-22 Canal Festival-NW

Little boy enjoying some drawing

Photo: Huckleberry Films

Photo Sales

3. WPAP-31-08-22 Canal Festival-NW

Henna

Photo: Huckleberry Films

Photo Sales

4. WPAP-31-08-22 Canal Festival-NW

Drone shot of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Photo: Huckleberry Films

Photo Sales
OrganisersLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3