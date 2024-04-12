Burnley artist hosting picture perfect exhibition inspired by the Haçienda music scene
A Burnley artist is hosting an exhibition of her work inspired by the Haçienda music scene.
Cerys Wrigglesworth is running the event upstairs at Burnley Library until Friday, April 19th. Entry is free.
Curated by Cerys and Padiham analogue photographer Daniel Scanlin, it showcases a collection of her work from 2019 to 2024 inspired by 80s America, abstract art and The Haçienda music scene.
Opening times are: Fridays, 11am to 3pm; Saturday, 11am to 2pm; Monday to Thursday; 11am to 4pm.
Follow her work on Cerys.xart on Instagram.
