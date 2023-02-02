Whether you want inspiration for family days out or night-time fun with pals, our list of 20 things to do in the area will keep you entertained:

Friday

Noon Church Casserole/Cake Club at St Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, 27 Burnley Rd.

The cast of The Pied Piper panto, to be presented by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society (RATS) at Ribchester Village Hall. Photo by Viki Mason.

2-30pm to 3pm Story Time at Whalley Library. A new weekly story reading session for pre-school children and their parents/carers.

7pm Bingo night at Colne Legion Club, Keighley Rd.

7pm Nigel Owens Bingley Arts Centre at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

7-30pm Calling Planet Earth at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Rd.

7-30pm The Pied Piper panto presented by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society (RATS) at Ribchester Village Hall off Riverside. Also, Saturday performance at 7-30pm.

8pm Pendle Witches Interactive Ghost Walk with Haunting Nights at Pendle Inn, Barley Ln, Burnley.

Saturday

10-30am Beautiful Botanical Creations - botanical illustration & relief casting at Holden Clough Nurseries, Holden, Bolton by Bowland.

7pm Carlos 2 Reunion at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, 3-7 Walton St, Nelson.

7pm Kick Like A Girl with Loose Articles & Support at The Grand, York St, Clitheroe.

7pm Female solo act bringing you a band experience with a great night of top covers from Meat Loaf, Pat Benatar, Amy Macdonald, Fleetwood Mac, CCR, Billy Idol, AC/DC, Motörhead and more at The Park View, 3 Higgin St, Burnley.

8-45pm Bounce Bingo by Zandernation at Buzz Bingo and The Slots Room, Burnley.

Sunday

10am Mini Flavours Weekender at Unit 15, Flavours Cookery School, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

10am Continental Breads Course at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.

10am To the Moon and Back’ Sculpture Workshop at Green Man Ceramics, 25 Hall Meadows, Trawden, Colne.

11am Choral Matins at St Peter's Church, 42 Church St, Burnley.

6-30pm Evensong at St Matthew's Church, Harriet Street, Burnley.

Tuesday

10am Burnley College Esports Valorant Tournament in aid of ELHT&Me at Burnley College, Princess Way.

Thursday

7pm The Jive Aces at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd.

